Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
3h

So Simple Audio video blog listen on Substack app in background

While you multitask.

"Israel's unprovoked, surprise attack on Iran

⚡IT HAS BEGUN. It's Going NUCLEAR

ROBIN WESTENRA 2025.06.13 Friday

https://substack.com/@seemorerocks

We have a nation which is attacking these leadership of a sovereign nation without any international condemnation.

Do you understand what this means?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paula's avatar
Paula
2hEdited

Marco Rubio's statement is so full of bullshit since we've been providing them weapons for a genocide. US administrations are as culpable for Iran as they are for the genocide of Palestinians. What a bunch of morons who actually insult our intelligence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture