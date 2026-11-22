Pepe Escobar: Will CENTCOM Fire? Iran's Tankers Carry China's Oil Into a U.S. Blockade
Iran has ordered the US naval blockade broken, and Pepe Escobar says the crews know they "could be sailing to their death." A 2-million-barrel tanker named Khat Shekan — "line breaker" — leads, with three more behind it. Per our host's source in Islamabad, China told Pakistan it is "the owner of that energy in those tankers" — and that its response to a…
7 hours ago · 12 likes · Transition Protocol
The fact that, despite having "blue water" assets now the Chinese navy is no where to be seen protecting a purchased Chinese assets is certainly interesting. Did Xi give Zion Don a warning? Does Xi recognize the US deep state follows the presidential authority ONLY when inclined to?
More critical is how effective are Iranian warning retaliate against US to vassal states. The deep state holds the vassal Arab states in secret contempt.