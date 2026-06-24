‘ISRAEL TURNS INTO HELL, Just Touch Lebanon’: Israel Panics as Iran Launches Final Threat?

A day after high-level US-Iran talks in Switzerland, Tehran has warned Israel against any new attacks on Lebanon. Iran’s Ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Ali Bahraini, said that if Israel violated the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran in any format, including by attacking Hezbollah in Lebanon, Iran will respond.

Speaking to Al Arabiya, he called Lebanon “an unquestionable part of the MOU peace agreement,” insisted there should be “no new Israeli attacks on Lebanon,” and said ending military operations there should include the withdrawal of Israeli forces and an end to the occupation.

The warning came a day after the senior round of negotiations wrapped up, where US Vice President JD Vance, alongside Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, met Iran’s Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Abbas Araghchi for what Iranian state media said was about 80 minutes.

Completely nukes the MOU. Other countries charge tolls and the Strait of Hormuz is NOT in international waters.

Iran and Oman are sorting it out between themselves.

BREAKING: Rubio Just NUKED The Hormuz Debate After Iran’s ‘Victory Over US’ | ‘No Matter What…’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has drawn a firm red line, warning that Iran will not be permitted to impose tolls or charges in the Strait of Hormuz under any final agreement with Washington. He said such a move would violate international law and would not be accepted in a US-backed deal. His remarks came as he began a Gulf diplomatic tour focused on reassurance and deterrence following regional tensions and disruptions to key shipping and energy routes.





