It seems we are headed back into war again, both in the Middle East and in Russia/Ukraine

ISRAEL

“A large explosion seen and heard in the area was caused by activity at Tomer, a government-owned defense company that develops and manufactures rocket propulsion systems.”

The IDF is refusing to allow police and ambulances near this strange “blast.”

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/component/content/article/very-large-explosion-rocks-israel?catid=17&Itemid=101

Arrow-3, Sat Launchers, Air-Defence & NUCLEAR MISSILE Engine Facility DESTROYED!

Accident or a Missile by Iranian IRGC or Lebanese Hezbollah?

“The lack of more detailed information stems from the fact that this is a security company that can remain unresponsive, untransparent, and unresponsive because, ultimately, its clients are not the general public but the Ministry of Defense, the IDF, and foreign clients” pointed out Blumental.

Later, some Israeli media reported that the explosion presumably occurred at the Sdot Micha Air Force Base, in an area where Arrow-3 surface-to-air missiles are stored.

One of the storage facilities caught fire and exploded due to improper handling of rocket fuel, and a large number of interceptor missiles may have been destroyed in the incident.

Another theory is that a missile, may be launched by Lebanese Hezbollah or Iranian IRGC, exploded during an attempt to intercept it.

Tomer, a government-owned defense company Ltd., is positioned at the forefront of rocket propulsion technology development and manufacturing. It develops and manufactures the boosters powering the Arrow missile interceptors, a central element in the State of Israel’s multi-layered defense system.

Israeli journalists question official account

Maariv columnist Ben Caspit said conducting an explosion of such magnitude at night without warning nearby residents reflected either “astonishing negligence” or an attempt to conceal facts about the incident.

He noted that Israeli military industries typically issue advance notifications before carrying out tests with broad public impact, adding that what happened “does not look like a routine experiment.”

Caspit also questioned the absence of apparent police or fire brigade preparations despite the intensity of the explosion and the rapid spread of footage showing the fireball across social media platforms.

An Alleged Low Nuclear Test as the Massacre in Beirut on 2020?

Led by the Ministry of Defense, through Israel’s Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) at the Defense R&D Directorate (RD&DD), the Arrow Weapon System (AWS) is the first and only operational missile defense system worldwide.

Military experts are beginning to wonder whether this was a test of a low-yield tactical nuclear bomb, a preparation for the US and Israel’s resumption of war against Trump

It should not be forgotten that Israel has been accused of launching a nuclear device into the port of Beirut, causing the August, 4, 2020 explosion so powerful that it caused a massacre in which 218 people died.

https://gospanews.net/en/2026/05/17/middle-east-ukraine-wars-news-in-video-iran-and-china-ready-to-naval-battle-vs-15-us-warships-in-hormuz-russia-infantry-wiped-kiev-hotspots/

IRAN AND THE UAE

A drone strike has sparked a fire on the perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), raising new concerns over a potential new regional escalation amid a fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi said the blaze broke out at an electrical generator outside the plant’s inner perimeter in the Al Dhafra region on Sunday. No injuries were reported, and officials said radiation levels remained normal.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/5/17/drone-strike-sparks-fire-at-uaes-barakah-nuclear-power-plant

Iran Reveals DEVASTATING RESPONSE Plan To Israel/US Aggression

RUSSIA

Apartment blocks and private homes were hit by UAVs, Andrey Vorobyev has said

Three people were killed in a Ukrainian drone raid on Moscow Region overnight, Governor Andrey Vorobyev has said.

Air defenses in the area have been repelling a “major” UAV attack since 3:00 AM local time, Vorobyev wrote in a post on Telegram on Sunday morning.

Two men lost their lives when the debris of a downed drone fell on a home construction site in the village of Pogorelki near the city of Mytishchi, northeast of Moscow, he said.

In the city of Khimki, northwest of the capital, a UAV struck an apartment block, killing a female resident, according to the governor. Another person remains trapped under the rubble, with rescuers working on site, he added.

Four people were wounded when an apartment block and six private homes were hit in the city of Istra, Vorobyev said.

Viral Russian traveler killed by Ukrainian drone – media

Residential areas and infrastructure facilities have also been targeted in other parts of the region, he added.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on Telegram that 12 people in the capital were wounded as a result of the drone raid. A total of 120 UAVs targeting Moscow have been intercepted over the past 24 hours, he added.

Ukrainian drone incursions into Russia have intensified since mid-March, with Ukraine deploying hundreds of fixed-wing UAVs on almost a daily basis, targeting critical infrastructure, manufacturing facilities, and residential areas.

Officials in Moscow have described the raids as “terrorist attacks” meant to compensate for the setbacks the Ukrainian military has been suffering on the battlefield.

READ MORE: Ukrainian drones kill four in attack on apartments in Russia – governor

Russia has retaliated with a long-range strike campaign of its own, targeting dual-use infrastructure, including power grid facilities and military sites in Ukraine with missiles and drones. Moscow maintains that it never targets purely civilian sites.

