This Man Helped Kamala Harris. Then He Mysteriously Died.

By Yoichi Shimatsu



This memoir/essay is about the root causes of the black diaspora from San Francisco initiated by Mayor Dianne Feinstein’s crew and her “hit woman” Kamala Harris, the city prosecutor then of “Indian origin”. Over two decades during the gay invasion of SF, a narrow-focus campaign waged an urban cleansing program to arrest and imprison black youth for the purpose of bankrupting their low-income families, who were then forced out of their homes in the Western Addition and Fillmore districts in a diaspora that led them to remote isolated villages to start over again in the barren, hot and inhospitable Mojave Desert region. I know because I’ve been a decade-long resident of SF and earlier lived in Palmdale near Edwards Air Base, and still keep track of the decline of that arid region. This isn’t abstract social theory, it’s a home-grown reality. And it's advance warning to the young black journalists and sorority sisters who have been denied the truth of their heroine presidential candidate, once again being hustled by the political manipulators and the PR hacks..

Before cheerleading and volunteering for candidate Kamala Harris, black journalists and sorority members need to become aware of her murky background as a relentless prosecutor and persecutor of low-income African American and Asian families forced out of their homes in San Francisco to make way for the influx of decadent white gays - all just to line the pockets of the Democrat cronies of Dianne Feinstein from appreciative Jewish-dominated real estate insiders. At the time, her ruthless operation to arrest vulnerable black youths exploited as runners by Cartel-linked thugs accounted for millions, indeed billions in campaign donations and monetary gifts to the politically correct “race neutral” city leaders, their flunky police chiefs and insider lawyers for the drug lords, including defense attorney Willie Brown, the suitor and then lover of Ms. Kamala - which on the streets rendered her nickname Kamel Toe. At the time, everyone assumed her ruthless quest to imprison black kids was possible because her high-tone mother was from the elitist caste in India. Her black father, then a science student, who was an immigrant student from Jamaica (the capital of the notoriously crazed and lethal dope-smuggling “:posse(s)”, was never mentioned in the local Hearst press. Buyer Beware! Because her avid supports are next to be sold out - for a price.

Promotion of a Queer Invasion

SF from the ’80s on was in its heydayof transformation from a run-down ghetto into a queer paradise. At that crucial moment, idealistic young Asian Americans had a key role in defending the minority community from the ethnic cleansing operations under Mayor Dianne Feinstein and her coterie of feminist and gay municipal official and their paymasters - the Mex-Colombian Cartel and avaricious Jewish realtors - out to take over scale property in that “Baghdad by Bay”. No one was more effective at protecting black and Asian youths from arbitrary arrests and police entrapment than the municipal public defender, who got his start as a volunteer at the Asian American legal aid project. The son of a humble auto repair mechanic, Jeff Gordon Adachi was a top student and the law studies tutor at UC Hastings law school for Kamala Devi Harris, then stumbling and falling behind her classmates. (Although not yet a basket case, she has a lot of hidden issues that point toward an autistic condition secreted by her doctors and psychiatrists - and before that her brilliant Indian mother/researcher.)

Adachi went on to become the city’s public defender and did that task with astonishing enthusiasm as a big brother to little kids and teens on the streets. Little did then he know then that Kamala would cozy up to the racist feminist clique coddled by Mayor Feinstein to serve as the chief persecutor of urban minority communities. Her role in the stunning death of Adachi and subsequent official cover-up is yet to be disclosed - a task now left to young black legal eagles to excavate from hidden files, which eventually will be made accessible to scholars and legal experts.

Following graduation she was one of many legal aides in the city’s stable. Fortuitously for her career and devastating for the minority communities, her vague “brown” racial identity was ideal for the prosecutor’s mission of encouraging recollection that has yet to be disclosed in full). corrupt police (that hadn’t changed much since the release of Clint Eastwood’s “Dirty Harry”. Ground Zero for the offensive was the main black residential district known as the Western Addition (a large residential area shared by Japanese-Americans in an enclave called Japan Town (J-Town), the hang-out my crowd of reformers, lawyers and social riffraff, basically for boozing while listening to ear-splitting karaoke. We also aided a lot of charitable projects for elderly residents and newcomers from Japan.

