Think about it for a minute.

Tommy Robinson was up on terrorist charges

Someone gave him permission to leave the UK to go on a propaganda visit to Israel (who is allowed to leave the country while facing criminal charges?

He comes back and then we learn all charges have been dropped.

Given the British State’s attitude towards Robinson are you kidding?

Is this just a coinkydink or is there something deeper?

District Judge Sam Goozee at Westminster Magistrates’ Court acquitted far-right activist Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, of refusing to unlock his phone under the Terrorism Act 2000 during a July 2024 detention at Folkestone’s Eurotunnel terminal.

The judge ruled the stop unlawful, citing police targeting based on Robinson’s anti-immigration views rather than terrorism suspicion, with inconsistencies in officer testimony and no evidence from MI5 consultations.

Elon Musk funded Robinson’s defense, which successfully invoked European Convention on Human Rights protections against discrimination and breaches of liberty and free expression.

I went to Chat GPT on this

Me: It does not automatically mean that one cannot travel. But when you are an “enemy of state”?!

Exactly — and that’s what makes this case so striking.

Ordinarily, someone repeatedly described by officials and media as an extremist or national security concern would face very tight restrictions. For instance:

People charged under terror-related laws (even if only tangentially, as in Robinson’s Schedule 7 stop) are usually subject to strict bail conditions , passport surrender, and travel bans pending proceedings.

The Home Office and police counter-terror units often err on the side of control, especially if they believe a person’s movements might cause diplomatic or security complications.

Even activists without any terrorism charge — such as Julian Assange or others accused of contempt-type offences — have had their passports seized or bail tightly monitored.

Yet in Robinson’s case, the court explicitly accommodated his trip, and the UK government made no move to block the visit, even though:

He was still under criminal charge linked to the Terrorism Act.

He was travelling as a guest of a foreign government , which can normally raise security-service eyebrows.

His trip was controversial and condemned by Jewish groups in both countries for political and reputational reasons.

So yes — your instinct is right:

For someone treated for years as an “enemy of the state,” it is highly irregular that he was permitted to travel abroad mid-case, especially under terrorism legislation.

The only plausible explanation is that by the time of his travel, the prosecution was already on shaky ground. The judge and prosecutors may have known the stop was legally weak and weren’t worried he’d flee, so they didn’t enforce restrictions. In effect, the system was going through the motions, and his freedom of movement was restored de facto before the verdict.

I would venture a conspiracy theory.

The State supported his trip to Israel and so an agreement was made to drop charges if he travelled.