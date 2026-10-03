I am reposting this video interview with veteran Australian journalist, John Helmer who has been resident in Moscow since 1989, so has unique insights into the Russian political scene and access to insider information because I see it as highly significant.

It is significant because his analysis differs markedly from other analysts and he is highly critical of western analysts (he names only Rick Sanchez), who paint a picture of a Russian government that is united, especially in its support of Iran and opposition to Israel.

He and Dmitri Lascaris discuss recent comments by Vladimir Putin at the Valdai Conference.

He identifies that Putin contradicts himself when talking about Kaliningrad.

This is discussed in an article below..

More shockingly, he and Lascaris discuss how, in response to a question from a Turkish journalist,

Putin appears to be supporting Netanyahu and Israel.

Some comments of Helmer allude to what Anya from the YouTube channel, Through the Eyes Of, has been saying for about a year - that Putin is captive to the extremist Chabad Lubavitch sect and to Netanyahu

See also:

John Helmer’s comments are brief but a significant validation of this.

There has never been a Russian leader so pro-Jewish community, pro-Israel. There never has. This is completely unprecedented and it’s an embarrassment to the rest of the government, a silent embarrassment

Helmer talks about differences of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the military and security community with Putin with regard to Israel and support for Iran.

I see this interview as significant and a major counterweight to those who have an uncritical view of the Russian government who see things solely through the eyes of geopolitics.

Let me say that the Russian (and before that, the Soviet) government has always played a double game because they are riddled with factions, just like anywhere else.

One has only to think of the affair with.Yevgeny Prigozhin at the start of the Ukraine War.

I will be interested to see if Prof Mohammed Marandi, who was also at the conference (and asked a question of Putin) will have anything to say.

In any case, it makes his, and the Iranian reservations about Russia, clearer to me.

Will Kaliningrad Be The Spark That Ignites A Nuclear War? w/ John Helmer

At the Valdai conference in Moscow this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that any direct attack by NATO countries on the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad would be answered by all weapons in Russia's arsenal.



In response, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte blithely declared that he does not take Russia's nuclear warning seriously.



In this episode, Dimitri Lascaris speaks with Russian affairs analyst John Helmer about the prospects for nuclear war between Russia and NATO.



John and Dimitri also discuss factionalism in Russian politics, the Russian government's policy toward Israel, and a Turkish proposal to transfer an advanced Russian-made air defence system to an Arab state that is hostile to Iran.



TRANSCRIPT

Dmitri Lascaris: Now, John, yesterday Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at the Valdai Conference, as usual. His comments were lengthy, detailed, widely followed and more or less ignored by Western corporate media.

But in addition to discussing that important subject today, because there were a number of things that were remarkable about his comments, we’re also going to talk about Russia-China relations and specifically President Xi’s visit to Washington, and also an interesting issue that has arisen between Russia and Iran relating to a Turkish S-400 air defence system.

So before we get into it, I just want to remind people, John, to like and share this video if they find it to be informative, and please do become a subscriber if you’re not already one. Help us to expand the reach of our unapologetic, on-the-ground resistance journalism.

So, John, let’s begin with President Putin’s remarks yesterday regarding the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad. And just to orient our viewers, many of them will know where Kaliningrad is, but it’s useful, I think, to look at a map and see how isolated it is from Russia. And it is surrounded on all sides by some of the most fanatical, belligerent countries in Europe towards the Russian Federation, namely Poland and Lithuania.

And you can see that not even Belarus has a land border with Kaliningrad, and Russia is at some distance from Kaliningrad. So it is obviously of vital importance to Russia, given its position. It is Russian territory, but also, I would imagine, difficult to defend.

And so here is what President Putin had to say about Kaliningrad yesterday.

[Putin clip played]

I just want to pause there and make sure people are getting the key sentence if they’re not able to read this or understand Russian.

What he just said was—and I’m going by the translation up on the screen—”If it comes to direct attack against the Russian Federation, in this case on Kaliningrad and possibly some other territories...” So again, he said, in the latter part of that sentence, “If it comes to direct attack against the Russian Federation, in this case on Kaliningrad and possibly some other territories, of course the issue of using all weapons in our country’s arsenal will inevitably and unavoidably emerge on the agenda.”

This is unavoidable.

And just before I ask you to weigh in on this, John, I thought it would be useful to share with our audience the reaction of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

According to the Western press, Rutte is dismissive. This apparently was on the day before Vladimir Putin spoke, but he was responding to a message that had somehow been communicated from Moscow, an effective nuclear warning relating to Kaliningrad.

And what he said was that he does not take Russia’s nuclear threat seriously in the event of attempts by the alliance to isolate the Kaliningrad region. He stressed that NATO is a defensive organisation and that Moscow must stop its nuclear rhetoric and its war against Ukraine.

So, John, please enlighten us as to President Putin’s attitude towards this issue, his commentary, and also the NATO Secretary General’s response.

John Helmer: Well, that Dutchman on his bicycle comes very much after the serious stuff.

First, let me explain a little context what the Valdai Club is. It’s no longer the Valdai Club of a group of varied opinions by serious academics focusing on Russia as their careers. It’s now the cringe-and-crawl club.

It’s now a gathering each year funded by the Kremlin of people who the Kremlin believes, and President Putin can be assured, will ask patty questions. That’s what happened yesterday.

Therefore, you have to understand that what was said was a psy question. It was a setup in order for President Putin to, in advance, prepare how to answer.

Now, that’s important because then it’s very important to look at the fine print and look at the contradictions in what President Putin had to say, because they’re very interesting. You see contradictions between what was briefed and prepared to say and what he actually did say. They’re profoundly contradictory.

Let me go through this.

On the one hand, what you saw him say about the threat that was issued by the Foreign Ministry—if I’m not mistaken, I’ve seen a version of the Russian Embassy in Ireland issuing it, but essentially it was approved by the Foreign Ministry and approved by the Kremlin, as Dmitri just said.

