Yesterday I reported on the New Zealand situation.

Now, we have this from Hal Turner on the international situation.

I can hardly argue with him.

The thought-form”Enjoy your life and hold your loved ones close”

On or about June 15, 2026, all the oil reserves, stored in tanks above ground, will be USED-UP, globally. Commerce will all but cease.

The Chart below from NinePoint Partners via Kpler shows all the oil storage tanks above-ground and on-the-ocean, planet-wide.

With the strait of Hormuz closed, about twenty percent (~20%) of the world’s DAILY needs, are no longer being brought to market. That’s two barrels of every ten barrels needed, NOT being available.

The world has a significant amount of oil stored in tanks and caverns, plus what is already aboard ships and traveling, to smooth-over disruptions in normal oil flow.

Since the Strait of Hormuz was closed by military conflict on February 28 of this year, the world has had to begin using those stored oil reserves because of this disruption to normal oil flow.

The chart below shows the remaining stored oil, and other oil already aboard ships, worldwide. With the preset draw-down of oil to meet daily needs, known as de-stocking, the chart shows that all the reserve oil will be used-up by about June 15 of this year - week #26 of the year. The RED LINE shows how things will go:

As shown above, global stored reserves are being destocked at about 8 Million Barrels per day. The yellow arrow along the red line shows where we are, right now, and what is to come.

By about June 15, all the stored all will have been destocked (used-up). There won’t be any left.

Of course, there is still the eighty percent of regular oil production still happening. But that 80% is two barrels out of every ten barrels less than what is needed everyday. So a very big chunk of people and industries that rely upon oil, aren’t going to be getting any, or aren’t going to be getting enough to meet the normal, typical needs of each day.

Those who need it most, will have to PAY larger and larger fees to get it. Those who cannot pay, will STEAL IT.

All over Europe and now, here in the USA, reports are flooding-in that cars-owners are coming out to go to work, and finding holes have been drilled in their gas tanks overnight, and all their gasoline has been STOLEN!

The law of supply-and-demand kicks-in and that means prices will skyrocket upwards at rates the world has never seen before. As those prices increase, the production of certain products will have to simply halt because the products cannot support price increases necessary. People just won’t buy gasoline at $20 a gallon; they can’t afford it. Truckers just won’t buy Diesel fuel at $25 a gallon, they can’t afford it.

Manufacturers won’t call truckers for shipping because no one will buy the trinkets or other products they intend to ship, if those products need to pay for the Diesel fuel necessary to bring them to market. Production of many, many, things, will simply stop. The workers who make those things: Laid off.

Supermarkets require truckloads of food to re-stock shelves every day. The prices of the food those trucks carry, will go up, and up, and up because the Diesel fuel the trucks run on will go up, and up, and up.

Those who can still afford the prices will buy food; those who cannot, will STEAL IT. Videos are coming in from all over the USA showing people stealing entire shopping carts worth of food, and drawing GUNS on Security Guards who try to stop them.

Worse, other videos are coming in showing customers who PAID, being robbed-at-gunpoint of their shopping cart contents outside the supermarkets as they try to get their food back to their cars in the parking lots.

Expect Food riots.

Government does NOT have any stored food for the general public; they only stock up for their own government bunkers. So there can’t be any help from government because they don’t have food stored for their own people.

Moreover, governments at the state and federal level, are mostly broke; they can’t even give money to people to pay the higher costs of food.

There have been books written that show any civil society is only “Nine meals away from anarchy.” When human beings miss three meals a day, times three days (9 meals), they become savages for food. They will - and have - KILLED, to get food.

That is what’s coming at us as we approach and reach June 15.

After June 15, if the oil flow is not restored, who knows how bad it will get. People are laughingly suggesting “MAD MAX” bad, after the apocalyptic Hollywood movie series MAD MAX from the 1980’s.

I don’t know how this is all going to play out. Most normal people think “they’ll work it out.” But those normal people don’t seem to recall the Georgia Guidestones wherein the elite carved into stone, that they want the world to have a population of only X number of people. If I recall, they said 500 Million, but just this morning I saw a number saying 2.6 Billion.

There are already 8.3 Billion people on earth. To reach either of their goals, 6 BILLION to 7.5 BILLION of us, have to die.

It’s starting to appear to me that starving us to death is the way they intend to achieve those goals.

So . . . . to those normal folks who think “they’ll work it out” . . . . it seems THEY ARE: By starving us to death. Making everything so expensive, we simply can’t afford to live.

Get with that reality and prepare.

Buy shelf-stable foods that don’t need refrigeration: Rice, pasta, canned meats and vegetables, jarred sauces. Plant gardens to grow food. It’s Spring time, now is the time to start planting!

I wish I could tell you there’s light at the end of the tunnel we’ve entered. It just doesn’t seem to be.

I hope I’m wrong.

I WANT to be wrong.

I don’t think I am.