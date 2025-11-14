Jeffrey Epstein's Jewish supremacy exposed: Victim speaks outRobin WestenraNov 14, 2025563ShareLet's stick to what's important563Share
hesgeths motivation:
https://www.christianpost.com/news/pete-hegseth-floats-third-jewish-temple-in-unearthed-speech.html
current state of play re Islamic control of Al Agsa:
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israel-closer-building-third-temple
they intend to crown their "messiah" in/at the 3rd temple,
this area of study is rapidly changing from a minority study to something that will be in yer face, April 2026 by best calculations
when speaking of a "messiah" (especially this one):
https://archive.org/details/benjamin-netanyahu-ordered-to-hasten-jewish-messiahs-coming
In respect of what they seek we are not necessarily speaking of a singular "humanoid" personification, but equally a state of mind within enough of the world to bring about a "critical mass" of consciousness...
a critical mass of consciousness that would (in theory) nullifies the benevolent one trying to emerge........
That is All You need to know, it's a battle for Hearts, Minds and...... Souls
some highly repressed reading material, virtually every copy of this was tracked down and destroyed, but one survived
https://ia800109.us.archive.org/8/items/ConquestOfTheWorldByJews1870/Conquest%20of%20the%20World%20by%20Jews%201870.pdf