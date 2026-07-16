Seemorerocks

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Jim's avatar
Jim
28m

what is Australia going to "DO" Israeli terrorists murder an Australian citizen Frankom, they DO NOTHING, They desecrate an Australian war cemetery in gaza they do NOTHING. Australians demand the Terrorist embassy be evicted, they DO NOTHING !

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ZeroVirus's avatar
ZeroVirus
2h

They might be about to throw Trump overboard. But the overall plan will continue. We're still getting a ground war in Iran.

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