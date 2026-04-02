It's April Fool's Day
Collin Rugg@CollinRugg
NEW: NASA's Artemis II has successfully blasted off, launching toward the Moon for the first lunar voyage in 53 years. Here is what to expect next: - Mission is 10 total days. - The crew will get 5000 miles from the Moon's surface. - The crew will sleep in two
11:21 PM · Apr 1, 2026 · 1.45M Views
458 Replies · 1.03K Reposts · 10.3K Likes
For some orbits in LEO...to the moom not so much. Without the massive tons of shielding NASA itself publicly stated in the early 60's nothing but a corpse would return after the trip through the very real and deadly Van Allen belts. When you see folks then or now "go to the moon" in these thin tin can capsules you are watching NASA play you for a chump. I watched the "show" today and its both cruel and sad to see peoples dreams played with like this by a "govermental department" but reality changes not.
Rammstein - Amerika
https://youtu.be/Rr8ljRgcJNM
NEW: NASA's Artemis II has successfully blasted off
https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/2039483288503607316