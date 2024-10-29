"[This is] what life with [a son with] autism for me is like...his hair starts to fall out...He thrashes his head against the wall 24/7. He has diarrhea that is unbelievable...Our family is destroyed because of this...[it] was one ['vaccine'] needle, one moment in time."

Polly Tommey, the Director of Programming for CHD-TV @ChildrensHD), describes what life is like having a child who suffers from "vaccine"-induced autism.

"Let me just explain to you what life with autism for me is like," Tommey says. "You give your son [a] jab. Before that, he's babbling, eye contact, part of the family. He then starts to have seizures and his hair starts to fall out. He starts to lose eye contact. He has no connection that we are his parents or his siblings even exist. He runs and runs and runs and never looks back."

"He thrashes his head against the wall 24/7. He has diarrhea that is unbelievable...He is now not eating properly. He only wants to eat wheat and milk, and he is having tantrums. He won't turn left outside the house. He will only turn right."

"We can't now...do anything as a family," Tommey says. "Our family is destroyed because of this. Family members are arguing with us. People are saying he's always been autistic. You are then called crazy and all kinds of stuff that you know is not true. You can't get a platform to talk about it to warn people because no one will have you on. And if they do, they cut that bit out...My son then grows up to be extremely disturbed."

"He is now 28 years old, and he still, if things don't go into his routine, will thrash his head against the wall. His head is so enlarged with great bumps at the front of it that he just looks a little, unusual. He is miserable beyond belief because he can't live the life that he was supposed to by God."

Tommey adds, "That was one needle, one moment in time, that has utterly destroyed our life."

Dr. Brian Hooker, PhD @BrianHookerPhD), who also has a "vaccine"-injured child, adds that "when your child is self-injurious, you worry all the time. Is this something that's gonna take us to emergency? Is he gonna start bleeding? Is he going to start bleeding uncontrollably?" The CHD chief scientist adds, "you know, now that my son's communicating through spelling, he can tell me where it hurts. Before that time, he couldn't tell me. We just knew that it hurts somewhere, and that he was in constant chronic pain."

Partial transcription of clip: Tommey:

"Let me just explain to you what life with autism for me is like, and Brian can add on this. But, so you you take your son in good faith because who wants measles, because apparently you can go deaf if you have measles. So you give your son the jab. He then before that, he's babbling, eye contact, part of family. He then starts to have seizures, and, his hair starts to fall out. He starts to lose eye contact. He has no connection that we are his parents or his siblings even exist. He runs and runs and runs and never looks back.

"He thrashes his head against the wall 24/7. He has diarrhea that is unbelievable. His stains are all closed and what looks like bleach coming out of him. He is now not eating properly. He only wants to eat wheat and milk, and he is having tantrums. He won't turn left outside the house. He will only turn right. We can't now suddenly do anything as a family. Our family is destroyed because of this. Family members are arguing with us. People are saying he's always been autistic.

You are then be called crazy and all kinds of stuff that you know is not true.

You can't get a platform to talk about it to warn people because no one will have you on. And if they do, they cut that bit out. Your son, my son then grows up to be extremely disturbed, when puberty comes in as well.

"He is now 28 years old, and he still, if things don't, go into his routine, will thrash his head against the wall.

His head is so enlarged with great bumps at the front of it that he just looks a little, unusual. He is miserable beyond belief because he can't live the life that he was supposed to by God. And so I tell you this, that was one needle, one moment in time that has utterly destroyed our life. Do we do the best we can to make it better? Of course, we do. We have great faith, and we we do everything we can to make Billy's life better. But has it destroyed our family as it should have been? 100 percent because of that one moment in time. So I don't know if you want to add anything to that. But, I mean, let's let's just show them what life with autism is like. It is not a bed of roses. It is not a gift."

Hooker: "When your child is self injurious, you worry all the time all the time. Is this something that's gonna take us to emergency? Is he gonna start bleeding? Is he going to start bleeding uncontrollably? Why are they injurious in the first place? How can I alleviate the distress or the pain that they're feeling right now because they're self injurious? And one of the things that's most difficult for me is watching a child in pain because you know that these children, you know, it's not just a behavioral issue. It is a pain issue. And, you know, now that my son's communicating through spelling, he can tell me where it hurts. Before that time, he couldn't tell me. We just knew that it hurts somewhere, and that he was in constant chronic pain.

https://x.com/SenseReceptor/status/1851373791743750185