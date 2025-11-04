Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
2h

I guess shilling for the Zionist ethnostate was just the ticket.

Always watch who someone's friends are...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture