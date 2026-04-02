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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
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For some orbits in LEO...to the moom not so much. Without the massive tons of shielding NASA itself publicly stated in the early 60's nothing but a corpse would return after the trip through the very real and deadly Van Allen belts. When you see folks then or now "go to the moon" in these thin tin can capsules you are watching NASA play you for a chump. I watched the "show" today and its both cruel and sad to see peoples dreams played with like this by a "govermental department" but reality changes not.

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Smacko9
4d

Rammstein - Amerika

https://youtu.be/Rr8ljRgcJNM

NEW: NASA's Artemis II has successfully blasted off

https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/2039483288503607316

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