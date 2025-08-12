https://www.thelookingglass.co.nz/no-use-going-back-a-news-digest-from-the-new-normal/

The Department for Internal Affairs has issued a Request for Proposal to find a supplier for a digital credential issuance platform for the Government Digital Wallet. The platform will support the issuance of Digital IDs, including New Zealand Transport Agency’s planned mobile driver licence.

“This is an exciting opportunity to deliver and operate a nation-changing technology platform that will be the cornerstone in New Zealand’s adoption of Digital Credentials,” says the document, issued on Tuesday.

https://www.gets.govt.nz/DIA/ExternalTenderDetails.htm?id=32157590



The platform must support public key infrastructure (PKI), meet global standards like W3C Verifiable Credentials, and be delivered as a managed service – not custom-built. Mattr’s NZ Verify app will handle credential verification. The rollout is part of the broader Government App program, set to launch by late 2025, alongside wider digital identity reforms. Last week it was reported that companies Dave Clark NZ and Mattr have been selected by the DIA to develop the technology behind a new Government App for digital public services.



Dave Clark NZ leads design and development, while Mattr provides the digital wallet that enables secure storage of credentials and user-controlled data sharing. The app is being sold as a way to streamline access to public services, digital payments, and agency communication.



A basic version is due by the end of the year. While officials have praised the move, others are raising concerns over Mattr’s role, citing its Covid-era work on the track and trace app.



These announcements follows the launch of the government’s Digital Identity Services Trust Framework. Proposals are due by August 27.





They make it look so benign

https://www.biometricupdate.com/202507/nz-launches-digital-credential-issuance-platform-tender

New Zealand has officially launched a Request For Proposal (RFP) to identify suppliers for a digital credential issuance platform that will be used by the NZ Government Digital Wallet, following advance notice issued last week.

The issuance platform will be managed by the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) and used by government agencies to issue digital IDs and other credentials stored within the wallet. The wallet itself is part of the NZ Government Mobile App, designed to bring together government services and credentials such as the New Zealand Transport Agency’s (NZTA’s) planned mobile driving license (mDL). The app is expected to go live before the end of 2025.

The digital credentials will be verified by relying parties using the identity verification app NZ Verify, developed by New Zealand’s homegrown digital infrastructure company Mattr.

Pre-conditions for consideration include support for public key infrastructure (PKI), whether through APIs, a third-party PKI solution or direct integration with the issuance platform. The document makes reference to biometrics as a method of binding an individual to a credential, but does not specify requirements for credential binding.

The deadline for submitting proposals is August 27th, 2025. The tender only refers to the issuance platforms and not to any other part of the Government App Program, the RFP clarifies.

The initial contract will last four years, with possible renewals for two and one additional year.

According to the tender, the supplier should deliver a single credential issuance platform as a “managed service.”

“We are not looking for a product that needs to be developed or built specifically for this implementation,” says the document.

The platform should also meet international standards, including the W3C Verifiable Credentials standard, Selective Disclosure JWT Verifiable Credential (SD-JWT VC) format, the Digital Travel Credential (DTC) standards from ICAO, the ISO 23220-3 mDoc digital identity format, as well as other upcoming international standards.

Other future digital credential issuers may include agencies such as New Zealand Police, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), Ministry of Social Development (MSD), Inland Revenue Department (IRD), the New Zealand Qualifications Authority and others, according to the tender.

“Already many Government Agencies are working through the necessary changes to relevant Legislation in preparation for issuing Digital Credentials, others are watching and waiting for this project to deliver the platform that will enable them to move forward in this space,” says the document.

Last year, New Zealand finalized its Digital Identity Services Trust Framework. In April, the country issued a tender to identify suppliers that could create an accreditation infrastructure for digital ID services. DIA also carried out a market engagement on civil registration in June, and is looking for a new capture solution for face biometrics to complement the matching capabilities it uses from Daon.

https://www.biometricupdate.com/202507/nz-selects-mattr-and-dave-clark-for-digital-wallet-government-app-development

Dave Clark NZ and Mattr have been selected by New Zealand’s Department of Internal Affairs to supply the technology to deliver public services through smartphones with digital ID.

The core of the Government App will be designed and developed by Dave Clark NZ, and Mattr will supply digital wallet technology.

The Government App program is intended to enable access to public services and digital payments. It will also deliver a secure way for agencies to communicate with New Zealanders along with a digital wallet to store accredited credentials.

Mattr’s digital wallet technology will allow app users to control what information they share, and keep their data secure and private, according to the announcement.

The government plans to release a version of the app with basic functionality by the end of this year, and then expand the functionality with further releases.

“Bringing on two world-class New Zealand vendors to support the government app will help tailor the experience to our context while maintaining the utmost levels of user privacy, safety and security,” says Myles Ward, deputy government chief digital officer.

The project faces skepticism from people aggrieved by COVID-era lockdowns, based on Mattr’s development work on New Zealand’s My Vaccine Pass.

Mattr is also the developer for identity verification app NZ Verify, which was unveiled with support for international mDLs in May.

New Zealand’s Digital Identity Services Trust Framework, which governs accredited digital identity services, entered into force Thursday, and this past Monday DIA gave advanced notice of a potential RFP for a digital credential issuance platform, which could come next week.

https://www.biometricupdate.com/202505/new-zealand-integrates-international-mdls-for-age-id-verification

The NZ Verify or Whakatūturu App will be used to verify select international mobile driver’s licenses so that visitors can rent a car or check in to a hotel using only their phone.

The app will be able to verify mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) from Queensland, Australia, and the U.S. states of California, New York, Ohio, Georgia, Virginia, Arizona, Maryland, Colorado, Utah, Iowa, New Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska, and including Puerto Rico.

Each of those credentials uses the mDoc format specified in ISO/IEC 18013, which supports remote age assurance and identity verification. Compliant IDs are listed in a Verified Issuer Certificate Authority List (VICAL), which can be read by humans with a VICAL Viewer such as the one developed by New Zealand-based Mattr last year. The company introduced support for remote ID verification with credentials compliant with ISO/IEC 18013-7 shortly after, but no private-sector technology providers for NZ Verify have yet been publicly identified.

“The NZ Verify app can be tailored to suit different needs, such as showing only confirmation of age and a photo when proof of age is required, ensuring that other personal details remain private,” said Digitising Government Minister Judith Collins. “This marks a significant step forward for the privacy of digital credential holders, and improves trust and user safety.”

Steve Armitage, Hospitality NZ chief executive, commented: “We’re pleased to see that the Government has invested in this solution that supports businesses managing identity checks.”

Collins said additional credentials will be supported by NZ Verify in the future. The app is available for download for iOS and will be coming to Android “soon.”

Armitage said that through the Kiwi Access Card his organization is exploring digital credentials and hopes to be the first privately-delivered digitized identification card, enabling it to be checked by NZ Verify. Hospitality New Zealand manages the Kiwi Access Card, a government-recognized form of photographic identification and proof of age card.

The Department of Internal Affairs plans to showcase the app at Hospitality New Zealand’s annual conference in June, helping hospitality businesses to adopt digital identity developments.

Recently, New Zealand’s accredited digital identity services regulator, the Trust Framework Authority (TFA), published a request for information (RFI) for suppliers that could help it build its infrastructure.

The TFA, which operates under the Department for Internal Affairs, is planning to set up two platforms — a Trust Register, which will hold a list of organizations or individuals accredited by the TFA, and a centralized Issuance Platform, which will issue digital credentials. The latter will be a shared platform used by multiple government agencies, according to the RFI.