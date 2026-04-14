Seemorerocks

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Stephan Hokke
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You are making a reasonable assumption that the oil storage above ground is not in any way being replenished using the 80% that is not blocked behind the Straits of Hormuz. And there is no reason for those delivering the 80% to divert from their usual clients to either fill the tanks or sell to the merchants of the 20%. However, I have heard that the wells of Texas are filling up again after being depleted some 50 years ago. So perhaps the USA can indeed take up the slack. At a price.

NZ has to look at alternatives. It will take years to build a CTL (Coal to Liquids) plant, it will take a while to grow Hemp, say 6-9 months? Years to create Algae farms. A couple of months to get a plant to process wood chips and "slash". I understand there is a small plant somewhere in Taranaki that can process used oil. Not enough to power the nation, but enough to keep some diesel trucks going.

And we will need a multi-fuel refinery capable of taking in liquid coal, slash, algae oil etc to produce diesel and petrol. That will take years.

So we will need to buy a couple of tankers to take our ersatz oil to a big refinery in asia, make them process it and then bring it back to NZ.

Even if the Straits of Hormuz are opened up in a month, it will take months to get the flow back up to 20%. And the huge cost of repair, it might not be worth it for them as the rest of the world will be full bore on their alternatives.

And that is just the oil. What about LNG, CO2 and such?

What a monumental connundrum!

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