This is following on from yesterday’s item

I use evidence to cut through nonsense like this, that appeared as a comment.

My preferred sources are the testimonies of the survivors of Epstein, one of the most credible I find is Maria Farmer, who has quite a lot to say about the Trump connection with Epstein.

I have been collecting material on this when I found this which covers much of what I already knew.

Ivana HAUNTS Donald FROM GRAVE as Past Surfaces

MeidasTouch host Ben Meiselas reports on the secrets Ivana Trump may have held before her death in 2022, when she allegedly fell down the stairs of her New York City apartment and was then quickly buried in the backlot of Donald Trump’s New Jersey golf course.

Ivana Trump

Ivana Trump was born in communist Czechoslovakia in 1949. The first controversy was that she claimed that she was part of the Czech ski team at the Olympics. However -

Ivana and Donald Trump were married between 1977 and 1990.

Ivana Trump appears in Epstein’s Black Book

https://epsteinsblackbook.com/names/ivana-trump

Several members of the Trump family – including the president, his ex-wife Ivana Trump, and their daughter Ivanka Trump – are listed in Epstein’s book.

Listed under Donald’s name is contact information for his a Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, specifically numbers for a car and spa.

The Trump Organization, and two numbers for “Milania,” which is presumably First Lady Melania Trump, are also included.

Numbers are also listed for “Trump Security,” “Howard Wilson Houseman,” and “Norma direct-emergency contact.”

Three different phone numbers are listed for Ivana, while Epstein had two of Ivanka’s numbers.

Additionally, an address on Manhattan’s Upper East Side is listed for Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother, and his former wife, Blaine Trump.

Ivana died at the age of 73 in July, 2022 after falling down the stairs in her Manhattan residence.

Donald Trump had her buried in an overgrown back lot of his golf course, allegedly so he could get tax breaks.

(Ivana Trump "fell down the stairs" and died, so Donald buried her in an overgrown back lot of Bedminster so that he could get tax breaks. He loves tax breaks for the rich.)

https://www.the-sun.com/news/1305125/jeffrey-epstein-black-book-names/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12400819/Ivana-Trumps-grave-completely-overgrown-Trumps-Bedminster-golf-course.html

Maria Farmer on Ivana Trump’s friendship with Ghislaine Maxwell

Epstein victim Maria Farmer: Ivana Trump was [Ghislaine's] best friend. Donald was always hanging out with Epstein, and Ivana was always hanging out with Ghislaine. We'd ride in the car [with Ghislaine and Ivana]...I remember one occasion where Ghislaine’s like, “I have to get out right now,” and she went and got a number from a child...And everybody knew what they were doing...She didn’t bring them in the car, but she would get their phone numbers. She would drive by schools... So to try and shut me up, they gave me one of those cheap bracelets Ivana was selling on QVC and said, “Ivana wants you to have this.” And I threw it in the garbage.

1× 0:00 -1:50

“She’s not for you”

1× 0:00 -2:25

Donald Trump’s alleged rape of Ivana

In The Lost Tycoon, Harry Hurt III delivers an unflinching look at Donald J. Trump’s life, blending investigative journalism with sharp narrative to reveal both the highs and lows of Trump’s journey through fame and fortune.

https://www.amazon.com/Lost-Tycoon-Lives-Donald-Trump/dp/0393030296

Ivana Trump’s sworn deposition from her and Donald’s 1990 divorce proceedings lays bare a savage act of sexual violence by Donald Trump in their Manhattan penthouse in 1989.

The assault stemmed from Trump’s rage over a botched scalp reduction surgery, recommended by Ivana’s plastic surgeon, to address his thinning hair.

The procedure left him in excruciating pain, his vanity wounded, and his temper unleashed.

According to Ivana’s testimony, Trump, seething with fury, confronted her in their home.

He didn’t just argue—he attacked. He tore at her clothes, ripping them off with brute force, pinning her to the bed against her will. Ivana, helpless under his weight, endured as he forcibly penetrated her, ignoring her pleas and pain.

The act was not about intimacy but punishment, a vicious assertion of dominance driven by his humiliation and need to control.

She later confided to friends, “He raped me,” her words raw with the trauma of betrayal by the man she married, the father of her three children.

The deposition details the physical and emotional toll: Ivana’s terror as her husband transformed into a predator, her body violated in a space meant to be safe.

Trump’s rage didn’t subside post-assault; he showed no remorse, leaving her to grapple with the aftermath.

She initially included the rape allegation in divorce filings, a bold move that exposed her truth—until Trump’s legal team and a hefty settlement pressured her to soften it. In 1993, Ivana claimed she didn’t mean “rape” in a “literal or criminal” sense.

Source: In Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump by Harry Hurt III (1993).

https://x.com/CJ_1291/status/1945875952933986619

This may be contentious. Journalist Michael Wolff here is interviewed about Trump’s past.

Author Reveals SHOCKING PRIVATE Info of Trump’s DARK PAST

https://video.twimg.com/ext_tw_video/1852192165906251776/pu/vid/avc1/640x360/sgimZNi84wHPMG4y.mp4?tag=12