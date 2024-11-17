Share this postJulian Assange on war: "The goal is an endless war, not a successful war”seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJulian Assange on war: "The goal is an endless war, not a successful war”Robin WestenraNov 17, 202412Share this postJulian Assange on war: "The goal is an endless war, not a successful war”seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther24Share“The goal is to use Israel to wash money from US & European taxpayers through Israel and back into the hands of of a transnational elite The goal is an endless war, not a successful war”12Share this postJulian Assange on war: "The goal is an endless war, not a successful war”seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther24Share
Listen to this man! 👆👆👆
Yes Assange is Correct, this is how the US operates .they are the Merchants of Death especially Women and Children. When are the Female Politicians going to Stand up and Say Enough is Enough and Too Much is Too Much. Are they paid that well for their Silence?