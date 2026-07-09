From yesterday

From Andrew Bridgen

An excerpt

The UK’s Rape Gangs: Rupert Lowe’s Bombshell Report Estimates 250,000 Victims

“Shut it down!” Sky News doorstep victim DIES in major scandal as Nigel Farage demands channel close

Reform UK calls for Sly News to be SHUT DOWN after lying about its harassment of Nigel Farage’s daughter in the biggest ever war between a British political party and a broadcaster.



The party is refusing to back down, with Reform UK board member revealing a Sky presenter has admitted: "We are in real trouble over doorstepping Nigel's kids."

For those dismissing the impact of Sly News’ so-called doorsteps, in his Digest Dan reveals how they have had tragic consequences in the past.



But Farage’s decision to call a by-election in Clacton, which Rachel From Accounts has just announced she will approve, is looking increasingly like a massive strategic error with the Reform UK leader set to fight Count Binface and the Monster Raving Loony Party but no serious political parties, including Restore Britain.

