Here are just a few of the reports coming through

BREAKING: Hezbollah declares officially defending Lebanon.

“In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful "Permission (to fight) has been given to those who are being fought, because they were wronged, and indeed, Allah is competent to grant them victory." [Quranic verse, Surah Al-Hajj, 22:39] Allah, the Almighty, has spoken the truth. In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in backing their brave and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people. Victory is only from Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Wise.”

Israeli army generals now want a ceasefire in Gaza

According to a report by Israeli Channel 13, following a powerful and coordinated retaliation by Lebanon’s resistance group Hezbollah, generals from the Israeli occupation forces are now urging for a ceasefire in Gaza. The intensity of Lebanon’s response has prompted Israeli generals to advise the cabinet that a ceasefire in Gaza could turn their military challenges into a "strategic advantage," leveraging their gains in Lebanon.

Hezbollah urged Iran in recent days to launch an attack against Israel as fighting between the Lebanese militant group and the Israeli military dramatically escalated, but Iran has so far refrained, two Israeli officials and one Western diplomat told Axios.

POSTSCRIPT

On my radio show last night, I revealed that "thousands of Iranian regular army troops" are making their way toward Lebanon to assist Hezbollah. Those troops are still at the EASTERN Syrian Border.

HOWEVER, throughout today, tens of thousands of other fighters - non-state-military - from Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, have crossed the border and are massing in Syria, near the Golan Heights. Reports indicate they are awaiting an order from Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah, to cross the border and enter the fight.

The latest approximation says these forces amount to forty-thousand (40,000) fighters, and the number is growing!

Israel is keenly aware of the large and growing presence of these fighters. One Senior Israeli security official said "The presence of fighters is dangerous and we will intervene in Syria to make it clear to Assad that we will not accept their presence in this place." Yet Israel, it turns out, has a major problem: Intelligence indicates the fighters are equipped with MANPADS; shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles, and they are allegedly RUSSIAN-made.

If the Intel on this is correct, those RUSSIAN MADE MANPADS would mean Israeli F-16's and even F-35's could be shot out of the air during any attempt by Israel to attack these forces inside Syria.

The situation grows worse by the day and very many outside elements are physically making their way into the situation. The situation is primed to explode into a regional war within days.