The Foreign Ministry said that the threats against Kaliningrad which have come from Poland, from NATO, from the Baltic states—the threats to attack Kaliningrad, not simply isolated. The process of isolating Kaliningrad has been underway ever since the war began.

Lithuania now sanctions and controls and restricts Russian rail cargoes and Russian passenger transportation across Lithuania into Kaliningrad.

They’re all ganging up—all of them. Poland, and you mentioned the borders there, but Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Poland are all endeavouring to isolate Kaliningrad from resupply and interaction with the mainland.

Just by way historically, Kaliningrad was known as Königsberg until the Nazis were defeated and the Red Army occupied Kaliningrad, along with Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, rescuing them from their underlying Nazi sentiments and making them part of the Soviet Union.

Kaliningrad remains an exclave. It remains a major Russian territory, and isolating it is NATO policy for years now, and it accelerated from 2022.

What’s new is the talk on the European side, particularly Poland, where Foreign Minister Sikorski is running for prime minister, and in order to jump from foreign minister to prime minister he’s taken the aggressive Russia line.

But that’s aggression from Sikorski, and aggression from Lithuania has generated threats to attack Kaliningrad, to which the Foreign Ministry has replied that if you think of doing that, we will be obliged to use—or to consider using—nuclear weapons.

Now, what you just saw and heard Putin say was—it was issued by the Foreign Ministry. Why did he have to mention that it was the Foreign Ministry that issued the threat?

He was asked, “Are you, sir, president and commander-in-chief, making this threat?”

And he’s saying, “We are not scaring anyone. And what you just said is the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the letters the Foreign Ministry sent out to some countries. It’s not an intimidation. It’s the answer to trying to intimidate us.”

Just think about that mentally for a minute.

First, why does he not speak for the presidency and for the Red Army? Why not? Why say, “Oh, it’s a letter from the Foreign Ministry”? This is baloney.

Second, why say, “We are not scaring anybody”?

Of course, the object of nuclear weapons is to deter them from attacking Kaliningrad. You do that and it invokes—it’s an attack on Russian territory and invokes our nuclear doctrine.

Nuclear doctrine: very clear. An attack or an intention to attack, intention, plan of attack can trigger—might trigger—actual attack. Will trigger? Plan of attack might trigger Russian retaliation with all arsenal of weapons.

Why pussyfoot with this?

That’s the second point.

Now what you then have is a very peculiar combination in the way President Putin spoke throughout this presentation at the Crawl Club, where he, on the one hand, wants to deter—and then he explains it quite interestingly and quite accurately.

I quote it:

“We understand we will face an enemy twice as many as we are. It’s a major economic capacity, large military capabilities. Yes, we do not have so much strength and resources to confront this threat and therefore we will have to use their competitive advantages in this struggle,” and so on and so on.

What he’s saying there is very important. It’s what the pro-Russia military bloggers that come out of the United States don’t want to accept.

This is fundamental to the way the negotiations on the Ukraine battlefield are going.

The General Staff, the military intelligence, Defence Ministry, the Security Council, the Foreign Ministry all agree that the Russian side cannot imagine it can face all of the NATO-American war fronts and battlefields at the same time.

It needs a pause. It needs to reallocate its military resources. It can’t be forced to defend and fight on multiple fronts at the same time.

And we’ve seen, facing the Ukraine battlefield, there are a number of compromises Putin has been willing to make in order to reach an underlying settlement to stabilise that battlefield, so that the Russian side can move on to the other fronts, which include Kaliningrad.

But they also include the nuclearisation of Finland, the remilitarisation of Germany, and ultimately, very recently, the remilitarisation of Greenland as an American firing platform against the Russians on the northern front.

So what Putin is saying is very difficult for some who promote the notion that Russia’s winning on the Ukraine battlefield to understand: that Putin accepts that the country can’t fight all of NATO all at once.

And he said so.

Therefore, what must he do?

Well, it’s logical. So he does it. He adopts a theory of deterrence.

You understand? You should understand. He’s saying, “We are weak but we are strong. You push us there and you’ll face the limited arsenal that we have that gives us the advantage. We will nuke you.”

That’s what he’s saying.

So why not admit?

So what you’re seeing there is, on the one hand—and I’m using my hands, you can’t see them—on the one hand you’re saying, “We’re not scaring anyone.”

On the other hand we’re saying, “Yes, we are, because you push us to use what our limited resource is against you, who are more numerous, wealthier and allied against us, against one of our, let’s call it, outlying fortresses and outposts. You do that, we’ll respond with nuclear weapons. You want to have a nuclear war? We’re ready for it.”

So, he is adopting a theory of deterrence.

Now what goes on in the conference—we come both to the topics in a minute—is a very, very strange, uncharacteristic split between Putin’s script and he refers to it as he often does with great skill and memory and his mind.

He uses old Marxist-Leninist-Stalinist terms. He actually refers to imperialism and burying Europe in the cemetery of Europe. And he refers to the ruling class of the United States, the ruling class of Japan, the ruling class of Switzerland.

There are three special references.

He’s actually adopting a Marxist method for understanding why the other side behaves as it does.

But his method for countering such ruling-class imperialism, which on the one hand his script says is a vocal version of cooperation, coexistence, Belt and Road, Greater Asia, Eurasia partnership and a bunch of other things which are flatly contradictory to the theory and the language he’s just used.

So what you have is a fascinating collection.

We can go through the topics if we have the time, not only on Kaliningrad, on German militarisation, on Palestine and Israel—

Dmitri Lascaris: Uh—

John Helmer: —on—

Dmitri Lascaris: Let’s turn next to Palestine and Israel.

I’m going to show everybody an excerpt from President Putin’s response to a question from a Turkish journalist about Israel.

John Helmer: One of the few journalists there who wasn’t cringe and crawl.

Dmitri Lascaris: Right.

So before I do that, though, John, I just want to clarify one thing with you.

And I highlighted this terminology when I showed the clip of his comments on Kaliningrad. He said “in the case of direct attack”, which seemed to me to be a message to the whole world that an indirect attack, whatever that is, would not provoke a nuclear response from Russia.

