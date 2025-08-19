"It's time for me to ask that all the young people leave the room, and anyone with a weak stomach—whose gag reflex is the slightest bit weak—should leave the room while we discuss what's happening. What's happening in general is one of the most cynical, corrupt shakedowns the world has ever seen."

I cannot overemphasise the importance of this and urge you to listen to this (or read the partial transcript below) to understand what the reality is behind what has happened since Alaska and the meeting in the White House yesterday.

It is beyond disgusting and utterly corrupt.

John Helmer does not shy away from describing Donald Trump is (along with the rest of his Administration).

He is, in my mind, well-placed to comment because he has been based in Moscow for many years as a non-affiliated journalist and has sources there that can speak to him direct.

Unless I’m wrong, the other very good analysts do not usually have that sort of direct access (apart from Pepe Escobar perhaps).

This is as close as we can get to a direct version of what the Moscow side is thinking.

TRANSCRIPT

The Alaska Meeting

N.A.: Let’s start, John, with the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska. How did you find the meeting, and what were the main points? We haven’t heard anything about the U.S. proposal. What was that proposal, and how did Russia respond?

J.H.: We’ve moved on quite a bit since that meeting, and we now need to interpret what was agreed there in the light of what has happened since — the meeting with Zelensky, and then the gathering of European leaders in the White House on Monday.

I should warn younger listeners, and anyone with a weak stomach, that what is happening is one of the most cynical and corrupt shakedowns the world has ever seen.

What we now know from Monday’s events is that the aim is not demilitarization or the end of the war, but rather the remilitarization of Ukraine. This is to be funded by the Europeans, with the money flowing to the United States. In total, it is a $100 billion program, dressed up with so-called “security guarantees.”

What happened in Alaska had already been discussed in advance — partly in Moscow between Viktor Orban and President Putin, and partly through communications between Foreign Minister Lavrov and Secretary of State Rubio. The Russians had prepared and set out their program. The Americans, much more slowly, eventually produced their own version.

The Agendas and the Meeting Format

Leaks on the U.S. side — including papers accidentally left in a printer by a State Department official — revealed the following:

The Kremlin had announced a one-on-one meeting between Trump and Putin, with only interpreters present, to be followed by extended delegations, lunch, and then a press conference.

The White House never published a schedule. Instead, the leaked U.S. documents showed that Washington did not trust Trump to meet Putin alone .

What was meant to be a 40-minute one-on-one became a three-on-three : Trump, Rubio, and Witkoff on the U.S. side; Putin, Lavrov, and Yuri on the Russian side. Business and financial negotiators were excluded.

The press conference, planned for an hour, lasted only 12 minutes, eight of which were taken up by Putin reading a prepared statement.

From Russia’s point of view, the essential question was whether Trump actually understood the Russian positions. He had said repeatedly that he needed to meet Putin in person to understand the parameters. But it became clear he does not read briefing papers; instead, he clings to a few slogans.

On arrival in Alaska, his fixation was on achieving a ceasefire. By the time he left, he had dropped this and replaced it with the idea of a “peace agreement,” with ceasefire as only one element. For Putin, it was crucial to judge face-to-face whether Trump grasped Russia’s central objectives — if so, compromises could be made.

The Melania Trump Letter

A further element was introduced in Alaska: a letter from Melania Trump to President Putin about Ukrainian children. This was later echoed by Zelensky, who presented Trump with a reply.

This was a propaganda stunt. It repeated Ukrainian claims about missing children, claims Russia has long argued are fabricated. The letter itself bore signs of outside authorship — Ukrainian and Israeli influence combined in Zelensky’s hand.

If Mrs. Trump truly cared about children, she might have referred to the U.S. role in the deaths of Palestinian children in Gaza. Instead, the letter served as a diversion. It was bought and paid for — a sign of the cynical corruption surrounding these meetings.

The European Leaders’ Position

At the Washington gathering, only the German Chancellor openly insisted there must be a ceasefire first. All others, including Zelensky, hinted that with certain “security guarantees” and redistribution of territories, a peace agreement might be possible.

The conditionality has now shifted: Putin must personally meet Zelensky, with or without Trump present. European leaders have even suggested Putin may not have the courage to attend.

From Russia’s perspective, however, a genuine peace agreement would require:

An end to the war. No resupply of Ukrainian forces from NATO or U.S. stocks. An end to NATO/U.S. intelligence-sharing with Ukraine. An end to martial law in Ukraine and the resumption of elections — meaning regime change.

These conditions are consistent with Russia’s stated goals of demilitarization and denazification. But what is being put forward in Washington and Brussels is the opposite: a plan to remilitarise Ukraine, with $50 billion in U.S. arms and another $50 billion for constructing long-range strike weapons in Ukraine itself.

Trump’s Call with Putin

During the Washington meetings, Trump did in fact phone Putin — a 40-minute call, reportedly in English. An open microphone caught Trump later telling Macron: “Putin really wants to give me a deal.”

We should take this with caution, given Trump’s tendency to misunderstand or reshape conversations. From Putin’s side, careful preparation had taken place:

Before Alaska, he spoke with strategic allies — China, India, Brazil, South Africa, Central Asia, Belarus, North Korea.

He held a consensus-building meeting with about 21 Russian officials, including intelligence chiefs and General Gerasimov, to confirm his approach.

