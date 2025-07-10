Cha-Ching ! Crazy Nutbag cat lady was given $50,000 by Jacinda Ardern’s office to deplatform and cancel people from their workplace for speaking out against the Govt Narrative.

Broken down old Marxist Jacinta O’Reilly freely admits that her Marxist little FB gang of nutters received money from Internet NZ & the DPMC (Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet) to fight people online who they thought had anti mask and vaccine messages. She pretends that she doesn’t know what DPMC is, or what the letters even stand for.

THIS IS UNBELIEVABLE. Her Facebook page started as a group called “rabbit hole resistance” apt as this old bag of bolts is twitching like a rabbit throughout the submission.The vaccine enthusiast is obviously jabbed to the gunnels, something ain’t right with the old girl. All her ‘evidence’ were ridiculous anecdotes and she couldn’t keep thoughts coherent.

O’Reilly perfectly illustrates the sick, twisted, censorious regime that Ardern unleashed on this country. It’s criminal that you’d fund a kook like this to be, as she explains it - the purveyor of ‘ideas’.

The muppet even happily admits how they’d report Kiwi’s to their professional bodies in the hope of them losing their jobs. O’Reilly also falsely claims that ‘the natural therapeutics industry’ is making huge money by gaining ‘clicks’ on YouTube videos! - jeez Louise - she’s a conspiracy theorist and has no idea how the internet works.

The commissioners take this pathetic joke seriously, this is APPALLING that some gibbering idiot like this be given anymore time to talk their garbage.

The inquiry asked what was her ultimate recommendation - her answer? Fund the disinformation project again. Of course it was. Stupid bag.

Just watch it. Jaw dropping, dangerous, sickening craziness from the Marxists that Ardern enabled. This is why Ardern is despised in this country, and why this second Inquiry that NZFirst secured is so important.