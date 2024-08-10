Yesterday a friend who I trust alerted me to a Telegram channel for Julian Assange which at present has over 91,400 subscribers.

There are many fake channels, often associated with ‘Q’ so I thought that either this is one of those or that Julian has been profoundly affected by 5 years of torture in Belmarsh prison and has become quite fey.

The language seems to me to be quite inconsistent with that of the fake accounts, most of which come out of the USA and seems to be straight from Julian himself.

See this as an example:

About dreaming…

By keeping us in a constant state of fear, conflict, scarcity and anxiety, whether through plandemics, weather disasters or war, they have managed to convince us, that a peaceful, happy, abundant coexistence is a totally impossible utopia. They have ultimately achieved their goal: to prevent us from dreaming and therefore creating, a totally different reality. Most of us look at the Middle East now and the mere idea of a peaceful coexistence between Arabs and Jews seems crazier than having cows fly, but historically, that was the case for centuries. If it was possible then, it is possible now. Everything is possible, it just takes us wanting it and working together towards it. I strongly believe that most Palestinians and most Israelis do not want to continue living under constant threat and violence. As much as perhaps they don’t like to hear this, I feel they share more things in common than not. Let’s not forget they are all Semites. The status quo is not benefitting either side; Israel will never be able to prosper in the region as a proper nation as long as it behaves and is funded as some ‘satellite’ of the West and the Palestinian people will never be able to recover and live in peace, until their rights are restored and a long term solution is achieved. Is it so crazy to think that ‘we the people’ of both nations might actually want the same thing? Is it so out of this world to contemplate the possibility of both peoples coming together under one nation? Have we become so poisoned, so cynical, so pessimistic, that we no longer dare to dream the solution that is staring in everyone’s face? The leaders of both sides are not the ones sacrificing their own children in these senseless wars, they are not the ones faced with the realities of everyday life. The new generations do not want to inherit a hate regime carrying decades of wounds and bloodshed. They want to live their lives, without the constant threat of violence. Am I being naive? Maybe. But the alternative has only produced six decades of conflict. Should we not try something different? They say the definition of madness is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. Well I think the madness has well and truly been established. How about trying the naive? The idealistic? The humane? The natural? The reconciliatory? The healing? The forgiving? The peaceful? The prosperous? Is it really that crazy? Or is the only obstacle in the way of achieving it, the evil powers pulling the strings on both sides, that get a kick out of seeing children die? Yes, you may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one…

Does that sound like a fake Q account?

He has pinned the following message:

I published crucial news that the public deserved to know, and they jailed me for it! This is absolutely miserable. Did they honestly think they could do whatever they wanted and no one would notice? The agreement I signed to destroy all unreleased US documents DOES NOT MEAN THEY ARE DESTROYED. Remember my posts from 2010? I can assure you that I still possess thousands of files related to that event. I will not be silent about the pain they have caused me over the years. My mission is clear: The people must know whose hands are behind those heinous acts! I invite all the public. I'm announcing a big START in less than 24 hours. Everyone should stay informed by following my official Telegram channel. Join immediately, I am back:

https://t.me/JulianAssangeWiki

He has been putting out a series of messages that indicate that he has become Christian and is seeing things in terms of Good vs. Evil.

In particular there was this:

POSSIBLE TIMELINE:

⇛ There will be an EBS message sent through phones, TV, and radio worldwide stating that within the next five hours or so, everyone will need to be home for a global lockdown that will last 10 to 12 days. ⇛ NESARA will be announced to the world, signaling that EVERYTHING NEW is beginning. ⇛ Afterwards, through the EBS, documentaries will be broadcast to inform the masses of everything that has happened. ⇛ At the end of the 12 days, they will provide an 800-number so people can call to schedule an appointment to set up their Quantum Money Account within the new Starlink satellite system. ⇛ Seventy-five Deep State Banks have been seized, and all assets and accounts have been closed. All Cabal Central Banks have been taken over, with assets transferred into the Quantum Financial System (QFS). ⇛ The QFS operates on Blockchain where nothing fraudulent can happen because everything is traceable. They can see where all the money goes, which prevents corruption. ⇛ Apparently, everyone has a certain amount of money in an individual Quantum Financial Account. ⇛ The assets seized from the Cabal have been transferred to the People's Quantum Financial Accounts. All money in trust funds has been transferred to individual QFS accounts. All of our bank accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts are secure within the new Quantum System. ⇛ The only values not reflected in individual Quantum Accounts are investments and stocks in the Stock Market. All of this will disappear! It is advisable to exit the Stock Market immediately.

My friend provided the following:

Clearly, something is up, as evidenced by the following:

There have been follow-ups:

A NEW BEGINNING: THE ACTIVATION OF GESARA NESARA

In the midst of chaos and uncertainty, there is a ray of hope in the form of GESARA NESARA. This mysterious acronym means a significant change in world affairs. The dismantling of ancient systems of government, education, finance, health and commerce is said to be underway, promising a new era for humanity. Could this be a ray of hope in these turbulent times? Star-Link Satellite: Waiting for the Green Light: One of the most surprising claims is that the Star-Link satellite is ready to send emergency alerts to all mobile phones in the world. These satellites are reportedly on standby, waiting to transmit signals. If true, this would be an unprecedented step in the coordination of global events. The simultaneous mass arrest of more than 500,000 people, including members of the world's political elite, would be a unique spectacle. A Black Swan Lurking: A Global Stock Market Crash: Ominous predictions of an imminent black swan stock market crash are adding to rising tensions. Such an event could send shock waves around the world and lead to a global monetary transition that would affect 209 countries. The impact of such a crisis is beyond imagination and the world watches with bated breath.

And..

Inside the WAR<

THE WHITE HATS VS. DEEP STATE

Inside the WAR.. Is a very IMPORTANT battle for the next INTERNET. _The DEEP STATE wants a New Internet that will be digitalized with INTERNET PASSPORTS into their New World internet. These passports will be only for those who abide by the World infection laws ( growing currently) , those who co-operate with the online banking ( new rules/Standards/regulations)... ///The Deep State has a plan to control the Whole World through thier INTERNET and through all peoples banking and social networks . ( This New INTERNET they want to launch is The Great Reset ....>>> Restarting the INTERNET) Vs The White Hats New INTERNET .. this New INTERNET ready to be released by Tim Berners-Lee has the most advanced security and unbreakable encrypted System ever created to serve man kind. The features behind the New Internet has A.I systems to identify online pedophilia, human trafficking networks , world money laundering systems... Incubated in the many features of saving the World through Earth given foundation ,(A.I. advanced Quantum creation) to eradicate homelessness and third world poverty... Among all ending all Wars and giving generational healing through high Technology , that uses the advanced (hidden) systems connected to Tesla and vibrational frequency healing ( the body is a field of energy and receptors that connect to the DNA and all self dimensional healing rhythms that effect the state of the body and mind)/// ____ Both the DEEP STATE And White HATS Plan to kill the current internet< KILL SWITCH...

I invite you to go to the account, https://t.me/JulianAssangeWiki, have a look and make up your own mind.

Speaking for myself, I have a reasonably open mind and can only say, “I don’t know”.

I am sceptical about any talk about “White Hats”, but …who knows?

POSTSCRIPT

From Stella Assange