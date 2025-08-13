Digitising Government Minister Judith Collins told the Digital Identity NZ Hui Taumata that the government is pressing ahead with building a secure, user-friendly digital identity system for all New Zealanders, moving away from reliance on physical cards.

In the speech she highlighted progress since the Digital Identity Services Trust Framework came into force, including work on digital driver licences, a digital photo ID, and potential digital visa IDs. Collins said the government will propose updates to anti-money laundering identity verification rules so accredited digital credentials can be used in banking and financial services, and is also defining “levels of assurance” for different credentials. Tools already in place include the NZ Verify app, and a new Government App with a secure digital wallet is in development, due by the end of the year.

She stressed that technology and regulations alone aren’t enough—public and private sectors must work together to make digital identity services usable in everyday life. Collins challenged organisations to prepare to issue and accept digital credentials, citing Hospitality NZ’s plans for the first privately issued credential as an example. She urged the industry to remove barriers and be ready to showcase New Zealand as a global leader in digital identity by next year’s conference, saying the benefits are ready to be realised if stakeholders act now.