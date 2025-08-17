This is the best analysis of yesterday’s Summit meeting in Anchorage that I have seen. So much so I have gone to the trouble of transcribing parts of the conversation.

Please forgive any editing mistakes.

But please go to the trouble of listening to the whole conversation .

After meeting for less than three hours in Alaska on August 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump held a joint press conference in which they fielded no questions.

During that press conference, Trump disclosed that no Ukraine peace-deal had been struck, but also claimed (without disclosing any details) that the U.S. and Russian governments had reached agreement on several key issues.

Trump then stated that he would speak with NATO and European leaders, as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with a view to securing their support for the Trump administration's approach to resolving the Ukraine war.

On the day after the Putin-Trump press conference, Dimitri Lascaris spoke with John Helmer about what really happened behind closed doors in Alaska.

John revealed that, according to his Russian sources, the Trump administration has accepted Russia's claims to Crimea and four oblasts in southeastern Ukraine, and has also accepted that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO.

John Helmer is the longest continuously serving foreign correspondent in Russia, and the only Western journalist to direct his own bureau, independent of national or commercial ties.

He is a frequent guest on Reason2Resist.

PARTIAL TRANSCRIPT

Dmitri Lascaris (DL): At the moment, what did you make of that, and what were your overall impressions of the way President Trump chose to greet President Putin?

John Helmer (JH): Well, there’s quite a lot visible in the clip you showed—though you left out some parts I’ll come to shortly. Overall, what President Trump staged was a display of lethal power.

It wasn’t just the B-2 bomber flyover, escorted by fighter jets, with Trump stopping to watch. The “honor guard” was not a lineup of soldiers presenting arms—it was a formation of F-22 fighter jets. Elmendorf–Richardson Air Base, where this took place, is not a bomber base but an air defense base, meant for intercepting incoming aircraft. B-2s are not stationed there. Presenting F-22s as an honor guard was clearly meant to signal—as Trump later said in his Fox News interview after the press conference—that “U.S. arms are the greatest in the world” and that America’s capacity to inflict violence is unmatched. He also linked this to recent U.S. strikes on Iran, framing peace as being secured through overwhelming force.

DL: Before you continue, John, I want to ask about something. In the clip I showed, you only see the nose of one or two of the jets, but on either side of the red carpet that the presidents walked down to the podium, there were fighter jets. When you see them fully, they seemed to have no markings—almost as though the markings had been painted over. You’re confident those were American, not Russian planes?

JH: Absolutely. No Russian warplane entered American airspace. The only Russian aircraft was the civilian plane carrying President Putin, along with his ministers and press delegation.

But there’s another layer here, a subtler set of signals. These help explain the difference between the Russian interpretation of what happened and Trump’s frustration—though he put a good face on it. The meeting itself was very brief compared to what had been scheduled. The Kremlin had announced the schedule in advance, but the White House was slow to release an itinerary and even slower to identify the U.S. delegation. What eventually took place was too short to amount to substantive negotiation.

Still, from the Russian point of view, it was a success. Putin treated it as a collective national effort. He had convened more than 20 senior officials the day before to prepare, and in the week prior he spoke by phone with nearly all of Russia’s allies about what would be discussed.

JH (continued): There are also telling details in the body language. For instance, when each president disembarked from his plane, it was staged as a ceremonial moment: the leaders of the two strongest nuclear powers walking toward each other on U.S. soil. As Putin made his long walk toward Trump, he gave two discreet “thumbs-up” gestures. They’re easy to miss, but if you slow the footage down, they’re clear. He was signaling to Trump, “We’ve agreed, everything is under control.” My Russian sources also believe that much had been settled before the meeting, which explains what followed.

Another moment worth noting: the weekend before, Putin met in the Kremlin with Trump’s emissary, Steven Witkoff. In that meeting, Putin gave a very unusual head bow when greeting him—a gesture I’ve never seen from him before. Presidents do not bow to messengers. Some suggested this was a judo gesture, but judo bows are from the waist, not just the head. This bow was unique.

At the actual ceremony with Trump, however, Putin remained rigid and formal. He did not bow, nod, or incline his head at all—he was careful not to show deference. The only time he did bow was later, when laying flowers at the graves of Soviet pilots who died in World War II resupply missions. There, in keeping with Orthodox tradition, he bowed, crossed himself, and laid flowers. That was a religious and patriotic act, not a diplomatic concession.

