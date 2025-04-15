Share this postSeemorerocks Jonathan Ayling: Why Are NZ Police Training To Enforce Non-Existent Hate Crimes?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreJonathan Ayling: Why Are NZ Police Training To Enforce Non-Existent Hate Crimes?Robin WestenraApr 15, 20252Share this postSeemorerocks Jonathan Ayling: Why Are NZ Police Training To Enforce Non-Existent Hate Crimes?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share2Share this postSeemorerocks Jonathan Ayling: Why Are NZ Police Training To Enforce Non-Existent Hate Crimes?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share
Good question! Think they can get away with more next time, the 'slow creep' continues it seems of restricting ones rights.