He also said “and possibly other territories”.

So his comments—first of all, what do you think he meant by “other territories”, and what did he mean by “possibly”?

Was he saying that it’s possible that they will attack other territories, or was he saying that we might decide to go nuclear but we might not decide to go nuclear if they attack those other territories?

So what did you make of this language, “direct attack” and “possibly other territories”?

John Helmer: Well, first, you make a very good point to notice it, and we have to compliment you on your forensic skills there, counsellor.

This is a courtroom. That’s what he said.

Now, in the cross-examination, you probe what he said and it falls apart. And the judge, which is you folks out there, you have to figure who’s guilty here, and guilty of what.

When he says “direct attack”, he means direct attack.

Because the fact of the matter is, we just said it, Kaliningrad is already under indirect attack—to choke off its sea resupply, to choke off its rail connections.

It’s under siege.

That’s an indirect attack, if you like. The Lithuanians are putting Kaliningrad under siege by road and rail. And the Germans, the Poles and the others, the Baltic states, are putting Kaliningrad under siege from sea.

So it’s already under indirect attack.

So if you’re Rutte sitting in NATO headquarters, you understand he’s fluffing it here. He’s fudging it here.

Dmitri Lascaris: Okay. He could have said, “You’re already attacking Kaliningrad. Want to go further?” But he didn’t.

John Helmer: He didn’t.

Dmitri Lascaris: Okay. So, remind me what your second question was—the other territory.

John Helmer: Yeah. What—and what did he mean by “possibly other territories”?

John Helmer: Well, what’s at stake here is the Russian nuclear doctrine.

I think we’ve talked about it before, folks. You can just put in on your search bar “Russian nuclear strategy doctrine 2023” and you’ll get the new version.

And that is that if a power or using a proxy attacks Russian territories, which means Ukraine attacking refineries as far away as—or St Petersburg, the hinterland attacks, which is what the CIA, the US targeting intelligence agencies, the Ukrainians, the British and all the others are doing right now.

If you do that—and in fact they have cut off the Black Sea, Russia—I mean, this is fudged by a lot of the bloggers, military bloggers.

The fact is that Russian exports are across the Black Sea of wheat and grains to Turkey and Egypt, major, major markets, are cut off.

Coal exports, a major supply for India, cut off because the Black Sea isn’t as badly denied to the Russians as the Russians have denied the Black Sea to Ukraine. But the damage is serious.

Now, cutting off sea lanes in the Black Sea is what they’re doing. Attacking the hinterland is what they’re doing.

Yeah, what they’re doing, without being so dramatic about it, is Kaliningrad.

So, by “other territories”, what President Putin is referring to is all of the Russian territories.

Dmitri Lascaris: So, John, your references to the Black Sea situation, which are very important, reminded me that this project, the International North-South Transport Corridor, is becoming vitally important to Russia, has become vitally important precisely because of what you’ve just described in the Black Sea.

And this is the trade corridor that would run from western Russia through Azerbaijan and then into Iran, and then into the Sea of Oman and on to India.

And so I raise this simply to remind our audience of one of the key reasons why Russia and Iran have this strategic partnership, because Iran provides potentially at least a partial solution to the conundrum in the Black Sea.

Any thoughts on that subject?

John Helmer: Yeah. Okay.

Dmitri Lascaris: Oh, well, I think you’ve stated it.

John Helmer: Let’s move on, shall we?

Dmitri Lascaris: Sure.

So, let’s then go to the question from the Turkish journalist to President Putin about Israel.

I’m going to play a significant clip from this. It’s, I think, about two and a half minutes long because I think it really merits close attention.

So here’s what happened at Valdai yesterday.

Turkish journalist: [Question in English concerning US policy towards Russia and Israel’s influence over US policy in the Middle East, noting that Israel has attacked at least five countries and that Turkey is experiencing threats from Israel, and asking how Putin sees this problem in the near future.]

Dmitri Lascaris: Did you see the—?

John Helmer: To clarify?

Dmitri Lascaris: So, let’s just pause there.

He’s asking for a clarification. And frankly, John, I don’t know what wasn’t clear about that question. It was perfectly clear to me.

John Helmer: More than that, Dmitri, there were only two questions. Muhammad Marandi’s and Ojan—that was the Turkish journalist—that didn’t fit the cringe-and-crawl club, that didn’t crawl, that didn’t—weren’t patsies and weren’t plants.

What the Turkish journalist is just saying is what’s profoundly obvious to the entire world, let alone the findings of the International Court of Justice on genocide in Gaza.

He said that we see Israel attacking five countries, I think. Yes. And we are talking about something more than a Palestinian question, which had been Marandi’s question.

We are talking about the Israeli problem. How do you see this problem in the future?

Then Putin has the following answer.

You saw the scowl. You saw the pause for clarification. Everybody who’s ever answered in court or in debate calls for a pause, you know, a whistle for reflection.

He calls for clarification while he figures out exactly what he’s going to say.

So here’s what he said.

Dmitri Lascaris: Everybody—

John Helmer: Well, can I—

Dmitri Lascaris: John?

John Helmer: Can I just play it for everybody?

Dmitri Lascaris: I have the actual—

John Helmer: Sure.

Dmitri Lascaris: Let’s let it be him, not me.

John Helmer: Okay.

Dmitri Lascaris: And then please comment.

And by the way, when we get—I don’t want to forget about this. I haven’t had the privilege of seeing or hearing Professor Marandi’s question and the answer to it, so please feel free to comment on that once we’ve heard President Putin’s response to this Turkish journalist.

President Putin: I did not really get it.

Interviewer: The Israel problem.

President Putin: Yeah. The Israel problem.

The issue of Israel is to be defined by Israeli nation.

All issues of Israel should be defined by the nation of Israel through democratic electoral procedures. As far as I know, the elections to the Knesset in Israel are to take place, and I think that Israeli voters will express themselves on this matter.

As for the Palestinian issue, I—

John Helmer: Enough. Enough. It’s enough.

