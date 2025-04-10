BACKGROUND
Jack Ma is the co-founder of Alibaba Group, a Chinese multinational tech conglomerate. Born in 1964, he started Alibaba in 1999 as a B2B e-commerce platform, later expanding it into a global giant with ventures like Taobao, Alipay, and cloud computing (). As of November 2024, his net worth is $25.2 billion.
The comments attributed to Jack Ma in the X post align closely with statements he made in a 2017 interview. Specifically, a CNBC article from January 18, 2017, titled "Chinese billionaire Jack Ma says the US wasted trillions on warfare instead of investing in infrastructure" (referenced in the web results as), reports Ma saying that the U.S. wasted over $14 trillion fighting wars over the past 30 years rather than investing in domestic infrastructure. He also criticized the U.S. for not distributing its wealth properly, noting that too much money flows to Wall Street and Silicon Valley instead of supporting the Midwest and ordinary Americans. The quote, "You're supposed to spend money on your own people," is directly from this 2017 interview.
Background on Jack Ma’s Comments
Jack Ma made these remarks during a period of heightened global economic discussion, likely at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2017, where he was a frequent speaker. The timing is significant:
U.S. Economic Context (2017): The U.S. was grappling with economic inequality, a declining manufacturing base in the Midwest (the "Rust Belt"), and growing frustration over globalization. The election of Donald Trump in 2016 had brought these issues to the forefront, with his campaign focusing on bringing manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. and criticizing global trade deals.
U.S. War Spending: Ma’s figure of $14 trillion over 30 years refers to U.S. military spending, particularly on conflicts like the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan following 9/11. According to the Costs of War Project by Brown University, by 2017, the U.S. had spent over $5.6 trillion on post-9/11 wars alone (a figure that grows to $8 trillion by 2023 when including future obligations like veterans’ care). Ma’s $14 trillion estimate might include broader military spending over the 30-year period (1987–2017), such as the Gulf War, interventions in the Balkans, and other operations, though it’s a high estimate compared to some studies.
Outsourcing and Corporate Profits: Ma’s point about U.S. corporations profiting from outsourcing is well-documented. From the 1980s onward, U.S. companies shifted manufacturing to countries like China to cut costs, boosting profits but hollowing out American industrial towns. By 2017, this had led to significant wealth concentration in corporate hands, with much of the profit flowing to shareholders and executives rather than workers or infrastructure.
China’s Perspective: As the founder of Alibaba, Ma was speaking from the perspective of a Chinese business leader who had benefited from globalization. Alibaba’s growth was tied to China’s rise as a manufacturing hub, which absorbed much of the outsourced U.S. production. His critique reflects a broader narrative in China at the time: that the U.S. was squandering its resources on military endeavors while China invested heavily in infrastructure (e.g., the Belt and Road Initiative).
Interesting perspective from Jack Ma who has given generous donations to both Newcastle University and Auckland University from memory. Currently he is consulting professor in Tokyo. What you invest in is very telling.....a shift in global power.