This video unearths some key elements of this case.

In late 2024, one of New Zealand’s highest-ranking police officials — Deputy Commissioner Jevon McSkimming — was abruptly suspended from duty following an internal integrity investigation.



What began as a discreet inquiry quickly escalated, uncovering allegations that have since raised serious questions about power, accountability, and oversight within New Zealand’s policing system.



This documentary traces McSkimming’s rise to one of the most influential roles in NZ Police — and the deeply disturbing concerns that would ultimately trigger an unprecedented investigation into his conduct, decision-making, and use of authority.

It gets worse than that.

In the above video it is revealed that:

A publicly-released letter from the prime minister’s office contained a redacted sentence followed by the words, “this is not seen as an impediment to Deputy Commissioner McSkimming’s appointment The impediment they were referrring to was a formal complaint of sexual misconduct from a former female police employee….

And as for Andrew Coster, appointed by Jacinda Adern’s government….



National’s justice spokesman Simon Bridges says police head Andrew Coster is a “wokester commissioner” and isn’t fit for the job.

Bridges accused Coster of putting “being nice” ahead of applying the law.

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/politics/nationals-simon-bridges-says-police-commissioner-andrew-coster-is-too-woke-for-the-job/H4P6HD7T3W53HI33GC5CJV7WDM/

The report deals with a sexual relationship developed between a woman, named in the report as Ms Z, who was 21 at the time and McSkimming who was 40. This relationship started in 2016.



After the relationship ended, sometime after 2018, Ms Z began sending emails to McSkimming and others, alleging serious sexual conduct, threats to use an intimate recording and the misuse of police credit card and property. Anonymous comments were also posted on LinkedIn including after he was appointed deputy commissioner and online reports made to 105.



The report is damning for police, but it should be noted the IPCA’s role was not to establish what McSkimming allegedly did, but rather how police responded to it.

https://goodoil.news/corrupt-cops-of-the-day/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter&s=09#google_vignette

https://www.1news.co.nz/2025/11/12/the-rise-and-fall-of-andrew-coster/?fbclid=IwQ0xDSwOAxTdleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBzcnRjBmFwcF9pZAwzNTA2ODU1MzE3MjgAAR7TfvNuivf2nQF6tuXaQIr0cG6NWHfQCo3kBTxI6ClR42TuVD8vRvPpR2mKpQ_aem_1ZfEHCNi_4Chg3nxHKINLw&s=09

This is the most disgusting aspect of this that a case taken against the accuser of McSkimming was charged with “harassing” a police officer - McSkimming but charges still remain against her regarding another police officer.

A woman who accused former Deputy Commissioner Jevon McSkimming of sexual offending remains before the court on charges of harassing another police officer and his wife.

A damning report released this week by the Independent Police Conduct Authority found serious misconduct at the highest levels, including former Commissioner Andrew Coster, over how police responded to the allegations.

The claims arose from an affair between McSkimming and the woman, who at the time was a junior non-sworn police employee.

The woman was charged in May last year with causing harm by posting digital communication in relation to over 300 emails she allegedly sent to McSkimming’s work email address between December 2023 and April 2024.

The emails included abusive and derogatory language directed towards McSkimming and other people.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/578700/jevon-mcskimming-accuser-faces-charges-of-harassing-another-police-officer.

Jevon McSkimming: Police Commissioner accuses his own organisation of a cover up