The consensus was clear: nothing Americans say can be trusted. But Trump, for all his flaws, is Russia’s only available channel for accommodation with the U.S. over the next three years.

Security Guarantees

Russia has long proposed mutual and reciprocal security guarantees, first set out in its December 17, 2021 draft treaties with the U.S. and NATO. Security, in Russia’s view, must be indivisible across Europe.

But the U.S. and Europe now define “security guarantees” as stationing long-range U.S./NATO weapons in Ukraine. That is preparation for war, not peace.

European ideas such as “reassurance forces” or Patriot missile systems are seen in Moscow as irrelevant or easily countered. From Russia’s point of view, what is happening is simply the next stage of a corrupt cycle: Western leaders rearming Ukraine under the pretense of building peace.

1. Background: GM, Russia, Germany, and Bribery

Between 2008 and 2009, General Motors was going broke in the United States. The Russians and Germans — that’s Putin and Chancellor Merkel at the time — came up with a plan involving major German workers’ unions, Sberbank, the national state bank of Russia, and a Russian oligarch named Alex Derasca. They devised a scheme to buy the Opel and Foxhole works, principally the Opel German car division from GM, to develop a cooperative Russian-German car business based on Opel.

Bribes were paid to the Clinton family. This was detailed in The Man Who Knew Too Much About Russia. Hillary Clinton, then Secretary of State, agreed with Merkel and the US ambassador to Germany that the US would approve the GM sale, but later reversed herself, leaving Putin furious. From then on, Putin viewed Hillary Clinton as corrupt and untrustworthy, showing that bribes offered to Americans could not be relied upon.

2. Historical Context of Bribery in US-Russia Relations

From a Russian perspective, the history of bribing Americans at the presidential level is long, bitter, and contentious. This context helps explain Russian skepticism toward US promises, including those surrounding Trump. While bribes and corruption are common globally, the Russians learned that offers to the US could not be counted on to be honoured — a lesson cemented in 2008–2009.

3. Remilitarization and Ukraine

https://tass.com/world/2004293

When discussing the remilitarisation of Ukraine, the focus is on whether the US or Europeans would send weapons to Ukraine, or authorise such shipments, as part of a potential settlement. Russia wants a neutral Ukraine — not capable of attacking them or inviting NATO.

Inviting NATO is out of the question. Time is critical for all parties: for weapon production, delivery, installation, and agreement on territorial lines — both de jure and de facto: Crimea, Kherson, Zaporozhzhia, Lugansk, and Donetsk. The demilitarized zone’s shape and verification methods (satellite, drone, and infantry inspection) are still under negotiation.

Behind this zone is a rump Ukraine with security guarantees, reinvestment, and resupply. Russia also needs time to restructure its military, not only for the Ukrainian front but for northern (Poland-Finland-Arctic-Far East) and southern fronts (affected by American-Israeli actions in Iran, UAE, and Armenia), as well as US efforts to involve Pakistan.

4. Scale of Investment and Military Planning

$50 billion for Ukraine’s rearmament and $50 billion for investment in weapons manufacturing is enormous. Official claims of US spending under Biden and European contributions are exaggerated. Pentagon reports show the US spent less than $80 billion over three years in Ukraine. A $50 billion reinvestment roughly matches prior spending.

Germany’s $50 billion rearmament plan links to Ukraine, Poland, the Baltics, and Finland. Overall, the scale now exceeds all prior spending since the start of Russia’s military operations. Time is essential to implement this plan, which all sides want.

5. Tactical Considerations: Russia and the Battlefield

Russia holds the military initiative and could destroy Ukrainian capabilities if it chose. The question arises: why stop now and allow the operational and strategic advantages to be lost? Why tolerate remilitarisation after fighting since February 2022? Time is a key factor for all parties, including Russia, its allies, and the Pentagon strategists, who advocate war sequencing — letting Europeans manage the conflict in Europe while the US focuses elsewhere, especially on China.

6. Diplomacy and Strategic Partnerships

Putin keeps strategic partners like China, India, South Africa, Brazil, and Central Asia fully informed. These leaders understand Trump’s capabilities and limitations. Putin briefs, answers questions, and listens carefully. In contrast, US-European allies are weaker, politically constrained, and largely unable to resist Washington’s policies.

European leaders around Trump’s desk — Maloney, Merz, Starmer, Bessent, Ursula von der Leyen — have low public support and political ratings under 25%. They act against public opinion, enriching themselves while continuing the war.

7. Trump’s Political Strategy and Family Enrichment

From a Trump perspective, presidential politics leave three years to act. His supposed peacemaking has minimal effect on public opinion; negative approval ratings remain roughly -6%, foreign policy approval -5%. Losing Ukraine, as he claims Biden did in Kabul, would be politically damaging.

Trump’s agenda has shifted from “Make America Great Again” to ensuring American hegemony remains strong. He focuses on wealth, power, and influence, enriching his family. Hunter Biden’s Burisma scandal ($5–20 million) pales in comparison to Trump family enrichment. Media largely ignores it.

Trump does not think strategically in traditional terms; he calculates based on slogans, propaganda, and wealth accumulation. His foreign policy “wins” do not translate into votes.

8. Conclusion: Media, Propaganda, and the West

Western media largely fails to investigate or challenge these activities. Trump’s family continues to accumulate unprecedented wealth through arms deals and European engagements. The scale of enrichment and influence dwarfs previous cases, and propaganda protects politicians from accountability at home.

