Russia accused of covering up plague leak



Yersinia pestis, active research, NIAID’s Rocky Mountain Labs.



Daria Shipilova, 28-year-old laboratory worker/researcher at the Irkutsk



Anti-Plague Research Institute in Siberia, Russia.



Incident happened on Sept 25



Rapidly severe pneumonia-like illness.



Taken to hospital in Shelekhov



Ventilated, two days later, (Moscow Times).



Died overnight between Oct 1 and Oct 2



Pneumonic plague (Yersinia pestis) is suspected



189–200 contacts reportedly placed under medical observation or quarantine



Several hospitals in Irkutsk closed for a three-week quarantine



Doctors “already openly talking about plague”

All public events in Irkutsk, cancelled



Law enforcement opened a criminal investigation into possible safety violations surrounding the death (Russian media)



Cause has not been publicly established with certainty



Russian authorities - “pneumonia of unknown origin”



May have been exposed to plague during fieldwork or through a laboratory accident.



She broke a tube containing Y. pestis



Black death



Justinianic Plague, starting 541 AD



Byzantine Empire, recurring for centuries



Mid-14th century, killed tens of millions across Eurasia and North Africa



Great Plague of London, bubonic plague, 1665 (25% death rate)



Third pandemic began 1850s in Yunnan, China, spread globally by steamship



Major outbreaks in India, continuing into the 20th century.

Bubonic form



Flea takes a blood meal from an infected rodent



Bacteria multiply inside flea and rodent



Flea bites a human



Pneumonic spread



Person to person via respiratory droplets



Incubation can be very short, around one day



Illness progresses really fast



Main defences



Rapid diagnosis



Very early antibiotics



Isolation



Prophylactic antibiotics for close contacts.



Management



Gentamicin, streptomycin, doxycycline, or ciprofloxacin



Usually start with IV therapy



The key is speed, don’t wait for lab confirmation if pneumonic plague is suspected.



Start treatment right away.



Igor Kobzev, Governor of Irkutsk Oblast



“reports of a suspected case of a highly dangerous infectious disease in a regional resident”



“the cause of death was pneumonia of undetermined aetiology”.



“extraordinary meeting” between the regional anti-epidemic commission and Russia’s chief state doctor Anna Popova because of a suspected case of an “especially dangerous infection.”



All identified contacts placed under medical observation



So far, no signs of illness, laboratory results were negative.



“no microorganisms linked to the young woman’s professional work were found in her biological samples”.



Объясняем.рф, the Russian government’s official information portal



6 October 2026



Rospotrebnadzor states that the epidemiological situation in Irkutsk Oblast, Irkutsk and Shelekhov is “calm”



Institute employee was diagnosed with “pneumonia of undetermined etiology.”



Testing found no microorganisms connected with her professional work



Alexei Tsydenov



Head of the neighbouring republic of Buryatia, “may have died of plague”



What we need



Precise diagnostic and PM findings



Microbiological reports



Route of exposure



Exactly what happened in the lab



Did containment and reporting procedures work?



Marco Rubio



“There’s very limited travel between the US and Russia, obviously, but like anything else, something like that gets out, it could quickly spread,”



“So we’re watching and monitoring closely. I don’t think it’s a cause for alarm, but it is cause for focus and a cause to keep an eye on it. And we’re doing that.”



Hamish de Bretton-Gordon



Former commanding officer of the UK’s Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Regiment



Russian authorities of have “clammed up”



Withdrawing social media posts



“We should be worried because plague has a long history of causing mayhem,”



“For a lab technician working with plague to die from plague is extraordinary. She should have been vaccinated, there should have been medical countermeasures.”



During the Cold War, Soviet defectors such as Vladimir Pasechnik revealed the extraordinary scale of the Soviet Union’s offensive biological weapons programme, Biopreparat.



https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-new...

https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/plague/sus...

https://www.newsweek.com/russias-resp...



https://www.ibtimes.co.uk/russia-lab-...

Kobzev: contacts are healthy if a particularly dangerous infection is suspected.

An extraordinary meeting of the regional sanitary and anti‑epidemic commission was held with the participation of the Chief State Sanitary Doctor of the Russian Federation Anna Yuryevna Popova. The reason was the emergence of information about a suspected case of a resident of the region contracting a particularly dangerous infection.



In this regard, Rospotrebnadzor has organized and is carrying out a full range of anti‑epidemic measures. At the SPEC meeting, an operational action plan was approved. I instructed that all its sections and points be strictly implemented.

I inform you that all identified contacts have been placed under medical observation. As of today, the contacts show no signs of illness, and the laboratory test results are negative.



The situation is under strict control by Rospotrebnadzor and the Government of the Irkutsk Region. I ask everyone to rely only on official information.



https://tvgram.ru/kobzevii/17919

Careful! UK media

Source of Russian ‘plague’ outbreak allegedly ex-bioweapons lab

Darya Shipilova, 28, was exposed to pneumonic plague after breaking a test tube, resulting in hundreds of people being placed into quarantine.



Dr Chris Smith, consultant virologist at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, told LBC that the facility “may well have been weaponising this particular form of the plague.”



“It may have been doing it for nefarious reasons", he told LBC’s Breakfast with Nick Ferrari.



He added that while the plague is not currently present in the UK, the disease has not disappeared completely, with around 1,000 cases reported worldwide each year.



Andrew Marr speaks to Professor Philip Davies Director of the Brunel Centre for Intelligence and Security Studies to get the facts.