Prosecutor Harassment’s persecution of African American youths was key to the Mayor and her Board of Supervisors’ secret agenda of depopulating black communities in the Addition (or was it Subtraction?) and also from the Fillmore district. The process of ethnic cleansing San Francisco involved the bankrupting of resident black families with the courtroom imposition of steep fines and legal fees against first-time youth offenders, who were then routinely sent to hard-core state prisons. Under incarceration, the vulnerable boys and girls suffered degrading abuse from guards and even worse from older gangland-connected convicts. This heinous racial persecution against the least harmful agents of illicit street sales of drugs - nearly all those kids coerced into being drug runners by older thugs - was part of a cynical public-relations strategy of the city elite to distract public attention from the far greater threat of the original dope importers with the Mexican-Colombian Cartel, LA-based Crips gang (connected with the CIA) and their local Jewish money launderers.. These professional crime groups were protected with an official blanket of legal immunity abetted by the law office of Willie Brown, the infamous older boyfriend of Kamala Harris - for a while “his main squeeze” before moving to his mama London Breeze, the current city mayor. Kamala was a cheerleader literally in bed with the captain of the Cartel’s defense squad.

Oppressing Blacks, Inviting Gays

How did this systematic persecution of black youths impact their families and neighborhoods? The exorbitant cost of legal defense fees, bail and fines destroyed the humble financial assets of the arrested’s family, forcing the parent(s) to skip rent payments and thereby awaiting an eviction order. Many and perhaps most of the displaced black residents absolutely could not afford the high cost of property in that prime coastal region and therefore had to relocate to low-rent rural towns in the Mohave Desert, desolate places like the village of California City and Mojave, along with a decaying Palmdale and Lancaster in the vicinity of Edwards Air Base. These towns are routine stopovers on my visits to Los Angeles. I’ve often chatted with young black residents strolling the hot sidewalk while they smoked weed in a pipe. Nobody else walks in those areas due to the oppressive heat and possibility of a mugging.

Following a wave of arrests, the abandoned homes once part of a thriving ethnic community came on the real estate market, with the targeted prime buyers being white gays from out of state, usually several queers who shared the high price of a lodging in San Francisco, the global center of homosexual deviance. Allow me to describe briefly the consequent wave of public indecency that followed the gay invasion of San Francisco. (Queasy straights and pious Christians should skip the following paragraph and scroll down to the next section.)

My gig as journalist for an indy news agency put me in the heart of the city where one could witness the gay invasion close up. A lot of my colleagues at work were homosexuals, whereas I was a rare straight. At the 5 p.m. close of the work day downtown, one of the strategically located gay stripper bar encouraged queer passersby to step inside for a beer and then for a small tip “fist fuck” the anus of a nude male dancer. At sunset farther along Market Street, only a couple of blocks from the Convention Center groups of gay men dressed in leather chaps (without underwear) circled around a youth to urinate on his face and then proceeded to ejaculate. This was going on while tourists and family vacationers were strolling by awestruck by this obscene vision from Hell. After midnight on Castro Street young runaway boys emerged under street lamps for a one-night stand with whoever was willing to pay their paltry fee. No wonder Tony Bennett left his heart in Sinful Frisco! Meanwhile, the gays were fearfully whispering about the specter of AIDS. Profiteering from black families banished to the desert while newcomer gays were dying in droves - none of that mattered to the Jewish moneyed interests because a robust death rate among resident gays made their properties available again for sale to the next eager cohort of queer know-nothings.

This is to not say, self-righteously, that practitioners of straight sex were commendable moral examples. They, too, also suffered venereal diseases and other wages of sin. For instance, I should mention my afternoon visit accompanying a white buddy to the hilltop mansion of a Jewish money-launderer.for drug lords. That distant relative turned out to be a courteous host who lit a pipe and passed it around in unholy communion, while asserting that the greatest business hero of the coming New Age was Bill Gates. After choking on than prediction, I sipped a bottle of beer quietly at hearing the happy news. Later in the afternoon the gracious host sat down at a little desk to tally recent revenues from his multi-story parking garage in the city center - a money laundry to account for dope profits. In shocking disregard of her hubby, the buxom wife placed her fuming marijuana joint on an ashtray and then sat face-forward on my lap and started humping her ample chest on my face. Out of politeness, I praised her physical fitness, as if we were at a gym. That illicitly wealthy couple were prominent donors to the Democratic Party and loyal friends of the mayor. I started to realize that my expected role was to be the amateur porn star of the moment. Luckily, she soon passed out from excessive cannabis inhalation. Slipping out the door, I decided to head to the SF rowing club by Fort Mason to paddle a Whitehall rowboat before nightfall’s rain but, fortuitously, I never got past the Buena Vista cafe and a few glasses of coffee laced with Irish whiskey. Whew!.

Her Mentor and Rival slated to early death

Adachi followed the roll call of a different drummer, beginning as an intern with the Asian American legal aid office, providing legal services mainly to low-income elders. As a volunteer with a Christian coalition, I first met him on a rain-soaked morning while shepherding several newly arrived Vietnamese boat people, who had desperately fled the communist offensive in the wake of the hasty American withdrawal. As orphans of South Vietnamese military officers, they had faced the grim prospect of confinement in reeducation camps.So they escaped on snall boats toward freedom on a perilous journey. Now, just a couple of weeks after arriving in the U.S. with the aid of a charity, these survivors faced the prospect of deportation by a forgetful White House in denial of the Vietnam fiasco.

Since the senior staff members were away at a conference, I asked Jeff about the possibility of getting the refugees temporary exemption from deportation from Senator Cranston’s office. These clients were astonished at the freedom to challenge the government that we took for granted. His promise to get the paperwork done and to appeal in local court was a huge relief for me since I was scheduled to fly to Washington D.C. to lobby Congress for a bill on hosting refugees from the Vietnam debacle. That effort led to my presence at the Democratic Party convention, where the project got the endorsement from candidate Gary Hart against the dubious Walter Mondale. Hart’s support for the Indochinese refugees finally swayed Congress to do the right thing.

Jeff’s openness to taking on tough challenges soon became an urban legend, which resulted in his appointment as the city’s public defender. That put him on collision course with the zealous prosecutor’s office headed by his former classmate and student Kamala Devi Harris. Instead of confronting him directly, her devious strategy on behalf of Jewish property moguls was to arouse the city police against Adachi’s rescue of kids from imprisonment through a program of remedial education and re-entry into the school system. Adachi soon became the moving target for police surveillance and veiled threats, as in the Dirty Harry film. Nevertheless, he managed to get first strike warrants withdrawn, meaning that repentant kids could qualify for student aid and job opportunities on the path to an adulthood that their moms and dads could be proud of.

Unknowingly, whatever his popularity with the citizenry, Jeff was waltzing across a mine field. The noticeable drop in youth arrests resulted in funding cut-backs for the prosecutor’s office and other city agencies. The reduction of youth arrests caused a decline in property availability for the real estate interests and also led to cutbacks in the prosecutor’s office. Alarms bells were ringing throughout the corrupt Establishment fuming over the insolent defiance from that upstart bastard Adachi. The big money and even charities were being turned against him. Sooner than later, the axe fell. On February 22, 2019, his absence from work prompted staffers to visit his apartment in North Beach where they found his body sprawled on the floor.

The coroner’s office autopsy report claimed that he had died from a drug cocktail overdose. Complaints from his colleagues who knew he was a teetotaler forced a second examination, which downsized the falsehood to “traces of drugs” - probably injected by the coroner. Then the burgeoning scandal flared when a local newspaper came up with the salacious claim that on night before his death he had visited a mysterious Russian woman. That also was a fabrication. Curiously, his former classmate and beneficiary of his legal coaching Kamala Harris remained silent The foul atmosphere of joy and celebration at police headquarters and the prosecutor’s office smacked of ill-willed rivalry and celebration that “happy days are here again!” Can anyone blame me for considering Ms. Harris to be a scurrilous sewer rat?

Two Women Presidents are a disaster

Today the nation faces a far greater threat than the murder of a public-interest crusader with the cut-throat Harris emerging the Democrat presidential nominee - after backstabbing Joe Biden and possibly tampering with his prescription medicine - the modus operandi that’s been the secret of her witchy success. Her old sponsors in the Cartel have recently scored a coup in the Mexican elections with the victory of the Jewish female candidate Claudia Sheinbaum as successor to the fentanyl-allied AMLO aka Lopez Obredo. The campaign of pervasive violence and threats, much like what’s just happened at the Venezuelan polls by “leftists” aka minions of drug lords.

Oops! I Got Fired From Australia. | Candace

FREE SPEECH UNION CALLS ON IMMIGRATION NZ TO ALLOW CANDACE OWENS’ VISIT

FSU Council Member Dane Giraud criticised Australia’s move, labelling it a “foolish choice” likely to increase attention on Owens and her controversial views.

Owens, known for her provocative political opinions, is set to tour New Zealand next month, sparking calls from some groups for a visa denial over her stance on sensitive topics, including the Holocaust. Giraud argued that “provocative or unpopular opinions are not a reason to deny someone’s entry into a country.”

In a press statement, Giraud stressed that New Zealanders’ rights to free speech should be respected, underscoring the importance of open debate as a cornerstone of democracy. “Bad ideas are beaten by good ideas,” he said, adding that challenging opposing viewpoints can only strengthen public discourse.

The Free Speech Union sees the potential visa denial as a counterproductive form of censorship that risks stirring greater interest in Owens’ message. Giraud noted Australia’s recent decision, asserting it had created “more interest in Owens and her views” than allowing her entry would have.

Giraud also cautioned that barring Owens could foster resentment among minority groups and warned against censorship in the name of protection.

“If New Zealanders don’t want to engage with Owens, they don’t need to attend her events,” he concluded, reiterating that Kiwis should have the freedom to decide which voices they engage with and to form their own opinions.