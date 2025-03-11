LIVE from Russia: fmr CIA Analyst Larry Johnson

The presentation recounts a discussion with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, focusing on historical grievances, diplomacy, and ongoing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, and the West.

Key points include: Lavrov’s Persona

– He is described as a professional and unassuming diplomat with a good sense of humor, contrasting with more self-important Western figures. Historical Context & Trust Issues

– Lavrov emphasized that Russia takes historical agreements seriously and views the West’s actions over the past 34 years as a series of betrayals, from NATO expansion to the Minsk agreements and the failed 2022 Istanbul peace talks. Russia’s Position on Peace Talks

– Lavrov reiterated President Putin’s conditions for negotiations, which include Ukraine stopping military actions in Russian-claimed territories, renouncing NATO ambitions, holding new elections, and recognizing Russia’s territorial claims. Skepticism Toward Western Diplomacy

– The Russians remain wary of Western promises and are cautiously optimistic about potential discussions with Trump, though they do not fully trust his public statements. Ukraine Conflict & NATO Presence

– Lavrov firmly rejected NATO peacekeepers in Ukraine under any flag, warning that any such deployment would be unacceptable.

Perceptions of U.S. Politics

– Russian officials view American diplomacy as inconsistent and chaotic, pointing to figures like Lindsey Graham, who frequently change positions on Ukraine. Future Outlook

– Unless Ukraine meets Russia’s conditions, Lavrov suggests that Russia will continue its military actions, believing Ukraine is incapable of stopping them. The overarching message is that Russia feels justified in its position, distrusts the West, and remains resolute in its demands while being open to negotiations under strict terms.