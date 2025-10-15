No digital ID, no internet

Australia’s internet despot Julie Inman Grant finally admits Digital ID can be used as an age verification method for complete control of what adults do and say online.

SHOCKING: Bill C-8 & C-9 EXPOSED – Canadians ARRESTED for Social Media Posts?

How This Ushers in DIGITAL ID Tyranny Like the UK’s Dystopian Nightmare! (Free Speech ENDANGERED 2025)Video Description:In this urgent 2025 exposé, dive deep into Canada’s Bill C-8 and Bill C-9 – the cyber security and hate speech laws that could CRIMINALIZE your online posts, leading to arrests for “hate symbols” or “extremist content” without even needing Attorney General approval!

Professor of Psychology Mattias Desmet believes the West is in a state of ‘mass formation psychosis’ which will lead to a totalitarian future of ‘totalitarian digital control’. He cites examples such as climate hysteria and the response to Covid.

