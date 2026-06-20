Seemorerocks
Subscribe
Sign in
John Mearsheimer: Israel in "last" days
Robin Westenra
Jun 20, 2026
5
1
4
Share
5
1
4
Share
Discussion about this post
Comments
Restacks
Seemorerocks reply rules
RT
4h
Liked by Robin Westenra
They will go to Argentina next.
Reply
Share
Top
Latest
Discussions
No posts
Ready for more?
Subscribe
© 2026 Robin Westenra
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
They will go to Argentina next.