This is an impassioned plea by Jean Nolan.

I would stand by every word of his.

I agree with him that those who still dismiss AI as “just a better search engine” are deluded and in denial.

At the very least, I would say this is going to destroy whole industries. The presstitutes might have to watch out because their jobs might be on the line. My recent factual history of NZ was written by AI with some input from me. That was small book! The question needs to be asked, who needs journalists when whole articles can be written, and videos made by artificial intelligence?

Then there is question of mental processes and skills being lost. Speaking for myself (someone in a struggle for remembering) I could say I’m not sure if I could do long arithmetic or add up in my head - my handwriting has gone to the dogs.

Then we have skills that people had in the past - cooking, gardening etc. Now, they have been lost and people are fully dependant on their gadgets, just-in-time supply chains and credit supplied by a financialised economy.

And that this before artificial intelligence.

Add to that artificial intelligence getting more intelligent by the day and planned merging of human with artificial intelligence.

It is not time for either putting one’s head in the sand or running off to the cave.