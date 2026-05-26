A massive Japanese study tracking nearly 20 million people has exposed what many of us suspected all along: the excess deaths were almost entirely concentrated in the vaccinated group.

Lioness of Judah Ministry

May 25, 2026

By Baxter Dmitry May 23, 2026

A massive Japanese study tracking nearly 20 million people has exposed what many of us suspected all along: the excess deaths were almost entirely concentrated in the vaccinated group. The unvaccinated, in contrast, suffered virtually zero excess mortality, while the jabbed suffered wave after wave of unexplained deaths.

So much for Joe Biden’s “winter of severe illness and death” for the unvaccinated. The Japanese data proves the reality was precisely the opposite.

This isn’t some cherry-picked sample or flawed survey. We’re talking about a huge population-level dataset from Japan — a country that pushed mRNA shots harder than almost anywhere else. And the pattern they can no longer bury is crystal clear: mortality spikes hit like clockwork, surging right around three months after every booster.

The peak deaths cluster around the 100-day mark post-vaccination. Every single time. Dose after dose, the deadly rhythm repeats itself.

This isn’t random. This isn’t coincidence. This is a signal screaming through the data that the so-called experts and captured health authorities have desperately tried to ignore, censor, and explain away for years.

They told us the vaccines were “safe and effective.” They mocked anyone raising concerns as conspiracy theorists. They destroyed careers, demonized parents, and forced these experimental shots on entire populations. Now the receipts are here, and the cover-up is crumbling in real time.

Professor Clancy isn’t some fringe voice — he’s a seasoned scientist connecting the dots that Big Pharma and their government partners hoped would stay buried. The temporal link is undeniable. You get the booster, and roughly 90 to 120 days later, death rates climb in eerie synchronization. The more doses, the clearer the signal becomes. Meanwhile, those who said no to the jab cruised through with no mysterious excess mortality at all.

They can’t hide this forever. Too many people are dying at the exact intervals that match the rollout and booster campaigns. Japan’s excess deaths exploded in 2022 and 2023, right on schedule with their aggressive vaccination drive, yet somehow the “experts” keep blaming everything except the obvious culprit. The same playbook we’ve seen everywhere: deny, deflect, gaslight, and hope the public stays distracted.

For those of us who have been sounding the alarm since 2021, this Japanese data feels like vindication — but it’s also a chilling confirmation of what was done to humanity in the name of “public health.” How many lives were sacrificed on the altar of pharmaceutical profits and control? How deep does the collusion go between governments, media, and the manufacturers who made billions while injuries and deaths mounted?

The world needs to see this. Share it. Talk about it. Demand answers. The era of blind compliance is over. People are waking up, and with studies like this coming to light, the house of cards built around the COVID vaccines is collapsing faster than they can patch it.

Stay vigilant, protect your families, and never let them forget what they tried to hide. The truth is coming out — and it’s devastating.

Lioness of Judah Ministry

July 16, 2025