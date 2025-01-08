"Unprecedented Fires" Scorch 3,000 Acres In Los Angeles Area, Forcing 49,000 To Evacuate
LA Fire Summary:
Fast-moving, wind-driven fires are sweeping through the Los Angeles area, forcing mandatory evacuations for over 49,000 residents. The fires remain 0% contained.
The Palisades Fire (caused unknown) has burned nearly 11,800 acres, while the Eaton Fire has scorched 10,600 acres.
AccuWeather Estimates $52 billion to $57 billion in preliminary damage and economic losses
Gov. Gavin Newsom deployed 1,400 firefighters & declared a state of emergency.
Nearly 300,000 residential and/or commercial customers are without power in the LA region.
NWS: Worst fire conditions (high winds) will peak Wednesday morning.
Malibu residents warned about potential evacuation.
Fires ZERO PERCENT CONTAINED
I didn’t pay much attention at first but by evening I couldn’t escape it. We seem to have a repeat of the 2019 Australian bush fires, the Paradise fires in California and the devastating fires at Lahaina last year except now, it is some of the wealthiest communities anywhere on the planet - the Palisades and Malibu that are effected.
Some of the wealthiest places in Los Angeles are burning to the ground. This is Malibu.
The Palisades seems wiped off the map
This is by far the craziest video from the fire in Los Angeles. This guy is filming huge walls of fire surrounding a house they're in, and there's another person and a dog. I have no idea why they didn't evacuate or what happened to them. Let's hope they're okay.
As of now, I can identify several “coincidences” that are highly suspicious.
The fires are happening in MID-WINTER and not in summer. I discuss the conditions below
The major of Los Angeles, Karen Bass just happens to be in Ghana, Africa for the inauguration of a president there. During the Australian fires, the PM Scott Morrison went on holiday in the midst of it all
California has appointed a head of the fire department who seems to be about inclusivity than anything
In 2022, LA appointed its first "DEI" Fire Chief, chosen for being LGBTQ. She implemented a "3 year program to increase diversity."
Just months ago she brought in cuts to the Fire Department budget
There are reports of whole communities losing their fire insurance just weeks ago.
From actor, James Woods:
There have been reports of Los Angeles fire hydrants are OUT OF WATER. However, Malibu is on the Pacific Ocean where there is plenty of water. In addition, in all the videos I have seen I have not seen any signs of helicopters with monsoon buckets fighting the fire. Have I missed something?
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2025-01-08/lack-of-water-from-hydrants-in-palisades-fire-is-hampering-firefighters-caruso-says
Donald Trump has blamed Gavin Newsom and California fire management
There was a UFO sighting caught by Fox News
This footage from Fox News captures what we normally see only on social media - a concrete structure collapses while the surrounding trees are untouched.
Watch: Los Angeles Home Collapses Live On FOX Weather As Wildfires Rage In Southern California
Explanations that don’t explain: this would be a fairly typical explanation for the fires
feel sure they are burning down LA/Malibu with DEWS now.
I had never seen such fast paced laying down of aluminum nano ("chemtrails") by multiple planes but dumping all in same spot yesterday. So much so, that I (unusually) snapped a pic. It was west of us and up the coast - this pic taken from up in San Bernadino mtns. By the time I came home in the afternoon, there was no blue left at all. Thick milky white everywhere. That night the winds started...we VERY strangely woke up with 5 inches of snow, the power went out for the first time in years, thankfully, it's back on but the super strong winds haven't stopped since.
What does the chat think? Is this (seeming) weather weaponry mostly/only being used on first world now? Seems that way to me...
Trump is correct in his assessment. The troubling aspect of the last video in your series attempting to get some statement from the LA mayor represents a sad reality: an individual highly unqualified for the office. I actually felt sorry for her. She has no defense. Talk is cheap. Ideas are cheaper and easily manipulated to assuage emotional needs in a population.
SoCal people have been living in a Unicorn Bubble for decades. They manufacture issues like DEI or reparations as problems. A real problem, instead, is lacking enough water to fight the fires which chronically consume Cali because, as Trump said, they fail to manage their wildlife areas and allow building in areas easily accessed by wildfires.
Unknown Cause? Pigs Posterior .