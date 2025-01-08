Watch Live:

LA Fire Summary:

Fast-moving, wind-driven fires are sweeping through the Los Angeles area, forcing mandatory evacuations for over 49,000 residents. The fires remain 0% contained.

The Palisades Fire (caused unknown) has burned nearly 11,800 acres, while the Eaton Fire has scorched 10,600 acres.

AccuWeather Estimates $52 billion to $57 billion in preliminary damage and economic losses

Gov. Gavin Newsom deployed 1,400 firefighters & declared a state of emergency .

Nearly 300,000 residential and/or commercial customers are without power in the LA region.

NWS: Worst fire conditions (high winds) will peak Wednesday morning.

Malibu residents warned about potential evacuation.

Fires ZERO PERCENT CONTAINED

I didn’t pay much attention at first but by evening I couldn’t escape it. We seem to have a repeat of the 2019 Australian bush fires, the Paradise fires in California and the devastating fires at Lahaina last year except now, it is some of the wealthiest communities anywhere on the planet - the Palisades and Malibu that are effected.

Some of the wealthiest places in Los Angeles are burning to the ground. This is Malibu.

The Palisades seems wiped off the map

This is by far the craziest video from the fire in Los Angeles. This guy is filming huge walls of fire surrounding a house they're in, and there's another person and a dog. I have no idea why they didn't evacuate or what happened to them. Let's hope they're okay.

As of now, I can identify several “coincidences” that are highly suspicious.

The fires are happening in MID-WINTER and not in summer. I discuss the conditions below

The major of Los Angeles, Karen Bass just happens to be in Ghana, Africa for the inauguration of a president there. During the Australian fires, the PM Scott Morrison went on holiday in the midst of it all

California has appointed a head of the fire department who seems to be about inclusivity than anything In 2022, LA appointed its first "DEI" Fire Chief, chosen for being LGBTQ. She implemented a "3 year program to increase diversity." https://x.com/_emergent_/status/1876897202884186196

Just months ago she brought in cuts to the Fire Department budget

There are reports of whole communities losing their fire insurance just weeks ago.

From actor, James Woods:

There have been reports of Los Angeles fire hydrants are OUT OF WATER. However, Malibu is on the Pacific Ocean where there is plenty of water. In addition, in all the videos I have seen I have not seen any signs of helicopters with monsoon buckets fighting the fire. Have I missed something?

https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2025-01-08/lack-of-water-from-hydrants-in-palisades-fire-is-hampering-firefighters-caruso-says

Donald Trump has blamed Gavin Newsom and California fire management

There was a UFO sighting caught by Fox News

This footage from Fox News captures what we normally see only on social media - a concrete structure collapses while the surrounding trees are untouched.

Watch: Los Angeles Home Collapses Live On FOX Weather As Wildfires Rage In Southern California

Explanations that don’t explain: this would be a fairly typical explanation for the fires

feel sure they are burning down LA/Malibu with DEWS now.

I had never seen such fast paced laying down of aluminum nano ("chemtrails") by multiple planes but dumping all in same spot yesterday. So much so, that I (unusually) snapped a pic. It was west of us and up the coast - this pic taken from up in San Bernadino mtns. By the time I came home in the afternoon, there was no blue left at all. Thick milky white everywhere. That night the winds started...we VERY strangely woke up with 5 inches of snow, the power went out for the first time in years, thankfully, it's back on but the super strong winds haven't stopped since.

What does the chat think? Is this (seeming) weather weaponry mostly/only being used on first world now? Seems that way to me...

Los Angeles incompetent (D E I) Major, Karen Bass without any words. GUILT all over her face