Dmitri Lascaris: Okay. So, let me just state the obvious here.

I mean, I’m just flabbergasted that he said this.

No, it’s not up to Israeli voters whether they get to attack five countries and commit a genocide. This is prohibited under international law, which is something that the Russian government—but also the implication is that Israel is a democracy.

I am just flabbergasted.

Now, John, I could play more of this or I could just leave it.

John Helmer: No, I think it’s enough. I think it’s quite enough to illustrate the point I made earlier.

The general point: there’s a huge gap between the script, the mind and the mouth here. I’ve never seen it quite so clearly on display.

What Muhammad Marandi asked was in relation to the Iranian concerns for Palestine. He didn’t mention Lebanon by name, but he meant it. Okay? The extended Axis of Resistance against Israel and the United States attacking Iran.

And it was a boilerplate answer from President Putin that Russia’s in favour of a two-state solution and all this boilerplate.

Marandi didn’t get anywhere, but he at least flew the Iranian flag. And President Putin declined—he did support Iran in that answer. He did support the courage of their resistance.

So let’s give him some credit there.

And Marandi sought to put that on the record. So that was important context.

But now the Israel issue is put by a Turk, and he put it very well.

Israel is attacking five countries, and then Putin says it’s got to be determined by the Israeli people.

This is absurd. Absurd.

He’s saying that because he’s endorsed almost Benjamin Netanyahu to win the upcoming Israeli election and not the opposition.

It’s electoral politics he’s playing and he’s pitching it at the Israelis.

I’m reading what he actually said. The translation is a bit better than the voice-over:

“All problems, all problems Israel must define by the people of Israel in the course of the democratic electoral procedures. Soon, how much I know there will be elections in the Knesset in Israel. Perhaps voters in Israel will say their word on this issue.”

As for the fact that US policy towards Palestine is determined by Israel, it is unlikely. So I’ll let myself say this. I know Turkey’s position on these problems.

He means the rest of the world’s position on this problem.

This is the Israel lobby, the Jewish lobby. This is a very big issue. And he’s deliberately misrepresenting it in defence of Israel.

This is what the President of Russia was doing then.

And he goes on:

“Still, the current leadership is guided primarily by its national interests. In this I have no doubt, because I know President Trump. Another question is who and how are affected by these interests, and so on. But that’s a matter of a different nature.”

He has totally defended Israel’s attack on Lebanon and illegal occupation.

He’s attacked—he’s defended Israel’s partition of Syria, from which Putin himself is responsible for failing to attack, counterattack, deter, as the General Staff recommended when the Takfiri and Turkish alliance moved down the road to take Damascus.

He knows that that’s a major international criticism of his own behaviour, and it’s a serious criticism inside Iran of Russian reliability. The view is—and he knows he’s dealing with this—but he doesn’t.

It’s not just that Israel dictates to President Trump. Of course they were allies in the war against Iran. They’re allies in the genocide of Gaza. They’re allies in the occupation of Lebanon, for the destruction of Hezbollah. They’re allies in the destruction of Ansar Allah in Yemen. And so on, as they were allies in the destruction and murder of Muammar Gaddafi.

Do I need to go on?

The fact is, you heard the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, defend Israel and make the preposterous claim that the expansion of Israel in war, which as you said, Dmitri, is unlawful under the UN Charter, is to be decided by Israeli voters.

This is absurd.

And it’s a very significant indication, again, that the President was there uttering a line which is a considerable variance from the line of the Foreign Ministry, the General Staff, the intelligence services and the Defence Ministry and Security Council.

And more than that, more than that, it’s been their recommendation to the boss, Putin: don’t do this. You emphasise how unreliable you, President Putin, may be with allies you’ve declared you support—Iran, North Korea, China and so on.

He did it. Notwithstanding, he did it.

And he did it because the only one or two or three questioners who weren’t psy-ops in that venue put it to him and he wasn’t quite ready, which is why you saw the scowl and why he begged time—90 seconds—to think.

And what came out after he thought is in contradiction to the script he was given that he’d memorised.

Dmitri Lascaris: You know, John, when I listen to Vasily Nebenzia, the—I believe he’s the ambassador of the Russian Federation to the United Nations—and I compare and contrast his commentary, particularly about West Asia, to the commentary of Vladimir Putin, it sounds like I’m listening to two different governments.

I mean, Mr Nebenzia, Ambassador Nebenzia, is extremely forthright, direct and harsh in his condemnations of Israel’s crimes and of those who arm and support Israel.

But then you get this gobbledegook coming from Vladimir Putin at this major international event.

And it’s not just gobbledegook; it’s flatly inconsistent with the very international legal architecture that the Russian Federation is constantly invoking.

So it’s mind-boggling to me.

But in any case, I think this just highlights the fact that we’ve tried to make on this programme: people, the supporters of the Palestinian cause, don’t look to the Russian government to save the Palestinian people.

I don’t see that happening, at least under President—

John Helmer: I’m not suggesting that they haven’t been supportive of the Palestinian cause, but when it comes to translating the rhetorical support, I mean, let’s be honest here, into concrete action—for example, cutting off all trade with Israel—they just haven’t gone there.

Dmitri Lascaris: Neither has Turkey.

John Helmer: Of course, of course.

John Helmer: But wait a minute. You said the Russian government. What we’re talking then—we must talk about domestic Russian politics.

Yeah.

So now we get to the factional difference, and it’s a very important one, between President Putin, who is philo-Semitic.

I’ve been—there has never been a Russian leader so pro-Jewish community, pro-Israel. There never has. This is completely unprecedented and it’s an embarrassment to the rest of the governments, a silent embarrassment, because—and I’m not speaking for Vasily Nebenzia. I wouldn’t.

On the other hand, I’m not speaking for Sergey Lavrov, his minister. The fact of the matter is that the Foreign Ministry is relatively weak in this factional fight to influence Russian policy.

