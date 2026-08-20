As a kind of antidote to the terrible things happening in the world I have been paying some attention to the story of Jason Arday, the serial liar and plagiariser (among other things) who was advanced to Professor at the elite Cambridge University and who committed suicide a few days with left-wing media saying he was “hounded to death” by nasty, far-Right racists (sic).

A few years ago I was aware of Prof. Edward Dutton, ‘the Jolly Heretic’. I had forgotten about him but found this today.

The New Narcissism is Fake Autism

I am not a great proponent of theories of psychology in any form but what Prof Dutton has to say is not at all ‘extreme’ but represents fairly mainstream views that I grew up with.

Now, we have a new ideology being aggressively pushed that use buzzwords like ‘far-Right’, ‘intersectionality’, ‘neuro-diverse’ etc.

One word you will never, ever hear from the woke ‘left’ is narcissism .

One wonders why.

While listening to this my mind turned to some recent experience of my own.

The above video was made while Arday was still alive but Dutton has come out with a new video that addresses Arday’s suicide with relation to narcissism.

Jason Arday was not a nice person

The classic portrait of narcissism comes from 19th Century writer, Oscar Wilde , in his work, The Picture of Dorian Gray

UK Column

In researching this, I found this discussion on UK Column which I have followed in recent years and found to be very reasonable.

Can Academia Be Repaired? | UK Column Interviews

Hope not Hate

THIS is what Wikipedia says about its ideological ally.

Not surprisingly, it took seconds for me to find this “case file” on Prof Dutton from Hope Not Hate , the “anti-extremism”, “anti-fascist” charity group that is promoted everywhere.

Edward Dutton (AKA The Jolly Heretic) is a British YouTuber and proponent of pseudo-scientific “race science”, which purports that intelligence and other characteristics are almost entirely biologically determined, and varies significantly between “races” of people. Dutton taught at University of Oulu in Finland but was removed after an investigation by the university found him guilty of plagiarising a student’s dissertation.

Dutton has since taken to vlogging and independent eugenicist research and commentary. He has written for a number of fringe far-right journals, including the Quarterly Review and race science outlet OpenPsych. He sits on the advisory board of Mankind Quarterly and is a prominent individual in international race science circles. He spoke at the Traditional Britain Group conference in 2022.

His often childish tone does not seem to have impeded his success on YouTube. The channel has 118,000 subscribers and 13 million views as of January 2025. On it, he publishes monologues that espouse racist views with a scientific veneer. He also interviews far-right figures such as Jared Taylor, Nick Fuentes, and Laura Towler and more mainstream figures such as Lionel Shriver, Douglas Carswell, and Amy Wax. Unlike many of his contemporaries and despite his extreme views, Dutton has so far avoided a YouTube ban by steering his audience towards his Substack for unexpurgated uploads.

https://hopenothate.org.uk/case-files-edward-dutton/

Also not surprisingly, Hope Not Hate has done a “case file” on UK Column .

UK Column is a conspiracy theory-oriented online media outlet.

Founded in 2006 by Brian Gerrish and aiming to “highlight the rise of a dangerous political dictatorship”, UK Column was originally a small newsletter but has grown into a website that produces a regular stream of articles, video content and occasional offline meetings.

The site received a considerable boost during the COVID-19 pandemic, and remains a significant voice in the UK conspiracy theorist alternative media. It retains a presence on most major social media platforms.

UK Column also has areas of overlap with the far right. In 2022, UK Column said the Drag Queen Story Hour events, then a target of far-right protest, were part of a deliberate plot to “brainwash” children. Far-right ideologies promoted by the outlet include the “Cultural Marxism” theory, and even the “Kalergi Plan”, a variant of the White Genocide conspiracy theory that alleges that a sinister plot is underway to wipe out white Europeans.

https://hopenothate.org.uk/case-files-uk-column/

Critiques and exposes of Hope Not Hate

It would not be a surprise to see that Prof. Dutton has something to say about Hope Not Hate

In Britain, there is an influential organisation, mainly composed of superficially British people with some foreign blood, who despise the native British and spend their substantial financial resources attacking any Briton who follows the science or who stands up for his ethnic interests. They have the manipulative name “Hope Not Hate.” One of their number, Harry Shukman, spent 2023 infiltrating assorted British “far right” organisations: a social club called the Basket Weavers, a network of “race scientists” including myself. Hope Not Hate people, covertly record them, send dossiers to their employers, pressure their employers to fire them; in effect they try to destroy the very lives of those who dare to disagree with their Woke agenda and even the conservative newspapers in the UK take them seriously.

https://www.unz.com/article/the-criminality-of-hope-not-hate/

Here’s more

Hope Not Hate is a UK activist organisation masquerading as a charity, with a mission to expose “far-right extremism.” However, a closer examination reveals a pattern of deceit, political bias and hypocrisy.

It has proved to be a singularly effective “agent provocateur” in matters of “hate” and racism – encouraging what it purports to want to stop. Its behaviour during the recent riots was no exception. So recently, UK independent media The Conservative Woman republished Karen Harradine’s three-part series of its descent into deceit.

https://expose-news.com/2024/08/30/government-funded-activists-who-spread-hate-not-hope/

Hope not Hate’s State of Hate 2026 report, published earlier this week, presents itself as a sober guide to “far-Right extremism” in the United Kingdom. Yet the first page is a fundraising appeal urging readers to “Donate to Stop Reform UK”. The intent is unmistakable: this is a political statement dressed in the lab coat of serious research….

….The entire report is based upon a definitional sleight of hand. Hope not Hate’s expansive “working definition” casts the “far-Right” as anyone whose outlook is more “extreme” than those who are “centre-Right of the mainstream”. Indeed, the report presents Nigel Farage’s party as part of the same broad “far-Right” ecosystem which also includes militant groups such as the white-supremacist Active Club movement.

https://unherd.com/newsroom/hope-not-hate-report-will-only-boost-far-right/

Any discussion of the ‘anti-extremist Left seems to inevitably come back to pedophilia, of which the Left has nothing to say, along with narcissism.

A former organiser for controversial British government-funded anti-fascist and anti-racism campaign group Hope Not Hate has admitted to child sex offences against a 13-year-old girl.

Liron Woodcock-Velleman, 30, pleaded guilty in Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on Friday to one count of “attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child” and one count of “being an offender 18 or over attempting to cause a child aged 13 to 15 to watch or look at an image of sexual activity”.

The father-of-one, who recently resigned as Labour councillor for Barnet in London and is a senior figure in pro-Israel socialist group the Jewish Labour Movement (JLM), was released on bail ahead of sentencing on February 10, GB News reported.

https://www.noticer.news/liron-woodcock-velleman-guilty-hope-not-hate/