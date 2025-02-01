Peggy Hall’s column The Healthy American on Substack reports…

Well, friends, I have good news for everybody: it is okay to lie at a job interview if it means you’re going to get the job! That’s what people keep telling me in the comments of my posts about Kennedy’s own statements. Yes, who wouldn’t want a leader whose moral compass spins like a broken weathervane?

I’ve been quoting Kennedy verbatim—his own words, no spin necessary—and yet, the defenders still swarm in, ready to bend over backward to make excuses for him.

So, he’s either lying or he’s telling the truth. Either way, it’s bad. And I’m sure he would never deceive you about anything else. Just ask his wives!

“I recommend that children follow the CDC schedule and I will support the CDC schedule when I get in there.”

—RFK Jr. Senate Hearing 01/30/25

So, I don’t know how much clearer this can be. He’s either telling the truth or he’s lying, and neither option sits well with me.

You either have dignity and integrity, and you do the right thing regardless of the consequences, as many of us have done over these last many years.

How sad it is for the people who will hear Kennedy supporting this and then go out and get their children—or themselves—to become human pincushions.

He also said he will support the development and distribution of vaccines for the Avian flu:

Nothing like a good bait and switch! He also says that Operation Warp Speed was an “extraordinary accomplishment.”