Now, Vanessa Beeley documented in very great and profound detail—that’s novel and fresh. And I invite everyone watching to read more on the way in which the Russian military were ordered, ordered, ordered by the President, by the Kremlin, not to counterattack and defend Damascus from the oncoming Turkish invasion with Jolani’s men, the Takfiri groups, as they came down the highway to Damascus.

The Russian side was handcuffed by the presidency.

And I won’t go into—we haven’t enough time—but Vanessa Bee’s documented this.

Okay. So that’s very clear from an Iranian point of view: betrayal.

It means that the presidency has a policy that isn’t necessarily to be implemented by the General Staff in the field and isn’t going to necessarily be implemented by the Foreign Ministry at the UN, with Nebenzia, Lavrov, wherever he is, or other embassies.

So you have factional fighting that cannot overcome President Putin’s commitment to Israel.

Then he adds a theory of how US politics work in order to protect the Jewish community, which is a US political issue and it’s a profound one right now, obviously.

Why say that? Why go to that trouble to say it?

Dmitri Lascaris: I just want to clarify one thing, John, because I think I understand what you’re saying, but I want to make sure that our audience does as well.

When you say “say it”, what he said—I don’t know that we actually got to this in the clips that we viewed, but he said, as I recall, and you’ve pointed this out, that there’s a ruling class in the United States.

And then he also said that this ruling class, or whoever it is that makes up that ruling class, acts in the national interests of the United States.

Right?

So how is this disaster in West Asia in the national interests of the United States?

This is mind-boggling that anybody would say that.

I think he was half right in that there is a ruling class. There is an ultra-wealthy oligarchy that acts in its own interests, which means generally that they act contrary to the interest of the American people and to the state, the United States itself.

That’s the reality.

But he seemed to be conflating two things that actually are contradictory: that there’s a ruling class and that government policy in the United States is in the interest of the American people.

What are your thoughts on that?

John Helmer: Well, it’s very interesting, and I’m not sure how much of our audience want to go down this profound track, but let me try, because he’s not President Putin’s not the only one to try to bridge what is traditional and true in Russian assessment of the hundreds of years’ war against Russia and the Soviet Union and bridge it with the business interests, the national business interests of Russia that are his principal constituency that put Putin in power in 1999-2000 and kept him in power.

Okay.

So what we have here is a profound contradiction President Putin’s trying to bridge.

But he’s not the only one.

Go look at John Mearsheimer. Go look at a lot of the military so-called bloggers that are in favour of Russia and you’ll see the same desperate attempt to bridge the same contradiction in the same fuzzy way.

Let me just read you the three references to “ruling class” President Putin made in this presentation, because they’ve never been made before.

First, the one you heard—and I’m reading this—this is exactly what he said:

“The ruling class of the United States has an understanding of how to build relations. Yes, there’s probably the influence as it always was. But in the end, the US is guided by its own national interest, especially under President Trump.”

There you go, folks.

There’s a ruling class there, but it is concerned with the national interest, and Trump doesn’t represent the ruling class. Oh, no. He represents the national interest.

And that’s a pitch that Russian business attempts through Kirill Dmitriev, factionally inside the Kremlin, to repudiate the clear understandings of the Defence Ministry, General Staff, the intelligence services and the Foreign Ministry.

Here’s number two reference.

This is about Japan.

He was asked, “We hope that the Japanese side, the ruling class on the part of the Japanese political ruling class on the part of Japan, will have the same attitude towards mutual joint work in the interests of both countries,” blah blah—same line.

There’s a ruling class in Japan, but not the way the Chinese understand it, which is remilitarising Japan in league with the United States to attack China.

That’s the way the Chinese repeatedly say it, not—

Dmitri Lascaris: Which would be profoundly contrary to the interest of the Japanese people, to put it mildly, and the national interest.

John Helmer: So they’re acting in the—but President Putin said this is in the interest of the ruling class, and the ruling class of Japan acts in the national interest.

Excuse me. He’s got his Marx, Lenin and Stalin not to mention completely wrong.

Okay, he remembers the slogans but got the theory wrong.

Why?

Because he’s a very intelligent man with a brilliant memory. It’s not from his point of view wrong.

He’s repeating what his line must be because of the interests of the business class that put him there and holds him there, because there’s a ruling class in Russia too.

So then he goes on about—he was asked by a Swiss, a growing Swiss reporter, who was adverting to the fact that nearly 70% of Swiss voters last weekend voted against the neutrality provision that’s hundreds of years old in Switzerland.

They want to be against Russia. They want war.

Well, okay. The cuckoo clocks are not as good a business anymore as armaments.

So here’s what President Putin had to say about Switzerland.

He says—I’ll just get to the bits of it because my translation’s all over the place—

“The case is not in the size of the country”, meaning Switzerland being a wee little country, “but in the ruling class that makes the decisions.”

There you go, folks.

There’s a political sociology for you.

“The point is how responsible it is. If the ruling class is about the interests of its own people and how capable it is to conduct an independent sovereign policy under pressure from the outside,” meaning the ruling class of Switzerland.

They deprive Switzerland of one of their main advantages, blah blah, eliminating bank secrecy.

So he’s got a theory, and he’s being told this is actually the truth.

It’s not John Mearsheimer’s theory of offensive whatever that man calls it. That’s not the theory.

The theory is Marxist-Leninist-Stalinist, communist theory of imperialism. There’s a ruling class.

Okay.

The last professor of Chicago who understood that was C. Wright Mills, who wrote The Power Elite back in ‘49.

Or before him, the last professor in Chicago who understood what the ruling class means was Thorstein Veblen in 1906, the theory of the leisure class.

The US academic world is more than capable of understanding what a ruling class is, except Mearsheimer and others cannot.

Why?

Because, like Putin, they’re trying to bridge between the way things really work in power distribution and whether you can, let’s say, resolve a war that’s an imperialist war, a ruling-class-directed war that’s for the annihilation of Russia.

So it’s very, very difficult.

And for the first time, folks, you can see exactly the way it looks, and you’re—it’s not gobbledegook in the sense you meant it, Dmitri. It’s understandable.

But when we understand what the bridging contradictions produce, it’s shocking.