So, Putin’s body language conveyed firmness—no readiness to make unreasonable concessions. Trump, meanwhile, chose the usual path of showcasing overwhelming American military power.

DL: Let’s move to the press conference.

JH: Yes. It lasted just over 12 minutes. Interestingly, Putin spoke for almost eight of those minutes. More than half his remarks—perhaps two-thirds—focused on the positive aspects of U.S.-Russia relations and the fact that the two nations are, geographically, near neighbors.

On Ukraine, Putin said this:

Putin (roughly):

“The situation in Ukraine concerns fundamental threats to our security. We have always considered the Ukrainian people to be a brotherly nation. However strange that may sound now, we share the same roots. Everything happening there is a tragedy and a terrible wound for us. Russia is sincerely interested in ending it. But for a settlement to be lasting, we must address the root causes—take into account Russia’s legitimate concerns and restore a fair balance of security in Europe and in the world as a whole. I agree with President Trump, who said today that Ukraine’s security must also be ensured.”

There’s a lot more body language we could discuss, but let’s move on to the press conference so I can explain who didn’t show up and why. The press conference lasted just over 12 minutes. Interestingly, President Putin spoke for nearly eight of those minutes, and over half—maybe even two-thirds—of that time was devoted to discussing the positive aspects of the historical relationship between Russia and the United States, as well as the fact that the two nations are literal neighbors, territorially speaking.

D.L.: Since at least June of last year, Russia has maintained that the root causes of the war must be addressed to end it. We heard that again from Russia’s president after this nearly three-hour face-to-face meeting with Trump. Putin did not specify the root causes in the press conference, but prior statements by him and other senior Russian officials indicate they include NATO membership for Ukraine, the militarization of Ukraine, Kiev’s treatment of Russian speakers, and territorial questions, including the four regions Russia annexed along with Crimea. Leading up to the meeting, Trump claimed land swaps might occur, implying Russia might make major concessions. But I’ve seen no evidence in the press conference or official statements that Russia’s core demands have materially changed.

J.H.: No. Categorically no. In my view—and according to my Russian sources—there hasn’t been a change. Ahead of the meeting, my sources, who are realistic and well-informed, conveyed that Trump’s position, expressed via Witkoff a week earlier in the Kremlin, was simple: “Give me a ceasefire so I can get out of this war.” When Putin delivered his prepared speech at the press conference, Trump, who had no prepared papers and tends to improvise, struggled to stay focused for the eight-minute stretch. The Russian side agreed, as Putin indicated: “President Trump is not the best bet we could imagine, but he is the only choice practically available who is striving to end this war.”

Second, Trump and Putin publicly agreed—Trump repeated it—that had Trump been president, there would be no such war. Putin reinforced the oft-repeated Trump statement: if Trump had been president during the last administration, the war in Ukraine would not have occurred.

This brings us to the purpose of the meeting, why it was shorter than scheduled, and why Vice President Vance wasn’t there—he was officially in England as a guest of the British Foreign Minister. There was an agreement in principle in advance: Trump wanted a ceasefire, and Russia agreed, conditional on the U.S. demonstrating an exit from the war. The Russians intended that if the war were lost, it would be the Europeans and Zelensky who bore responsibility, not the U.S.

Hegseth’s NATO briefing clarified the unstated U.S. position: the U.S. will concentrate on China, while Europeans may supply weapons to Ukraine but are not guaranteed victory. The Russian side interprets this as an acknowledgment that the U.S. is stepping back and that primary causes of the war—NATO’s advance, Ukraine as a battlefield—remain central. Consequently, Russia would offer a ceasefire only if the U.S. demonstrates its departure from active involvement.

Regarding NATO, my Russian sources confirmed that the U.S. does not consider Ukraine’s membership a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement. Security guarantees would involve capable European and non-European troops under a non-NATO mission. From Russia’s perspective, if the U.S. position is genuine, Ukraine’s NATO membership is off the table.

Other key points from Anchorage: Trump agreed not to impose secondary sanctions on India and China. Non-enforcement of primary sanctions against Russia remains unsettled. The meeting’s brevity—a two-hour forty-five-minute session—was essentially a test: Putin gauging how much Trump could understand, and Trump gauging whether Russia could be relied upon not to undermine the U.S. in Ukraine.

The meeting did not include a one-on-one between Putin and Trump; instead, there was a three-on-three configuration: Trump, Rubio, and Witkoff on the U.S. side; Putin, Lavrov, and Ushakov on the Russian side. Extended delegations, including Trump’s business-related cabinet appointees, were present but did not participate. On the Russian side, Kirill Dmitrov, the oligarch representative, was also effectively isolated.

Of the two hours and forty-five minutes, about 30% was translation, leaving roughly an hour and a half for discussion. Putin delivered an eight-minute speech; Trump’s limited attention span and lack of preparation meant he could not engage deeply. Ultimately, the meeting concluded quickly because it functioned as a mutual test: the Russians testing Trump’s receptiveness and reliability, and Trump testing whether Russia would honor an effective U.S. exit from the war without requiring him to bear blame.

Vance’s absence is notable. He had been announced as head of the U.S. delegation but was instead “on a fishing holiday” in the Cotswolds with Foreign Minister Lammy.

J.H.: I just want to, in my reading of it, emphasize that Vance’s role is the critical one. He doesn’t need to sit and listen like Trump did. Trump’s problem was having to sit and absorb it. The Russian people can sit through Putin for four hours every December—an incredible performance by both the president and the people—but Trump doesn’t have even five minutes of patience. So Vance’s real job is to mobilize the British to lead Europe in getting Zelensky on board with a ceasefire that allows the U.S. to exit the war and effectively brings the curtain down from a Trump point of view. This is an exchange of signals of trust, which remains to be fully proven. That’s why Russian sources following the meeting through the night saw it as a significant success for Putin and a significant, walk-away success for Trump—though the Western press spins it as Trump failing to get a ceasefire from Putin. From a Russian perspective, this was a carefully managed and conditional success. After decades of distrust and seeing U.S. advances toward Russia, this is the best chance to stop escalation on one battlefield, without illusions about the others.

D.L.: On the Hannity interview, I want to clarify what Trump said. He told Fox News that he would hold off on imposing tariffs on China for buying Russian oil after making progress with Putin. He didn’t mention India, which is also a major buyer of Russian crude and has been hit with a 50% tariff on U.S. imports. The quote: “Because of what happened today, I think I don’t have to think about that now,” referring to Chinese tariffs. He continued that he may have to think about it in a few weeks, but it’s not immediate. That deadline has passed.

Another observation: it’s interesting that Rubio was taken into this meeting. Rubio, known as a fervent neocon, presumably opposes U.S. withdrawal. This may have been the first time he met Putin one-on-one, which could influence his perspective—but we’ll see.

D.L.: You said it’s ultimately up to them. I find that comical. Trump has previously said Zelensky “has no cards,” yet now he’s effectively granting him veto power over whatever deal he struck with Putin. Zelensky has consistently made maximalist demands: reparations from Russia, withdrawal from all annexed territory, NATO membership, continuation of sanctions. If Zelensky can tank this deal, why wouldn’t he?

J.H.: Well, you’ve just cross-examined Trump perfectly. From a Russian perspective, this is understood as Trump disclaiming responsibility: “You want to continue fighting? You can buy the weapons yourselves, but I’m out. If you lose, you lose by yourselves. I’m moving on to other priorities: Iran, China, other conflicts.” Russia interprets this as Trump accepting the ceasefire terms conditionally: the deal hinges on Vance and Trump pressuring Europeans and Zelensky. If they fail, the ceasefire doesn’t activate. Trump has offered everything he said he wanted—the ceasefire—contingent on European cooperation, not on direct concessions from Putin.

Meanwhile, Putin gains time. For example, India and Russia can now address the rupee-trade problem that has blocked oil trading under sanctions. This meeting allows them to find ways to trade without dollars and protect the oil trade from sanctions and attacks on tankers—a significant political achievement.

Neocon and pro-NATO media will say “Trump lost, Putin won,” but from Russia’s point of view, this is a limited, conditional success. The war’s broader outcome was already determined; this summit is about managing the aftermath, not declaring winners or losers.