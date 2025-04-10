BACKGROUND

Jack Ma is the co-founder of Alibaba Group, a Chinese multinational tech conglomerate. Born in 1964, he started Alibaba in 1999 as a B2B e-commerce platform, later expanding it into a global giant with ventures like Taobao, Alipay, and cloud computing (). As of November 2024, his net worth is $25.2 billion.

The comments attributed to Jack Ma in the X post align closely with statements he made in a 2017 interview. Specifically, a CNBC article from January 18, 2017, titled "Chinese billionaire Jack Ma says the US wasted trillions on warfare instead of investing in infrastructure" (referenced in the web results as), reports Ma saying that the U.S. wasted over $14 trillion fighting wars over the past 30 years rather than investing in domestic infrastructure. He also criticized the U.S. for not distributing its wealth properly, noting that too much money flows to Wall Street and Silicon Valley instead of supporting the Midwest and ordinary Americans. The quote, "You're supposed to spend money on your own people," is directly from this 2017 interview.

Background on Jack Ma’s Comments

Jack Ma made these remarks during a period of heightened global economic discussion, likely at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2017, where he was a frequent speaker. The timing is significant: