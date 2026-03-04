https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20260302/p2a/00m/0na/011000c

The conflict has seen oil prices jump, and could mean higher costs at the pump.

But Finance Minister Nicola Willis says it doesn’t mean we need to re-think the Marsden Point oil refinery.

It ceased refining operations in 2022 and has been converted to an import-only fuel terminal.

Willis says it would still have needed to import the oil - but adds there’s some resilience in the system.

“Last year, the Government made changes to regulations, which mean that fuel suppliers in New Zealand have to keep 28 days worth of fuel on supply.”

"Last year, the Government made changes to regulations, which mean that fuel suppliers in New Zealand have to keep 28 days worth of fuel on supply."

Meanwhile, in Australia

The lack of fuel supplies has sparked warnings that Australia may quickly find it is unable to stock supermarket and pharmacy shelves or operate freight between states in the event of a severe global supply chain disruption

https://www.afr.com/policy/foreign-affairs/country-could-shut-down-australia-has-just-28-days-of-petrol-20251014-p5n2b9