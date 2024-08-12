I try my best to take a strictly realist approach to everything.

I have been catching up with things and ended up with watch three interviews that fall into that category.

Both Scott Ritter and Prof Marandi agree that Iran is trying to balance between the knowledge that any retaliatory move by Iran has the potential to escalate into a regional conflict with the collapse of the world economy whilst failure to act will emcourage Netanyahu to continue acting with impunity.

That, by any definition, is a conundrum which may explain why Iran has yet to act - something that is not to the liking of some of the keyboard warriors.

This is Prof. Sayed Mohammad Marandi interviewed just the other day.

Israel in TOTAL PANIC as Iran's Punishment for IDF will be Devastating w/ Prof. Mohammad Marandi

And Scott Ritter.

"It's Iran's MOVE and what happens next could be nuclear war" Fmr Marine Scott Ritter

I also highly recommend this excellent analysis by Dr. John Mearsheimer.

John Mearsheimer WARNS: Israel Faces CATASTROPHIC DEFEAT By Iran (BIG WAR COMING)

Here is another video from the same channel

SHOCKING ADMISSION: Israel’s Iron Dome COULDN’T SHOOT DOWN Iranian Missiles

TEHRAN, Aug. 10 (MNA) – Zionists have admitted that the Iron Dome was incapable of destroying even a single Iranian missile during Tehran's retaliatory attack on the Israeli regime in April, dubbed "Operation True Promise."

Moti Shefer, an Israeli space engineering expert has stressed that the Iron Dome is the biggest deception that the world has witnessed.

Israeli regime's air defense did not shoot down a single Iranian missile during Operation True Promise, despite it firing 500 missiles from the Iron Dome, according to him.

The Israeli military spokesman is either lying or is ignorant, Shefer added.

He further referred to the attacks by the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement, saying that the Hezbollah missiles had caused a great amount of damage and the Zionist officials have been unable to curb this situation.

In the early hours of April 14, the IRGC Aerospace Force launched tens of missiles and drones against military targets in the occupied territories in retaliation for the Israeli regime’s April 1 airstrike on the consular section of Iran’s embassy in Damascus.

In an interview with the Iranian daily ‘Iran’ in May, Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters Major General Gholam Ali Rashid gave details about the ‘True Promise Operation’ that the Iranian armed forces carried out against Israeli military targets.

General Rashid said only one division of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force was tasked with carrying out the operation, while even that single unit employed only 20 percent of its offensive power in the operation.

On the other side, the US, NATO, CENTCOM, and the Zionist regime had prepared 240 fighter jets, while various anti-missile air defense systems of the US warships in the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea, as well as the Zionist regime’s anti-missile systems, were on the alert, he said.

The general said that the single division of the IRGC Aerospace Force was prepared to unleash the remaining 80 percent of its offensive power and launch another wave of strikes under orders.

However, the Iranian commanders concluded that the operation sufficed for the punishment of the Zionist regime, the general noted.

The support that the US, the UK, France, and the European governments provided for the Israeli regime was reminiscent of the Crusades, he added.

This seems to be confirmed by news of an Hezbollah attack on Norhtern Israel using, I believe, older Soviet-era missiles.

Not one missile was intercepted by the much-vaunted iron dome.

Talk about Iranian retaliation has NOT gone away.

⚠️ A member of the National Security Commission of the Iranian Parliament: Air activity against Israel may last between 3 and 4 days.

In the meantime, the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza continues unabated.

The latest evacuation order covers Gaza's second largest city, Khan Younis

Tens of thousands have already fled due to separate evacuation order last week

On Saturday, an Israeli airstrike hit a mosque inside a school in Gaza City

Israel's military yesterday ordered mass evacuations in southern Gaza in the wake of its deadly strike on a school.

The latest evacuation orders cover Khan Younis – Gaza's second largest city – and part of an Israeli-declared humanitarian zone, from which the military says rockets have been fired.

Tens of thousands had already fled due to a separate evacuation order last week.

It comes after the city suffered widespread destruction during an air and ground offensive earlier this year.

On Saturday, an Israeli airstrike hit a mosque inside a school in Gaza City, where thousands of people were sheltering.