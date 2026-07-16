J.D. Vance goes for KILL SHOT and THROWS Trump UNDER THE BUS!!
https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-15968273/trump-gop-iran-breaking-point-midterms.html?ito=social-twitter_mailonline
https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-15968273/trump-gop-iran-breaking-point-midterms.html?ito=social-twitter_mailonline
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what is Australia going to "DO" Israeli terrorists murder an Australian citizen Frankom, they DO NOTHING, They desecrate an Australian war cemetery in gaza they do NOTHING. Australians demand the Terrorist embassy be evicted, they DO NOTHING !
They might be about to throw Trump overboard. But the overall plan will continue. We're still getting a ground war in Iran.