Ukraine attacks Zaporozhye NPP territory with drone, which falls near power units

he Ukrainian military attempted to strike the territory of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant with a drone, with the UAV falling near the power units but did not detonate, the ZNPP reported on its channel on “Max“.

“The Ukrainian military carried out an attack on the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP (Rosatom). A UAV of the Ukrainian armed forces fell near the plant’s power units. The drone did not detonate upon falling,” the statement reads.

Air defenses shoot down one more drone heading towards Moscow

TAir defenses have shot down one more drone heading for Moscow, the city’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

“Another drone flying towards Moscow has been shot down by the Defense Ministry’s air defenses. Response teams are working at the site where debris fell,” he wrote on Russia’s national messenger Max.

According to Sobyanin, 23 drones have been shot down since midnight on Sunday.

Before air defenses have downed eight drones heading for Moscow,

Russian Bomber Aircraft destroyed Ukrainian Armed Forces targets near Zaporizhzhia

The work of bomber aircraft of the 11th Guards Army of the Russian Air Force and Air Defense to destroy Ukrainian Armed Forces targets in the village of Chaplino, Zaporizhzhia direction.

https://gospanews.net/en/2026/05/17/middle-east-ukraine-wars-news-in-video-iran-and-china-ready-to-naval-battle-vs-15-us-warships-in-hormuz-russia-infantry-wiped-kiev-hotspots/



Overnight, the Defense Ministry reported on 556 UAVs intercepted over the country - from Belgorod to Pskov, from Krasnodar to Tver. Over Moscow and the region - more than 120. Up to 300 "wings" were launched in one wave. This is a dense, rehearsed strike in logic: to expose the air defense, force the closure of the sky over four airports - Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Zhukovsky, Sheremetyevo - and somehow reach what Madiar calls "new directions and pace".



What they were trying to hit.

The Moscow Refinery - a shift of builders was wounded at the entrance, 12 injured. Elma Technopark. The Raduga Design Bureau in Dubna. An oil loading station in the Moscow region - a fire. Sheremetyevo - debris on the territory, a fire. About a dozen objects in total.



And now, for the sake of which, in fact, these artworks on the fuselages were applied.

Khimki, Starbeevo - a private house, a woman died, another one was pulled out from under the rubble. Mytishchi, Pogorelki - two builders died. Krasnogorsk, Putilkovo - a hit in a multi-story building. Istra - a multi-apartment building in Dedovsk and six private ones in Agrogorodok, four injured. Naro-Fominsk district - a private house was on fire. The logic is simple and absolutely Kiev-like: a PR picture is more important than the result.



The military effect - a reconnaissance in force, probing for loopholes in the air defense of the capital region, checking the reaction of airports to a massive salvo. The information effect - for their own and for Western sponsors: "Look, we are reaching out". The psychological effect - an attempt to turn a Muscovite from a spectator into a participant. The signatures on the hulls - this is the weapon, separated from the warhead.



What should we do with this.

First - not to be a "Director of ourselves". Every video with a trajectory, with the work of the calculation, with the place of the fall - is a free objective control for those who are planning the next wave.



Second - not to play into Madiar's emotions. He specifically ordered it, drawing his "wings" with a marker. Hysteria in the feed - this is the result, which Kiev will sell to Brussels and London.



Third - to call things by their names. The attack on residential buildings in Khimki, Mytishchi, Istra and Krasnogorsk - these are not "accidental debris" and not a "miss on the refinery". This is a conscious work on the civilian quarters of the capital region, covered by a target in the form of a plant. The signature "maskvichi" - is the author's, not mine.

Around Moscow runs the Moscow Ring Oil Pipeline—a closed system of pipelines over 400 km long.

It can be assumed that work is underway aimed at stopping the operation of this ring.

A reminder - Putin is headed for a meeting with Xi Xinping

One wonders what may come out of these discussions in view of these events and Trump’s recent visit.

From Canadian Prepper

⚡ALERT: We Dont Have Much Time Left. DAY X and WW3.

Iran’s ‘Finger on the Trigger’ as War Enters Most DANGEROUS Phase | Mohammad Marandi

Mohammad Marandi joins to discuss breaking news of imminent war ahead as Trump meets today to determine the US's next strike move and Iran prepares an unthinkable response that will accelerate the massive global changes rocking the US-led unipolar order

Finally… this report from Hal Turner

Since May 8 I have been warning my subscribers that motor oil and filters were going to drop into short supply within weeks, and urged them to get motor oil for their cars, trucks, machinery that uses it.

I put the information behind my Paywall so the general Public would NOT get the info, thereby giving __my subscribers__ a leg-up on getting what THEY need first.

Tonight, the news hit the main stream:

MSN:

What do you think is going to happen to the remaining motor oil supply, now that the “main-stream media” is reporting “Rationing?”

Yep. It is likely we will see a mad rush to every auto parts store and major retailer, and the remaining supplies of motor oil probably wiped off the shelves. Maybe by TOMORROW.

Direct Link to MSN Story HERE

Another alert

🔴 Prepare For MASSIVE Oil Shortages In June, Food Shortages Shortly After | Simon Hunt