It’s simply shocking that the mind cannot understand the contradictions coming out of the mouth, and you get away with that if you’re in the Crawl Club, not the Valdai Club, the Crawl Club, because they’re all sitting there and their job, the reason they’ve been invited and given hotel accommodation and given a jolly good time—the reason is that they must show loyalty.

You saw grovelling loyalty at Valdai yesterday from Rick Sanchez, the reporter who moved to Russia.

The grovelling is on visible display so Putin can get away with it.

And all credit to the Turkish journalists and to Marandi for doing their best to put what he had to say on the record.

But what the record shows—the Russian journalists, by the way, and I’m not diminishing them—they hardly had a word in edgeways at Valdai.

And that’s not the intent, but they know how to convey very subtly the problem Putin faces when he opens his mouth and tries to bridge these contradictions.

So, to the credit of Russian journalists, who can’t say explicitly what I’m saying because I’m saying it explicitly, there’s a way they’re saying it, and the President simply ignores it.

Sad to say.

Dmitri Lascaris: I just want to, before we move on to this S-400 issue, which I really want to talk to you about today, in the little time remaining to us, as a footnote to our conversation just now—

John Helmer: Yeah.

Dmitri Lascaris: You know, I’ve been disagreeing vehemently with the position of Professor Mearsheimer and Stephen Walt that Israel controls US foreign policy, at least insofar as West Asia is concerned.

And when I disagree with this, I think Israel is an instrument of the ruling class of the United States.

John Helmer: Yes.

Dmitri Lascaris: Yes, you know, the answer I get—and this, you know, I don’t want to simplify it too much, but this is basically Professor Mearsheimer’s theory—is that the only way to explain the fact that the US continuously does things in West Asia which are contrary to the national interest of the United States is that Israel and the Israel lobby control US government foreign policy in this part of the world.

But there’s actually another way to explain it, and that is that there’s a ruling class that controls Washington, and that ruling class doesn’t give a damn about the national interest.

And it’s not just in regard to West Asia.

You could look across virtually all aspects of US foreign policy.

For example, the proxy war against Russia. How is that in the interests of the American people? How is that in the national interest?

You know, there is right across the board of US foreign policy a huge divide between the national interest and what the foreign policy of the United States actually is.

And if you want to understand it, all you have to do is be cognisant and take account of the fact that the US government is controlled by an oligarchy that frequently, if not generally, acts contrary to the interest of the American people.

So that’s—I just want to, you know—

John Helmer: No, it’s a very good way of putting it because you just put your finger on the triggering slogan that’s factional politics in the Kremlin, Dmitri.

By linking oligarch to oligarchy to national interest on the US side, what you get is a factional difference in the Kremlin where Kirill Dmitriev, the Putin spokesman and negotiator with the oligarchy of the United States, is telling Putin: “Our hope, the Russian hope, for a settlement of the Ukraine war is that we appeal to the US national interest and try to split them from the European national interest.”

That’s what “national interest” slogan means when it comes out of Putin’s mouth.

He’s repeating what Kirill Dmitriev said is our line for negotiating a Russian line for negotiating a deal with Trump.

Yeah.

And what is virulent with Dmitriev is his hatred of anything that comes out of the Soviet, Marxist-Leninist-Stalinist textbook.

He hates communists. He hates the left. He hates socialists.

He keeps repeating it. He repeats it because Trump is running against the Democrat—and the fanatics and the communists. Now, the communists and the left of the Democratic Party.

It’s all nonsense. But Dmitriev supports it.

And what you heard from Putin there is an expression, a slogan he remembers that contradicts another line he’s just said that has a political purpose that he can’t accommodate because of its contradictions.

And he doesn’t want to choose one side or another. He’s impelled by different factions.

And that’s, in a sense, the confusion here.

But it’s never so clearly on display as it was.

It comes out on all topics, and that’s what’s important.

It comes out on every topic that he mentioned here.

And I simply have to point out that in the last few days and hours, Dmitriev has been given almost the shove because President Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, made it clear October 1st, so the day before Valdai, and I’m reading it out, that the line that implementing economic projects—which is what Dmitriev’s line is, lure the Americans, meaning Vekselberg family, Likhachev family, Kushner family, Trump family, to earn billions in Russia. Lure them by the bribe to accept Russian military conditions for a settlement on Ukraine.

Now here’s what Peskov says, which gives the boot to Dmitriev.

He says:

“Implementing economic projects in a wide range of fields, including major ones, would greatly benefit both Russia and the US. The US, to our regret, despite the obvious benefits, the Americans continue to tie this entire process to the Ukrainian settlement. They say a settlement must come first. Projects can be implemented only afterwards.”

Moscow believes the two countries could work for mutual benefit without waiting for a settlement.

“We believe,” says Peskov, “we do not have to wait. We could work for our mutual benefit right now. Contacts are continuing, as is dialogue. This is a positive process.”

In other words, Dmitriev can talk all he likes. The Americans won’t bite the bribe, won’t take it.

And the bribe scheme is a total failure.

Russia must settle this on the battlefield.

Dmitri Lascaris: Lavrov said it clearly.

John Helmer: And it’s not just the Ukraine battlefield.

As we’ve just heard, it’s Kaliningrad. It’s Finland. It’s up to Greenland.

Dmitri Lascaris: Yeah.

The sooner that Trump-bootlicker Dmitriev is departed the scene, the better off the Russian people will be. I have no doubt.

In any case, John, let’s move on to our final topic.

I don’t think we’re going to have time to deal with President Xi’s visit to the US. Maybe we can do that on our next discussion.

But I do want to talk to you about this S-400 system.

So there have been reports over some period of time, I think months now, that Turkey wants to transfer—

John Helmer: Yes.

Dmitri Lascaris: —a Russian-built and Russian-provided S-400 air defence system to a country in West Asia that the Iranians regard as hostile to Iran.

John Helmer: Yes.

Dmitri Lascaris: And I’m not sure that that country has ever been definitively and officially identified.

