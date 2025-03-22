by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

The situation in Israel continued to deteriorate today as over 110 Palestinians were killed in Gaza today, including babies and young children, while Israeli protests entered their second day and are starting to turn violent, as Israelis in mass turn against Benjamin Netanyahu and his involvement in “Qatar-Gate“.

Ex Israeli Supreme Court Judge Aharon Barak has warned that Israel is heading to Civil War, as Netanyahu tries to eliminate everyone in the Israeli government who opposes him, including judges. (Seems like his Zionist partner in the U.S. is doing something similar??)

Jerusalem police resorted to using water cannons against their own fellow citizens who were protesting.

And as all of this was happening today, Hamas and Yemen both launched bombs into Tel Aviv, closing their airport, and triggering alarms that sent millions of Israelis into bomb shelters.

Here is a report from Al Jazeera about the casualties in Gaza for JUST TODAY.

WARNING! THIS IS GRAPHIC!

But I urge you to watch it anyway, because THIS IS THE FACE OF ZIONISM!

Both Yemen Houthis and Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades launched rockets into Israel today toward Tel Aviv, prompting millions of Israelis to seek bomb shelters as sirens went off.

Abu Obeida hails YAF strikes on ‘Israel’ as al-Qassam targets Tel Aviv Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades says it launched a rocket barrage at Tel Aviv in response to the massacres committed by “Israel” against civilians in Gaza. Abu Obeida, the military spokesperson for Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades, called Thursday upon all the free people of the Ummah to join the battle in defense of Al-Aqsa and to continue their support for Gaza in order to shatter “Israel’s” arrogance and force it to halt its ongoing aggression. “Today, Yemen’s missiles have intersected with those of Gaza in the skies over Tel Aviv, reaffirming that Gaza is not alone and that behind it stand free men of the Ummah who will never surrender it to its arrogant enemies,” he said. Earlier on Thursday, the al-Qassam Brigades announced that it had launched a rocket barrage of M90 Maqadma missiles at Tel Aviv in response to the massacres committed by the Israeli occupation against civilians in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli military confirmed detecting three rockets fired from Gaza toward central occupied Palestine, triggering sirens in Tel Aviv, Gush Dan, and surrounding settlements. Israeli media reported that several locations where rocket shrapnel had fallen in Rishon LeZion were identified, adding that Israeli security forces are working to neutralize them. The media also reported that sirens were activated due to rockets launched from Gaza in the Gush Dan area, leading to the suspension of flight landings and takeoffs at Ben Gurion Airport. According to the reports, “Aircraft are now circling without being allowed to land or take off.” This came after sirens sounded across central Israeli-occupied Palestine, including in Tel Aviv and al-Quds, following a ballistic missile strike, originating from Yemen. The sirens were sounded at 4:01 am (local time), while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was at the Knesset, Israeli Channel 14 reported. Netanyahu was reportedly escorted to a bomb shelter during the event. Countless other settlers also rushed to safe areas, where 13 were injured due to stampedes. (Full article.)

In Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, Israeli protests against Netanyahu reached their second day, and Jerusalem police used water cannons to attack protesters. Rumors stated that the water was “skunk-scented”, as the Israeli press reported that police were smashing the windows of cars and dragging people out.

Image source: Times of Israel.

Former Israeli Supreme Court Chief Justice Aharon Barak warned that Israel is at risk of descending into civil war, as many Israelis turn against Netanyahu.

Ex-chief justice Aharon Barak warns: Israel is heading to civil war Former Supreme Court chief justice warns of deepening internal divisions, criticizing government’s moves on judiciary and opposes dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar – urging compromise to prevent further democratic erosion Former Israeli Supreme Court Chief Justice Aharon Barak warned that Israel is at risk of descending into civil war, as the government is expected to approve the dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar. Bar’s potential ouster comes as the security agency investigates the so-called “Qatar-Gate” affair, in which members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office are reportedly involved. “The main issue facing Israeli society is the ‘eighth front’—the deep rift among Israelis themselves. This divide is worsening, and I fear it will be like a train going off the rails, spiraling into an abyss and leading to civil war,” Barak said in an interview with Ynetnews. Barak, who previously served as attorney general, has recently explored the possibility of a plea deal in Netanyahu’s corruption cases. “I believe an agreement can be reached,” he said. Once close to Netanyahu, Barak had often praised his commitment to the rule of law. When asked what had changed, Barak replied, “I don’t know. I can analyze what he does, but I can’t psychoanalyze what’s going on in his head. Meanwhile, we must prevent the tyranny of the majority from using its power simply because it has the votes.” Full article.

