duck
36m

hesgeths motivation:

https://www.christianpost.com/news/pete-hegseth-floats-third-jewish-temple-in-unearthed-speech.html

current state of play re Islamic control of Al Agsa:

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israel-closer-building-third-temple

they intend to crown their "messiah" in/at the 3rd temple,

this area of study is rapidly changing from a minority study to something that will be in yer face, April 2026 by best calculations

when speaking of a "messiah" (especially this one):

https://archive.org/details/benjamin-netanyahu-ordered-to-hasten-jewish-messiahs-coming

In respect of what they seek we are not necessarily speaking of a singular "humanoid" personification, but equally a state of mind within enough of the world to bring about a "critical mass" of consciousness...

a critical mass of consciousness that would (in theory) nullifies the benevolent one trying to emerge........

That is All You need to know, it's a battle for Hearts, Minds and...... Souls

duck's avatar
duck
22m

some highly repressed reading material, virtually every copy of this was tracked down and destroyed, but one survived

https://ia800109.us.archive.org/8/items/ConquestOfTheWorldByJews1870/Conquest%20of%20the%20World%20by%20Jews%201870.pdf

