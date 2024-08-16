It took until the election last year for me to realise that Liz Gunn’s NZ Loyal Party wrecked any chance for the small resistance to the vaccine mandates at the time of the election.

In my mind she and (even more), Kevyn Alp’s Counterspin played a large role in what we have now.

Now, it’s all falling apart.

Perhaps it has dawned on Liz Gunn that she had a right wing Lenin as ally and friend?

Watch HERE :

Or listen HERE

A sustained three-week propaganda campaign carried out by Liz Gunn, former New Zealand Loyal Party Leader against Kelvyn Alp, Hannah Spierer, and Counterspin Media, has necessitated this response.

Liz Gunn arbitrarily shut down the New Zealand Loyal Party in violation of the party's constitution, opting instead to promote a 'New Zealand Loyal People's Movement' under her appointed subordinate, John Armstrong.

Her defamatory accusations, misrepresentations, and outright lies were on full display as she employed her mainstream media background to gaslight the party membership.

Unfortunately for Liz Gunn, she decided to attack Counterspin Media, the last platform standing in defence of the people in New Zealand. As you will witness in this rebuttal video, there is a reason we are the last platform standing.

Liz Gunn did irreparable damage to her FreeNZ Media platform when she coward to demands from the New Zealand Government via their lawyers, Simpson Grierson, to remove the Barry Young whistleblower video that contained vital information proving red flag safety signals about the jab rollout.

Counterspin Media immediately uploaded those videos and challenged the government to 'try that shit on us'. The New Zealand government decided that was a battle they would not win, and no approach was made.

Counterspin Media now pulls Liz Gunn's claim to pieces and highlights her major failings as not only a pretend champion of the people, but a lying cowardly one.

Liz Gunn’s posts leading to this rebuttal:

23rd July 2024:

"A New Chapter":

https://rumble.com/v582q8x-nz-loyal-a-new-chapter.html

25th July 2024:

"Introducing your new leader, John Armstrong":

https://rumble.com/v587tmj-john-armstrong-new-leader-for-nz-loyals-peoples-movement.html

1st August 2024:

"Liz Gunn Responds":

https://rumble.com/v599uqt-liz-gunn-responds.html

Amy Benjamin On Being Ghosted By Liz Gunn