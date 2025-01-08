UK Labour Government uses a Portuguese child sex grooming song as AI generated background music for an NHS Tik Tok video targeting 14-16 year olds

Senior Tories are asking Labour whether they feel the meme-inspired upload is appropriate given the ongoing row about the grooming of young girls.

Labour reveal plan to change Britain though AI animals

By CHRISTIAN CALGIE, Senior Political Correspondent

16:46, Mon, Jan 6, 2025

Labour has been forced to delete a TikTok video uploaded yesterday, after it emerged the song they used included lyrics talking about ‘punching young girls in the pussy’.

The clip, posted to the party’s official account this weekend, saw AI-generated animals overlayed with Labour’s pledges.

It followed a recent trend on TikTok which saw the growth in accessible artificially generated video content.

This afternoon the party was plunged into crisis, however, after it was revealed that when translated the song’s lyrics spoke about getting young girls addicted to sex and drugs.

It also repeated the phrase: “Just punch in the pussy of the young girl."

The words, translated from the original song by Montagem Coral feat. McCyclope, continue: “He called me forbidden because I get addicted fast.

“Perfect combination is sex, beer and marijuana; the young ones got addicted, everyone is enjoying the wave.”

The humiliation for Labour was heightened given the ongoing row about child sex grooming by Muslim rape gangs, and whether or not the Government will give the go-ahead for a full independent inquiry.

Following the revelation about the TikTok, top Tory Alicia Kearns blasted: “Do you think it’s acceptable, Yvette Cooper, for your party to put out videos with lyrics encouraging men to get young girls on drugs so they can have sex with them, and celebrating punching women in their vaginas?”

“So much for telling us we'll feel safer with you in charge.”