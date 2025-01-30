JFK Jr: "Almost all the members of this panel, including yourself, are accepting millions of dollars from the pharmaceutical industry and then protecting their interests."
Bernie: "Oh no. No no no no. Nooo."
The democrat party is a criminal conspiracy aimed at destroying the American Constitution and the American people. They must be defeated totally.
Talk about shedding the skin as per the Year of the Wood Snake. The systems are crumbling....Democratic party first.