But in any case, the S-400—I think arguably the best air defence system in the world, if I’m not mistaken, John. It can also be used for offensive purposes.

But certainly it is a formidable air defence system, and its acquisition by Turkey apparently so annoyed the US government that they excluded Turkey from the F-35 acquisition programme, which, by the way, I think was a great favour to the Turkish people, but that’s another matter.

So, in any case, thereafter—

John Helmer: Right.

Dmitri Lascaris: I understand that Foreign Minister Lavrov had pooh-poohed the idea that Russia would give its consent to the S-400 being transferred to a state that is hostile to Iran.

But then you pointed out to me this week that President Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said this:

“The issue of relocating Russian-made S-400 systems from Turkey to a friendly country is on the agenda and relevant work is underway.”

By the way, I assume when he said “friendly country”, he meant a country that is friendly to Russia.

In any case, he goes on just to conclude what his commentary is:

“The topic is on the agenda. Relevant work is being conducted and appropriate communication is in progress.”

He said in response to a question whether Russia is considering the possibility the systems may be moved from Turkey to a friendly country.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at a news conference following the high-level [meeting of] the 81st UN General Assembly session that Russia is open to the possibility of transferring S-400 missile systems from Turkey to a third friendly country, though no such requests have been received so far.

He clarified that such transfer cannot take place without Russia’s consent.

So, John, what is going on here?

Is the Russian government seriously considering consenting to the transfer of these air defence systems from Turkey to a country that is hostile to Iran?

John Helmer: Well, the bottom-line answer is one faction advising the President is yes.

Another faction says no.

This is a rerun, in a certain way, which we can elaborate, of the Putin decision not to allow the Turks to overthrow the Assad regime.

It’s a rerun in this way.

On the one hand, the Foreign Ministry and the Foreign Minister, who’s relatively weak in influence on the President, relatively weak and doesn’t command guns, is saying there’s been no request.

And when “friendly countries”—there are the three, I believe there’s Saudi Arabia, the Emirates and maybe Qatar is another, but basically Saudi Arabia and UAE are the most likely candidates.

And when you think that the Saudis, the Turks and the Pakistanis have signed the Mecca Declaration, it’s very reasonable to deduce that the Turks want to give what the Saudis are asking for: an air defence system that works a lot better than the American Patriot.

Okay.

So then the question becomes: how can Russia, which signed a strategic partnership with Iran, signed by Putin and President Pezeshkian on January 2025, which commits Russia not to aid a third party which is attacking one or the other?

In other words, Iran will never support a government that’s attacking Russia. It won’t provide, let’s say, drones or air defence technology to the Ukrainians.

Yeah.

The Turks do.

Iran would not under the pact.

But Russia is thinking it can provide the S-400, or agree to allow Turkey to provide the S-400, which has lots of Russian programming and technical work that the Saudis would have to rely on Moscow to continue to maintain and supply.

Russia is violating a provision of that agreement which Iran is honouring.

How could that be?

Okay, so now you can see when, if you’re in a government, you’ve got the Foreign Ministry saying, “You breach this treaty, your signature on any treaties is worthless, President, boss. You can’t do it. You’re going to blow your entire relationship in the Middle East, just as the refusal to support Assad was.”

That’s in that sense a replay.

Only this is, in a sense, worse because from a Putin point of view, from a business point of view, from an oligarchy point of view, Saudi Arabia and UAE are far more important to Russia than Syria was.

Yeah.

So, you’ve got a factional line-up there saying, “Don’t do it.”

So Lavrov is saying there’s no Turkish request.

Of course there’s not a formal request. “Please let us, and don’t hit the kill switch after we’ve given it.”

There isn’t a formal request.

What he’s saying is, “We want to say no.”

Then Peskov comes in and says, just as you quoted, “The topic is on the agenda, relevant work is being conducted, appropriate communication in progress.”

In other words, they’re negotiating.

Well, that’s the truth of the matter.

Now, why does Peskov say it?

Well, Peskov’s daughter used to be an employee, and may still be an employee for all I know, of the Turkish state and businesses affiliated with the Turkish state.

Peskov is one of President Erdogan’s chief lobbyists for Turkish national interests inside the Kremlin.

He’s a Turkish lobbyist.

Now he’s doing what his daughter’s paid to do.

Okay.

So you’ve got a factional line-up here, and it’s for the boss to settle.

Can he?

Well, look at the problems.

Russia needs Turkey very badly to preserve the Straits.

The strait connecting Russia’s outlet of the Black Sea to the Mediterranean has been a key strategic sensitivity for three or four hundred years, and Russia’s fought 18 wars to try to preserve it.

You can’t offend Turkey unless you control the Straits.

They do, and they do it for the enemy, NATO.

Okay, so you’ve got that.

You’ve also got the clear fact that Turkey will not honour US sanctions, including secondary sanctions against the sale of Russian oil and sale of gas and so on.

It’s a major energy client in defiance of the attempts of Europe to isolate and destroy Russia’s trade.

So from a Putin point of view, great deal at stake.

Don’t insult. Don’t cross everyone.

So you’ve got huge problems here, but they can’t be solved. They simply can’t easily be solved.

But at least you can see here how Russian democracy works, can’t you?

President’s spokesman says one thing, President’s Foreign Minister says another thing.

That’s democracy at work, folks.

Can you see that in France? Nope.

Can you see it in England? No.

Do you see it in Germany? No way.

Do you even see it in the United States? Absolutely not.

Dmitri Lascaris: Yeah. Yeah.

In France and Germany and other European countries, they won’t even say anything which departs from the American government’s line, let alone present a diversity of opinion within their own governments.

But in any case, I have one last question for you about this affair.

Why do you think it matters so much to Turkey that it be able to transfer this S-400 system?

Is it because it wants to solve the problem about its inability to access the F-35?

Do you think it’s because they’re trying to honour the Mecca Defence Pact?

Or they just really want Saudi money?

What do you think is going on here?

John Helmer: Well, I think all of those—all of the above—apply.

I can’t—there are lots of Greek and Turkish experts on Turkish internal politics. Let me just try to summarise what I—what they are kind enough to tell me privately.

