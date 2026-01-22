"Japan will crash markets in the next 48 hours"
🚨 JAPAN WILL CRASH MARKETS IN THE NEXT 48 HOURS!! Today, the BoJ will hike interest rates again, pushing government bond yields to their highest levels in history. They’re also sitting on $10 TRILLION in debt, expanding every day. This is a perfect recipe for global collapse:
Japan is not going to crash markets in the next 48 hours.
This sort of alarmism only degrades the credibility of the alarmist, particularly when it doesn't happen again and again.
Like the boy who cries wolf repeatedly, then finds himself discredited completely and no one listens anymore. Meanwhile, the black swan is quietly hatched and when all seems clam, with no forecast, the black swan cometh.
Just not today nor tomorrow Robin.