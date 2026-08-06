The Strait of Gibraltar: Trump’s Next Target In His War On Freedom Of Navigation w/ Laith Marouf

Dimitri Lascaris speaks with Laith Marouf, Executive Director of Free Palestinian TV, about the manufactured migrant crisis in Ceuta, the Spanish enclave on the southern side of the Strait of Gibraltar.



Dimitri and Laith also discuss Israel's ongoing genocide in southern Lebanon and the Lebanese Prime Minister's hostile attitude toward the Lebanese resistance.