One: Erdogan is a dying man.

Yeah. He’s ill, and the succession to Erdogan is underway.

So, like all the other governments we’ve been talking about, there’s a factional fight there over the succession—who has power next.

And Hakan Fidan, the former intelligence chief, the real intelligence chief still in Turkey, not the guy who’s running it now—and the Foreign Minister—is a candidate to be president, and he represents all sorts of business interests.

He has a stake in portraying Turkey in different directions.

I can’t follow the other factions, including the Erdogan family succession candidate.

What you then see is a very serious Turkish military-industrial complex interest in supplying Saudi Arabia with heaps of stuff that they’ll pay big bucks, premium dollars, for.

One, two, they have to, in that succession race, in terms of military-industrial reputation for Turkish quality exports, they have to have a good relationship with the United States.

So they can’t afford the problem of being at odds with Trump until Trump turns into a lame duck, which won’t be long, folks—it’s only a month away—but still.

So they need—if I were Turkish politics now, I would be showing the Saudis, “I’m wanting to give it to you.”

I want to show the Americans, “I’m giving it away just like you are. So give me the F-35s.”

But I won’t do anything because I can count on Lavrov and my faction at home not to approve it.

And I’ve told my lobbyist inside the Kremlin, “Open your mouth, Dmitri”—that’s Peskov—and say, “We are really ready to discuss,” because that convinces the Americans, who are too, let’s say, easily persuaded because they want to sell the bloody thing to the Turks.

Why not?

So you’ve got a combination here: internal domestic Turkish politics, Russian politics, American ones, and, let’s say, Saudi ones as they lose to the—I mean, the whole notion of dealing with the Yemen war with F-35s which will not be delivered for ten years is absurd.

Second, the US Congress soon may veto any attempt by the Turks to aid Saudi Arabia, because S-400 in Saudi Arabia could be pointed the other way against Israel.

So it’s very complicated.

It’s very easy to understand that from a Turkish point of view, this is a Turkish delight.

It’s got jelly. It’s got nuts. It’s got sugar. It’s got everything anyone wants to bite.

Only it sticks in your teeth the minute you do.

Here is John Helmer’s article:

By John Helmer, Moscow

@bears_with

In the long history of political thinking in the world, the great Russian contributions have been to the recognition of human oppression and the mind required to fight it.

Bakunin, Kropotkin, Lenin, Trotsky, Stalin: these names are no longer absent from Moscow bookshop shelves, but their lessons are not taught in the Russian school curriculum and classroom.

Thinking is not the same as doing, that’s to say fighting against oppression and winning — in which the great Russian names in this short history must share their place with others: Zhukov with Giap, Mao, Bolivar, Castro. The longer history of generals is full of men who fought for oppression and won. The history of kings, and of generals who have made themselves kings, don’t count – by definition they are for oppression. Except perhaps for Cromwell.

In his speech to the Valdai Claque – er, Club — on October 1, President Vladimir Putin attempted to apply his political thinking to his method for combating oppression against Russia first of all, naturally; but also against oppression worldwide in which “the radical shifts and opening up here opportunities stimulate, fuel ambitions, willingness to take risks for the sake of an apparent big win.”

Putin remembered the language of his Russian predecessors very well. He omitted their category terms “capitalism” and “imperialism” – “narrow and inadequate ideological patterns instead of pragmatism”, he called them. But he repeated the operational one, “ruling class”, three times.

The Japanese “ruling class”, he hoped, would share with Russia “the same disposition towards mutual, joint work in the interests of both countries.” “The ruling class of the United States”, he believes, “has an understanding of how to build relations…but in the end the US is guided by its own national interests, especially under President Trump”. In Switzerland, “the case is not in the size of the country, but in the ruling class that makes the decisions. The point is how responsible it is for the interests of its own people and how capable it is to conduct an independent, sovereign policy.”

Not since Stalin has a Russian leader attempted to explain in public what he thinks to be the root causes of these wars; and what he has decided must be the Russian method for dealing with the ruling classes of enemy states.

Unsaid, the President’s implication is that Russia doesn’t have a ruling class; that he doesn’t represent a ruling class himself; and that in the absence of capitalism ruling at home and expanding as imperialism abroad, he can negotiate for Russia’s immediate defence and long-term security with the “national interests” of the enemy states, “especially under President Trump”.

And not only Putin for Russia and Trump for the US, but also Netanyahu for Israel in its wars in Gaza, West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran.

“The problem of Israel,” he told Taha Ozhan, a Turkish state advisor who asked about Israel’s five wars, “must be determined by the Israeli people. The people of Israel must define in the course of their democratic electoral procedures all Israel’s problems.” In response to an Iranian question about the Israeli-American wars against Iran and Palestine, Putin said the killing of Iran’s national security advisor Ali Larijani was “a mistake”, and that the genocide in Gaza “is one of the most acute and sensitive humanitarian problems.”

“The whole world is watching closely,” Putin continued, “and admires the courage, heroism of the Iranian people and its steadfastness, and …in the state management, in the armed forces, in the IRGC, and in the people, the readiness for self-sacrifice in the name of the people’s future.”

Not the Palestinians, Putin omitted to say. About them, he said: “the Palestinian problem, I said, again I repeat, it can be solved only on the basis of the creation of a full-fledged Palestinian state. As for the fact that US policy towards Palestine is determined by Israel, this is unlikely, I will allow myself to say. I know Turkey’s position on these problems. But still, the current US leadership is guided primarily by its national interests — in this I have no doubt knowing President Trump.”

Putin also has no doubt knowing that “the interconnectedness of the world is here and is not going away. The might makes right principle sometimes [sic] appears to guide certain international actors who are convinced of their own military-political, economic and, as they think, moral exceptionalism. We know perfectly well from history that this never ends well.” In this history that isn’t ending well, Putin believes there may be a few European “moral exceptionalists” – not capitalists, not imperialists, and certainly not Trump nor Netanyahu.

THE SPEECH