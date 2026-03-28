Seeing this tweet

Set me on an investigation into another, important thread in the story of New Zealand’s energy.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/business/569323/kapuni-fertiliser-plant-may-temporarily-shut-due-to-gas-supply-concerns

The following is written by AI - there is little that I would take issue with

Kapuni: Gas, Fertiliser, and the Fragility of a Distant Lifeline

In the early 1980s, under the premiership of Robert Muldoon, New Zealand undertook one of the most ambitious industrial programmes in its history. Known as Think Big, it was not born of prosperity, but of shock. The oil crises of the 1970s had revealed, with unsettling clarity, how vulnerable a distant island nation could be when the global flow of energy was disrupted. The response was to build—to take what resources New Zealand possessed and convert them into something more enduring: resilience.

The Kapuni ammonia-urea plant, commissioned in 1982 in Taranaki, was one such act of conversion. It took natural gas from beneath New Zealand soil and transformed it into urea fertiliser—the chemical foundation of modern pastoral farming. In doing so, it closed a loop: from domestic energy resource to agricultural productivity, from underground reserves to export earnings. It was not merely an industrial facility. It was an expression of sovereignty.

At the time, the logic was compelling. Gas fields such as Kapuni and Maui had been discovered, and there was a widespread confidence that these resources would sustain an industrial future. The plant was designed to operate for decades, underpinned by an assumption so fundamental it was rarely stated: that the gas would continue to flow.

Yet this assumption, like so many embedded in infrastructure, was invisible until it began to fail.

Kapuni depends entirely on natural gas—not only as a fuel, but as its essential chemical feedstock. Without gas, it cannot operate. Its independence was, in truth, conditional. For many years this condition held, and Kapuni became a quiet pillar of New Zealand’s agricultural system, supplying a substantial share of the nitrogen fertiliser that underwrote rising productivity, particularly in the dairy sector.

But the fields that sustained it have aged. The abundance of earlier decades has given way to depletion, uncertainty, and competition. Gas is no longer a stable foundation; it is a contested resource, drawn simultaneously toward electricity generation, petrochemical use, and industrial processing. In this environment, Kapuni has been forced into a precarious existence—dependent on short-term gas contracts, exposed to rising prices, and at times facing shutdown. Its value has even been written down to zero, a stark acknowledgement that its future is no longer assured.

What is revealed in this moment is not simply the vulnerability of a single plant, but the erosion of a wider strategy.

Kapuni was built to reduce dependence on global markets. It internalised a critical supply chain, converting domestic energy into agricultural input. But if it cannot operate, that chain is broken. New Zealand must then turn outward, importing urea from a global system that is itself increasingly strained.

It is here that the wider geography of energy begins to intrude. Much of the world’s energy—and a significant portion of its fertiliser production—remains entangled with the flows that pass through the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow corridor carries not only oil, but liquefied natural gas, upon which many fertiliser systems ultimately depend. A disruption there would not simply affect fuel prices. It would reverberate through the entire chain that links gas to ammonia, ammonia to urea, and urea to food production.

Strictly speaking, a closure of Hormuz would not eliminate global urea supply. Production exists in other regions—Russia, China, Southeast Asia—beyond the immediate reach of that chokepoint. Yet this is to miss the deeper dynamic. Fertiliser markets are not isolated; they are tightly coupled to global energy systems. A shock in one part propagates through all.

In such a scenario, gas prices would surge internationally, as countries scramble to secure alternative supplies. High-cost fertiliser producers would shut down, as has been seen before in times of energy stress. Exporting nations, seeking to protect domestic agriculture, might restrict supply. Shipping routes would be disrupted, insurance costs would rise, and smaller, more distant importers would find themselves at the margins of priority.

The result would not be absolute absence, but something perhaps more insidious:

urea would still exist, but not necessarily in the quantities, at the price, or with the reliability required to sustain current systems of production.

For a country like New Zealand, this distinction is critical. Modern pastoral agriculture is deeply dependent on nitrogen fertiliser. If domestic production at Kapuni is constrained, and global supply becomes volatile, the system is exposed on both fronts. What was once buffered becomes contingent.

In this light, Kapuni can be seen as a hinge between two eras.

It belongs to a time when the state sought to anchor economic life in physical resources and long-term planning—to build resilience against precisely the kinds of global shocks that Hormuz represents. Yet it now exists within a framework that assumes such shocks can be absorbed by markets, that supply will be reallocated, that alternatives will emerge.

The tension between these assumptions is no longer theoretical. It is embodied in the uncertain future of the plant itself.

If Kapuni closes, New Zealand does not simply lose a fertiliser facility. It loses a degree of insulation from the world’s volatility. The chain from domestic gas to domestic food production is severed, replaced by dependence on distant producers and fragile supply lines. In a stable world, this may appear efficient. In a disrupted one, it may prove otherwise.

There is a quiet irony here. Kapuni was built in response to the recognition that global energy systems could not always be relied upon. Its current predicament suggests that this recognition has not lost its relevance—only its place in policy.

And so the story of Kapuni extends beyond Taranaki, beyond fertiliser, even beyond energy. It becomes a reflection on the nature of security in a small nation at the far edge of global trade routes. Not the abstract security of models and markets, but the tangible security of supply—of gas in the ground, of ships on the sea, of inputs arriving when they are needed.

Kapuni was an attempt to bring that security closer to home. Whether its loss will be felt only economically, or more deeply, is a question that remains open.