Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Norman Gilmore's avatar
Norman Gilmore
9m

AI or DEW

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
aileen's avatar
aileen
13m

So given that we're lied to about EVERYTHING...is this video real? Is this video present day or old? Is that actually Jerusalem/Israel? and so on and so on.....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture