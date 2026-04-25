Seemorerocks

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Rick Batross's avatar
Rick Batross
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So,i do wonder. Can that 120 mile per year mag head movement be double checked? And how far has mag North moved Eastward so far? W

Where and what are the cultures that have lost protection? The local medical records should reflect more illness in those areas. There seems to be so much not stated.

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