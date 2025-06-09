Share this postSeemorerocks "It's just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore"It's just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn"Robin WestenraJun 09, 20254Share this postSeemorerocks "It's just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore21ShareABC News has hit new low for broadcast journalism. They described the ongoing Los Angeles Riots as "a bunch of people just having fun, watching cars burn."You'll Have to Hear It to Believe It4Share this postSeemorerocks "It's just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore21Share
This is worse than "mostly peaceful" protests! Hey, nothing to be alarmed about, it's just a bonfire with some smore's toasting on it and some fun times...
"It's just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn"
https://open.substack.com/pub/seemorerocks/p/its-just-a-bunch-of-people-having
ROBIN WESTENRA 2025.06.09 Mon
https://substack.com/@seemorerocks
PJW call Joseph Watson YouTube
Modernity you will have to hear 2025.06.08 Sun
https://m.youtube.com/@PrisonPlanetLive
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=35l0TgRd63Q