Has she been sniffing something?

This appeared in social media yesterday

I think Lynda Wharton in this tweet speaks for us all

I AM ALMOST SPEECHLESS

I saw this and felt an absolute fire of RAGE burn up through my body.

This woman, our ex New Zealand Prime Minister, is proud to be leading a new LEADERSHIP MISSION BASED ON KINDNESS AND EMPATHY

Leaders who will speak to people with HOPE AND OPTIMISM RATHER THAN FEAR AND BLAME

I am truly stunned.

Is this the absolute pinnacle of Narcissistic Gaslighting?

Never in the history of NZ have we lived with a leader more intent on dividing, segregating and separating the people of our land.

Our organisation The Health Forum NZ (voluntary grass-roots) sees first hand, the tsunami of human trauma left in the wake of this woman's "leadership".

Vaccine injured Mandated out Families still broken Bodies still broken Minds still broken.

While Ardern moves on to her new project cultivating kindness and hope in political leadership... Many thousands of New Zealanders struggle to make it through just one more day, struggling with trauma and injury resulting from her leadership.

Much as I dislike Michael Laws I am with him 100% on this!

Michael Laws Exposes the Irony in Jacinda Ardern's Kindness & Empathy Mission

Reporting from the Daily Telegraph

FORMER PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN HAS ANNOUNCED A NEW PROJECT, “FIELD,” IN WHICH SHE WILL COLLABORATE WITH GLOBAL POLITICAL LEADERS TO PROMOTE LEADERSHIP BASED ON ‘KINDNESS AND EMPATHY.’

Ardern made the announcement on Instagram, where she revealed the 12-month programme will be hosted by ‘Global Progress’.

Ardern described Field as a network for political leaders who prefer ‘pragmatic idealism and aim to unite people rather than divide them.’

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions, highlighting her highly divisive tenure as Prime Minister of New Zealand. Her COVID-19 policies, particularly the vaccination mandates, created a two-tiered social system. Her resignation was preceded by plummeting polling figures, reflecting widespread dissatisfaction with her leadership.

Her new venture can be seen as an attempt to rebrand her ‘legacy’, as her past actions starkly contrast her current message of empathy and unity. Critics on social media also argued that her advocacy for kindness is hypocritical, given her controversial handling of the pandemic and lack of addressing current global conflicts such as the war in Gaza.

Chris Lynch of Christchurch gives us a small sampling of her “kindness”

Chris Lynch

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a new project, Field, aimed at supporting and connecting global political leaders who prioritise kindness and empathy in their leadership.

Ardern shared her excitement about Field, a 12-month programme hosted by Global Progress, a left leaning US think tank organisation.

“I’m pretty sporadic on here these days. In part, I’ve been wanting to take a bit of a breather from the public side of life. But I wanted to share a wee project I’ve been working on called Field,” she said.

The initiative aims to create a network of like-minded political leaders who use pragmatic idealism and communicate with hope and optimism, rather than fear and blame.

ARDERN’S ADMINISTRATION ENCOURAGE NEW ZEALANDERS TO “DOB IN” PEOPLE BREAKING COVID RULES.

Ardern and her administration frequently employed fear and coercive tactics to pressure New Zealanders into getting vaccinated, creating a sharp divide between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals through the implementation of strict social restrictions.

ARDEN URGED PEOPLE TO DOB IN FAMILY MEMBERS

In her televised address to the nation, she famously said “don’t talk to your neighbours” when announcing social distancing measures.

She also falsely claimed that the virus was targeting unvaccinated individuals, which was not the case.

In one interview, she enthusiastically acknowledged that she had created a two-class society.

In her social media address she said “Field is hosted by Global Progress and will create a network of like-minded political leaders who use pragmatic idealism, speak to people with hope and optimism rather than fear or blame, and want to unite, rather than divide as we look to solve the challenges ahead,” Ardern explained.

The first cohort of leaders, drawn from across Europe, will meet in July, with plans to expand the program over time. Ardern described leading the project as “incredibly humbling and exciting,” adding, “Field is an incredibly humbling, and exciting project to be leading. All part of my ongoing mission to rehumanise leadership, and just be useful!”

Despite her busy schedule, Ardern hinted that she has yet to find time to relax, concluding, “More updates to come. Needless to say, I haven’t quite managed that cup of tea and a lie down just yet…”

More “kindness” from Jabcinda

Oct 19, 2021: Epidemiologist Rod Jackson and Jacinda Ardern talk about the many different ways you can coax and coerce people into getting Pfizered.

"We need to go hard on the unvaccinated with no jab, no job, no fun." "We try everything." "We're seeing lots of innovation around carrot." "Gift cards for playstation, The Warehouse, supermarkets." "We are funding and supporting providers who are providing cash incentives." "The use of vaccine certificates will mean that if you are not vaccinated there will be everyday things you will miss out on." "We need to get really tough on those people. Those people respond to the stick." "Do we buy them off? Yeah! It's worth it."

Jabcinda keeps “good company”

Look who funds Jacinda Ardern's new project... The one that is about kindness and empathy in leadership (I kid you not) CAP funders include Bloomberg, Gates, Omidyar, Pritzker, Soros and Zuckerberg

There are still people who think our would-be dictator is a hero. They seem to me, not only not to know what kindness is but also morality, dignity…