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BREAKING: European Markets Attacked Across 8 Nations, Major Food Supply Chain Disruption

A suspected cyberattack targeting supermarket refrigeration systems has disrupted grocery stores across at least eight European countries, from Sweden to Portugal.

Refrigerators and freezers reportedly heated up overnight, forcing retailers to throw away food that had spoiled or was at risk of spoiling.

In Estonia, one supermarket reportedly saw refrigeration temperatures rise to 50 degrees Celsius.

Major retailers including Carrefour, Coop and Intermarche reported disruptions, with some incidents potentially linked to remotely managed refrigeration equipment.

The European Union has condemned the attacks as a threat to its food supply chain.

The incidents follow a similar cyberattack on French supermarkets in October.

Authorities are investigating, but no group has claimed responsibility, and a common perpetrator has not been established.

Maria Zeee



