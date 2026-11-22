Transition Protocol

Pepe Escobar: Will CENTCOM Fire? Iran's Tankers Carry China's Oil Into a U.S. Blockade

Iran has ordered the US naval blockade broken, and Pepe Escobar says the crews know they "could be sailing to their death." A 2-million-barrel tanker named Khat Shekan — "line breaker" — leads, with three more behind it. Per our host's source in Islamabad, China told Pakistan it is "the owner of that energy in those tankers" — and that its response to a…