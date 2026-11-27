Welcome. This is James Corbett of The Corbett Report with your improbably named Sunday Update for Friday, November 27, 2026.

And now for the real news.

Disgraced Nvidia head Jensen Huang’s penis is no longer a national security risk. This according to a press release from the board of Nvidia as the AI chip giant walks back its earlier decision to oust the randy CEO from his position as head of the company.

BRIAN CHEUNG: Tonight, Nvidia shutting the door on a return of co-founder Jensen Huang. The company’s new board chairman making the announcement on Nvidia’s earnings call. HARVEY JONES: The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO. SOURCE: NVIDIA says Jensen Huang will not return as CEO

SURPRISED-LOOKING ANCHOR: Moments ago, tech giant Nvidia announced it is reinstating Jensen Huang as president and CEO. He is also returning to the chipmaker as a board member. SOURCE: Jensen Huang reinstated as CEO of Nvidia BRIAN CHEUNG: Tonight, Jensen Huang returning to Nvidia’s Santa Clara headquarters eleven days after resigning as the company’s CEO. JENSEN HUANG: I’ve made some very terrible mistakes, and I’m going to work on coming back. SOURCE: Jensen Huang reinstated as NVIDIA CEO NICOLE KILLIAN: And then, Weijia, I want to just turn to the latest news on Nvidia. As you know, the president told The New York Post that he would potentially pardon CEO Jensen Huang if necessary. Could that actually happen?… WEIJIA JIANG: …Oh, of course it could happen. SOURCE: Trump says he would be willing to pardon Jensen Huang if necessary

The about-face comes as the lying dinosaur media admits (three weeks after the fact) that there is no evidence whatsoever that Alice Huang is a Chinese spy, meaning the Chinese bogeyman hysteria of recent weeks was just more cynical red-baiting from the yellow journalists of the MSM.

A Wall Street Journal report on Monday, shortly after Huang’s return to the top spot at Nvidia, reads:

Alice Huang was in contact with Chinese intelligence while the affair was ongoing, according to people with knowledge of US intelligence on the matter. But there was no smoking-gun intelligence proving she had been actively tasked with collecting information on Jensen Huang or passing along national-security secrets, they said.

Keep in mind this is the same Wall Street Journal that spent the preceding two weeks writing articles like “Chinese Executive Close to Nvidia CEO Suspected of Giving China Information” and “The Chinese Woman at the Center of a Spy Probe,” which uncritically reported that “US officials believe that Alice Huang was passing information to the Chinese government.”

Boosters of the AI tech stock bubble were enthusiastic about this latest development, with Nvidia’s stock surging 30% on news of Huang’s return. The dramatic rebound in the tech giant’s stock single-handedly boosted the Dow Jones nearly 5%…

…until people realized that, leather-jacket-clad walking-sexual-harrasment-lawsuit-in-waiting at the helm of Nvidia or not, stocks in an AI chip company are only worth as much as the AI bubble that supports it.

And, much to the surprise of economists, day traders, tech investors and other complete idiots, the AI bubble, like every other economic bubble in the history of the human species, is now threatening to pop.

Highlighting the growing concern with the AI debt bubble, CNBC reports: “Investors are now starting to ask harder questions about the bill for the AI build-out—and demanding evidence that the huge spending is actually adding value for shareholders.”

According to Dan Taylor, deputy chief investment officer at the laughably named “Man Group”:

As investors get choosier about where all this capital is going and when it might pay off, we think the market is likely to fragment well beyond the simple ‘buy chipmakers, sell software’ trade of the past two years. Anthropic may have got its IPO out the door just in time, but for the rest of the AI trade, the era of spending first and asking questions later seems to be over.

So, what does this mean for the future of the AI bubble?

MARKWAYNE MULLIN: We call it SI around here, remember? SI. SOURCE: We call it SI around here

Sorry. My mistake. What does that mean for the future of the “SI” bubble?

For the latest analysis, we turn to our South Korean stock market watcher, Kim Ah-hyun:

KIM AH-HYUN (in Korean): I think it might drop a little more before it heals. It’s a very tough market, so you need to get through it well. [Sheds silent tear of anguish.] SOURCE: ‘Tears of Anger’: South Korean anchor breaks down on live TV after Samsung, KOSPI crash on Nov 25 | Viral video

Well said, Kim.

And, if Anthropic’s IPO fiasco is anything to go by, the latest market headwinds do not bode well for anyone invested in Tulipmania 2.0.

