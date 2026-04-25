A few days ago I put this together

People seemed to have hone in on just one aspect which was the Neolite which, I suppose is natural because people are looking for solutions.

This long form interview which features much longer excerpts from the interview with M16 whistleblower, Ralph.

I suggest folk take the time out to watch it as I regard it as important as it beings so many threads together regarding the human antenna and what the bigger picure may be,

Part of the podcast covers the claims of Dr. Jack Kruse regarding the breakdown of the earth’s magnetic shield.

I am therefore providing for your interest a transcript of that part of the interview.

None of this reflects any opinions I may hold although intuitively I feel because of the seriousness and therefore the credibility of those interviewed, that there may be some truth in this.

That’s just me.

Just see for yourself

Who is Dr. Kruse?

A short bio (from AI)

Dr. Jack Kruse is a neurosurgeon and CEO of Kruse Longevity Center in Destin, Florida, known for his work in health optimization, circadian biology, light therapy, and environmental health. He gained prominence for his research on how light, particularly artificial light, impacts mitochondrial function and contributes to modern diseases like obesity, diabetes, and autoimmune conditions. Kruse attributes obesity to a brain condition influenced by light exposure, rather than caloric intake, and promotes a protocol called the “Leptin Rx Reset,” which focuses on aligning lifestyle with natural circadian rhythms to reverse chronic diseases. Kruse has established a base in El Salvador, a country that adopted Bitcoin as legal tender in 2021. He has been interviewed from the country, describing it as a haven for "freedom maximalists" and criticizing the U.S. dollar as a "ticking time bomb"

Here is Dr Cruse with Alex Jones

Top Scientists Are Being Killed To Cover Up The Fact That The Earth Is Experiencing A Dramatic Magnetic Pole Shift!

TRANSCRIPT

Edward Szall:

This is Dr. Kruse. Jack Kruse. He’s a neurosurgeon. He actually, during his residency, found the missing file of the MK-Ultra program. Allen Dulles ordered everything burned, but this was misfiled during his residency—during his residency as a medical student.

And he’s a Bitcoin billionaire. It’s not well known—I think he’s kind of inferred this—but I think it’s fair for me to share this. He was one of the major donors that came in, in 2024, to pay for RFK Jr.’s campaign debt. RFK had about $50 million in campaign debt before he could come into HHS, and he was one of two—I think Nicole Shanahan was the other one—that basically paid like $25 million to cover the debt.

So, he’s a big hitter, especially down there.

Host:

Yeah. Let’s check this out.

Dr. Jack Kruse (clip):

We are in the sixth extinction event. That’s what’s happening. And we’re going to be the animals that get taken out first. The animals that are going to survive this event are going to be underneath the ocean. The magnetic shield of Earth protects us from deuterium coming down from space—and tritium. You can go from having normal cognition in literally three or four months to being completely gone. The doctors are going to be impotent to fix this. The magnetic shield of the Earth has changed in Siberia—335 nanotesla in 20 years. Just so you know, that’s 320 million years of change prior to this. I didn’t think it was possible for the Earth to change this fast. But there is something that’s happening to the things that live on top of this planet that are signaling what’s going down inside the planet. So what am I telling you? It’s happening way faster than even I thought. And I know the government knows this, and I know they’re planning for it. That’s why they’re building a bunker under the White House. But guess what? The White House is not where you want to be. You want to be in a place where the magnetic flux is off the chain so that you keep the vortex going. But they’re too stupid to know that. They’re pushing the space thing because they think they need to get somewhere else. I don’t think they have as much time anymore.

I think they thought they had more time than they do. When you get deuterated or tritiated, you are more EMS-sensitive—autism, more infertility, more neurodegeneration. And when you understand the fertility part, the leptin–melanocortin pathway is what controls fertility and fecundity. That’s how you know this is an extinction event—it is going after our ability to have children. Why? Because the mother spins its deuterium into the baby. The baby then deuterates all these CH3s. And remember, people that are hypermethylated—they also get cancer. So, do I believe that childhood cancers are going to explode in places that have low magnetic flux? The answer is yes. And I think what governments are worried about—if this information gets out—you’re going to have 8 billion people wanting to go to certain places, and then guess what? All hell’s going to break loose. This is the reason why I think digital ID is coming—because they want to control people from leaving and going international.

Host:

Oh—there’s going to be certain places where everybody’s going to go. And then remember what happens then?

Jesse Beltan:

Then you outstrip resources.

Edward Szall:

And you know what it becomes then? It becomes—you two in the Pacific Ocean. He’s drowning, you save him, you’re a good swimmer—he can take you down. That’s how a government thinks.

Remember, they’re thinking about their survival.

The takeaway from this is: learn about your local magnetic field, and then understand this vortex is tied to this magnetic field—but it’s also tied to the sun.

Host:

Okay, Jesse, break this down.

Jesse Beltan:

So, the bottom line is: the Earth’s magnetic shield—the thing that protects us from radiation—is depleting. And there are only going to be a few safe zones on this planet.

When he talks about digital ID, those safe zones are the “green zones.” We’re going to be doing a global triage. There won’t be yellow and red anymore—it’s only going to be black and green.

Green is who we save—the walking, the ones that are going to be saved—and everything else is going to be black.

Host:

Okay. Explain more in detail. Go back—what’s this extinction-level event? When’s it going to happen? How is it going to affect populations around the Earth?

Jesse Beltan:

Okay, so let me finish this thought. What he’s talking about—the safe zones are areas where you have this high-density magnetic flux that can still protect you from radiation.

The people that are in those spots are the only ones that are going to live. Those are the rare places where food is going to be okay to eat.

Everything else around the globe is going to be radiated to a point where people are going to be dying very rapidly. They’ll be eating contaminated foods—basically burning from the inside out.

If you have 8 billion people wanting to go to those green zones—that’s what he’s talking about.

Host:

So this is why you need the digital ID—they want to track those who are radiated?

Jesse Beltan:

Exactly.

Host:

And how does nanotech play into this?

Jesse Beltan:

I’ve been thinking about this a lot. Before we went to that interview, he said he hadn’t slept for three or four days.

He said if you graph this over 300 million years, it would look gradual—but now it’s vertical.

So anywhere between 5 to 30 years—we’re talking about a pole shift, basically.

Edward Szall:

No—it’s not about the pole flip itself. It’s a magnetic shift from the North Pole moving west to east. Eventually they predict it’ll be over Russia.

But it’s the protection—the magnetic flux—that’s depleting.

You’re only going to have a few areas on the globe. He even said all of Canada is going to be wiped out.

Host:

Why isn’t more people noticing this?

Edward Szall:

They are—the elites and scientific communities. But it’s being kept under wraps.

He even said, “I’m not sure if I should share this—but the truth needs to be said.”

Jesse Beltan:

There are public data points. You could use AI and look up NOAA data. He did it—we checked it.

The pole shift he mentioned—he said 33.2 km per year—but it’s actually about 42.3 km per year. Over 120 miles a year.

Host:

Wow. That might explain some strange geopolitical decisions.

Edward Szall:

Exactly. What if the elites aren’t idiots? What if they’ve had access to AI and supercomputers for decades—and they’re making decisions based on that?