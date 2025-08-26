JUST IN: Norman Finkelstein SHAKES Israel after the IDF killed more journalists in Gaza. Reports confirm that Israeli drones deliberately targeted reporters covering the aftermath of an attack on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, killing at least five journalists and over twenty civilians.

A heartbreaking video of journalist Maryam Abu, filmed just days before her death, is now going viral and exposing the brutality of Israel’s war on truth.

The Foreign Press Association says it is “outraged and in shock” over this latest attack, while critics point out that Israel has systematically silenced aid workers, civilians, and reporters to hide war crimes.

Norman Finkelstein had long warned that Israel, the so-called “monster state,” would continue targeting journalists, civilians, and humanitarians as part of its colonial project. In this commentary, we break down the shocking footage, the silence of Western women’s rights groups, and the dangerous precedent of targeting the free press in Gaza.

Israel Bombs ANOTHER Gaza Hospital & Kills More Journalists On Live TV!

The latest in Israel’s litany of war crimes in the Gaza genocide was a “double tap” strike on Nasser Hospital, which killed at least 20 people, including five journalists from Reuters, AP, and Al Jazeera.

Jimmy and co-host Stef Zamorano discuss Israel’s pattern of bombing hospitals, targeting reporters, and then issuing statements calling the attacks “tragic mishaps” while promising internal investigations.

They also discuss Benjamin Netanyahu’s hollow, “Oopsie” defense and argue that Israel is deliberately silencing journalists and using the war as a pretext for ongoing atrocities.

Israel's Crimes w/ Laila Al Arian & Tech Bros Lies w/ Dean Presto, Kate Willett & Shanti Singh

Katie talks about dishonest tech bros and corporate Dems with tenants rights attorney and former San Francisco Board of Supervisors representative Dean Preston, comedian and Dystopia Now podcast co-host Kate Willett and housing organizer Shanti Singh. Then Katie is joined by Palestinian journalist Laila Al Arian to discuss Israel's ongoing murderous campaign against Palestinian journalists and the complicity of Western leaders and journalists.

Dean Preston is a statewide housing advocate, tenants rights attorney, public transit enthusiast, and member of the Democratic Socialists of America. He served as the elected representative of District 5 on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. He’s best known for his tax the rich and housing justice measures and passing the first ceasefire legislation in a major US city.

Kate Willett is an award-winning comedian, author and the co-host of the podcast Dystopia Now.

Shanti Singh is legislative director at Tenants Together, California’s statewide tenant coalition, on the board of the S.F. Community Land Trust! (And also a longtime DSA member and semi lapsed tenant organizer if that helps.)

Laila Al-Arian is a Washington DC-based investigative journalist and the executive producer of Fault Lines, a current affairs and documentary program on Al Jazeera English. For her work, she has been honored with two News and Documentary Emmys, a Peabody Award and George Polk award. She is the co-author of “Collateral Damage: America’s War Against Iraqi Civilians.”