After teasing an eye-watering potential $2 trillion valuation, Anthropic settled on an $83 share price for its initial public offering, an asking price that resulted in a more “modest” $1.5 trillion valuation for the AI tech giant. But since it went public on November 19, Anthropic’s stock price has now fallen below that asking price, leaving many investors wondering if the AI fad is finally fading.

Even stock market cheerleader Wall Street Journal is finding it difficult to find the peanut in the AI turd. After observing that “the U.S. has become addicted to AI spending” with “AI investment account[ing] for a staggering 25% of economic growth in the last year,” reporter Konrad Putzier is forced to conclude: “Even if the artificial-intelligence market avoids a crash and merely deflates, many believe a significant contraction in AI investment could cripple economic growth.”

Now, spooked investors are noting the eerie parallels between the Nvidia story and that of the harbinger of a previous stock apocalypse, Enron. Not only was Nvidia the company that replaced Enron on the S&P 500 Index when the scandalous energy trader entered bankruptcy at the end of 2001, but the standing ovation that Enron employees gave Kenneth Lay during his brief return as CEO in August of that year is now being compared to the standing ovation that Jensen Huang just received from Nvidia employees.

The dramatic takedown and equally dramatic return to power of Jensen Huang have left many online speculating why this coordinated media-led takedown of a powerful CEO was conducted in the first place.

Contacted for comment on the story, James Corbett of The Corbett Report said “Badda-bing, badda-boom! Or, as the Chinese say, ‘win-win.’ The big cheese, see, he gets pinched by the Feds rolling in the hay with a (wink-wink) ‘spy’ just on the verge of APEC, see, so Trump can’t make no deal with them commies. Instead, he passes some new AI chip rules to crack down on the Chinese and open models. Then, forum over: BAM! The Huangulator is back in and the AI bubble keeps getting blown! Capisce?”

Sunday Update is currently looking for a 1930s mobster-speak translator and will let you know when we figure out what Corbett said.

And in other news, the UNFCCC’s Conference of the Parties has, as Sunday Update previously reported, just taken place in Antalya, Turkey. And, exactly as Sunday Update predicted, it was a flop of historic proportions!

CBS NEWS ANCHOR WHO’S DRESSED LIKE SHE’S READY FOR THE MATRIX: The annual UN climate talks collapsed this weekend after more than two weeks of negotiations ended without a deal. We’re told the breaking point was over the very cause of climate change itself: fossil fuels. SOURCE: UN COP31 global climate summit collapses with no overarching deal DARRAGH O’BRIEN: We will not endorse a cover decision or an Antalya pact that does not even mention fossil fuels. SOURCE: Global climate summit collapses as countries fail to agree on moving away from fossil fuels WOPKE HOEKSTRA: We have failed to bring together the action that is needed and to put back squarely the need to transition away from fossil fuels. SOURCE: ‘Greenwashes Fossil Fuels’ COP31 Ends in Chaos as EU Walks Out of Final Climate Deal

For the first time in 17 years, the UN’s yearly climate confab failed to reach an agreement of any kind.

EU officials called the proposed deal—which didn’t even mention so-called “fossil” fuels—a “disgrace” and walked out of the conference.

Al Gore, for his part, was outraged at the stunning collapse of the globalists’ annual authoritarian power grab, venting on Twitter: “The failure of COP31 is an outrage — it is outrageous that a handful of petrostates have veto power over any mention of fossil fuels”…while somehow failing to mention his own family’s oil wealth, including the riches he inherited from his father, Al Gore Sr., who worked for Occidental Petroleum magnate Armand Hammer, and the $100 million he earned from his sale of Current TV to petrostate Qatar.

As for the virtue-signalling UN “Messenger of Peace” and sometimes COP attendee Leonardo DiCaprio…

…apparently he had better things to do this year.

And that’s the news you won’t see anywhere else!

A psychic reading…

Jensen Huang Energy Reading: He Knew He Was Being Watched

Jensen Huang's field carried an enormous amount of charge, and as I read it, one image kept coming back: someone trapped inside a gilded cage. Honestly, the current that came through was heavy, and at times quite sad to sit with.

REPOSTED -this important backgrounder from David Icke.

The Cult is using China to introduce its dystopian agenda.

China and America are working together.

I dispute Mike Adams’ version lo events, along with his AI techno world

Huang, Trump, Musk, China, and the Human Hive Mind .



